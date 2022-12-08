Capital & Regional : The Presentation
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY LIVING.
Lawrence Hutchings, Chief Executive
Stuart Wetherly, Group Finance Director
James Ryman, Investment Director
Liz Hardy, Head of Diversified Income
Ian Rae, Corporate Director - Regeneration, Planning and
Delivery (LBWF)
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY LIVING.
Total size (sq ft)
Average weekly footfall
Car parking spaces
Weekly average per person
Average dwell time
The Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
Exchange Ilford
The Mall Maidstone
The Mall Wood Green
05.17&Central, Walthamstow
Number of retail units Average retail conversion
Average retail spendAverage F&B spend
Needs based non-discretionary retail and services focused
Town centre locations with access to transport and other infrastructure
Embrace e-commerce transactions - collect and return
Dominant retail offer - attracting the best National and Independent local retailers
Create value: vibrant tailored places, continued innovation & mixed use
4
Best in class national, local and independent retailers
Disclaimer
Capital & Regional plc published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:02:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
22,6 M
27,5 M
27,5 M
Net income 2022
32,4 M
39,5 M
39,5 M
Net Debt 2022
144 M
175 M
175 M
P/E ratio 2022
2,81x
Yield 2022
10,3%
Capitalization
84,6 M
103 M
103 M
EV / Sales 2022
10,1x
EV / Sales 2023
10,5x
Nbr of Employees
276
Free-Float
27,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
50,00 GBX
Average target price
71,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target
42,0%
