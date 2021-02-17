Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Capital & Regional Plc    CAL   GB00BL6XZ716

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/17 05:49:44 am
60.4125 GBX   +0.69%
06:05aCAPITAL & REGIONAL : Well-being Wednesdays
PU
02/15CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Snozone acquires Snowzone, Madrid
PU
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Purple Apple win for The Mall Luton's Space Camp
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital & Regional : Well-being Wednesdays

02/17/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sara Jennings, Director of Guest and Customer Experience, Capital & Regional

The last twelve months have tested us all. UK mental health charity, Mind, has found that at least one in six workers are experiencing common mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, exacerbated by continuous time apart from friends, family and colleagues. Feelings of isolation; managing the separation of home life and work life; juggling work with childcare and other care issues are now commonplace, but that does not mean the impact they have on mental health is eased.

Promoting mental health awareness has been a key feature of C&R's journey throughout all of the imposed UK lockdowns. Well-being Wednesday, which we are running in partnership with Marsh, is the latest initiative in our support program, including a series of virtual seminars focused on different aspects of well-being, hosted every Wednesday afternoon throughout February. Led by Lorna Feeney, Head of Mental Health Risk at Marsh, these seminars aim to create a better understanding across our teams about what mental health illnesses looks like, so we can get the right treatment, help and support to whoever needs it, and ensure that no one is left behind because they are struggling.

With Marsh's insight, we will explore how mental health affects our ability to deal with changes and stress, how we learn and communicate, and how we maintain relationships - all important factors in our jobs and in our lives. The seminars will also provide information and guidance on how to manage anxiety and depression in the current climate through practices such as mindfulness, and the huge benefits of incorporating these into our daily lives.

As we endure unprecedented challenges in the workplace and at home it is imperative that, as businesses, we continue to support our teams mentally and emotionally, to the best of our ability, and as individuals, ensure we are looking after ourselves and each other.

Topics covered as part of Well-being Wednesday include:

  • Mental Health Awareness / Self Care
  • Coping with Anxiety & Stress
  • Depression and Spotting the Signs
  • Physical & Mental Health Benefits of being Mindful

Covid-19 has shone a light on all of these issues, but the truth of the matter is that they are incredibly complex and require our continual and absolute attention. Promoting positive mental and physical health and wellbeing amongst our entire staff, guests and wider communities is firmly embedded in C&R's corporate agenda and will remain a primary focus for the business long after the current circumstances subside.

For further details about the Well-being Wednesdays please contact: sara.jennings@capreg.com

Disclaimer

Capital & Regional plc published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2021 11:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
06:05aCAPITAL & REGIONAL : Well-being Wednesdays
PU
02/15CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Snozone acquires Snowzone, Madrid
PU
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Purple Apple win for The Mall Luton's Space Camp
PU
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL : Christmas isn't cancelled at The Mall Luton
PU
2020CSI takes full control of Intu Derby shopping centre
RE
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Half-year results
CO
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voti..
CO
2020CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33,6 M 46,6 M 46,6 M
Net income 2020 -158 M -219 M -219 M
Net Debt 2020 342 M 475 M 475 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,43x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 67,1 M 93,3 M 93,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales 2021 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital & Regional Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 57,00 GBX
Last Close Price 60,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 66,7%
Spread / Average Target -5,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -83,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lawrence Francis Hutchings Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Wetherly Group Finance Director & Secretary
David Ian Hunter Chairman
James Maltby Ryman Investment Director
Antony John Hales Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC-14.53%93
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC28.96%37 707
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.48%18 489
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-1.85%10 339
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION14.56%8 838
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION17.46%7 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ