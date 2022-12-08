Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital & Regional plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GB00BL6XZ716

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
51.30 GBX   +2.60%
01:03pCapital & Regional : The Presentation
PU
12/07Capital & Regional performance "remains robust" after five months
AN
09/15CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
Capital & Regional : The Presentation

12/08/2022 | 01:03pm EST
SUPPORTING COMMUNITY LIVING.

Lawrence Hutchings, Chief Executive

Stuart Wetherly, Group Finance Director

James Ryman, Investment Director

Liz Hardy, Head of Diversified Income

Ian Rae, Corporate Director - Regeneration, Planning and

Delivery (LBWF)

SUPPORTING COMMUNITY LIVING.

2

Total size (sq ft)

Average weekly footfall

Car parking spaces

Weekly average per person

Average dwell time

  1. The Marlowes Hemel Hempstead
  2. Exchange Ilford
  3. The Mall Maidstone
  4. The Mall Wood Green

05.17&Central, Walthamstow

Number of retail units Average retail conversion Average retail spendAverage F&B spend

3

Needs based non-discretionary retail and services focused

Town centre locations with access to transport and other infrastructure

Embrace e-commerce transactions - collect and return

Dominant retail offer - attracting the best National and Independent local retailers

Create value: vibrant tailored places, continued innovation & mixed use

4

Best in class national, local and independent retailers

5

Disclaimer

Capital & Regional plc published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22,6 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
Net income 2022 32,4 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
Net Debt 2022 144 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 2,81x
Yield 2022 10,3%
Capitalization 84,6 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 27,3%
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 50,00 GBX
Average target price 71,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Francis Hutchings Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Wetherly Group Finance Director & Secretary
David Ian Hunter Non-Executive Chairman
James Maltby Ryman Investment Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC-14.53%103
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-25.49%39 122
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.53%14 210
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.39%13 600
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.74%11 251
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.83%8 177