    CAL   GB00BL6XZ716

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

(CAL)
Capital & Regional : Results of AGM

05/21/2021 | 04:31am EDT
21 May 2021

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

Result of AGM

Capital & Regional plc (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 20 May 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of AGM dated 20 April 2021 were duly passed on a poll with the results as stated below.

The Company has a total of 111,819,626 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue.

Resolution number

For

% For

Against

%

Total Shares

%

Votes

Against

Voted

Shares

Withheld

Voted

1 - To adopt the report and

83,428,118

100.00%

772

0.00%

83,428,890

74.61%

2,100

accounts

2 - To approve the annual report on

82,908,367

99.66%

282,881

0.34%

83,191,248

74.40%

239,742

directors' remuneration

3 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as

82,230,693

98.57%

1,196,986

1.43%

83,427,679

74.61%

3,311

auditors

4 - To authorise the directors to fix

83,425,610

100.00%

3,280

0.00%

83,428,890

74.61%

2,100

the remuneration of the auditors

5 - To re-elect David Hunter as a

82,169,850

98.49%

1,257,429

1.51%

83,427,279

74.61%

3,711

director of the Company

6 - To re-elect Lawrence Hutchings

83,426,444

100.00%

835

0.00%

83,427,279

74.61%

3,711

as a director of the Company

7 - To re-elect Stuart Wetherly as a

83,415,852

100.00%

769

0.00%

83,416,621

74.60%

14,369

director of the Company

8 - To re-elect Ian Krieger as a

83,426,444

100.00%

835

0.00%

83,427,279

74.61%

3,711

director of the Company

9 - To re-elect George Muchanya as

82,516,143

98.91%

912,347

1.09%

83,428,490

74.61%

2,500

a director of the Company

10 - To re-elect Louis Norval as a

82,515,018

98.91%

912,261

1.09%

83,427,279

74.61%

3,711

director of the Company

11 - To re-elect Norbert Sasse as a

82,504,350

98.89%

922,929

1.11%

83,427,279

74.61%

3,711

director of the Company

12 - To elect Katie Wadey as a

83,427,581

100.00%

909

0.00%

83,428,490

74.61%

2,500

director of the Company

13 - To re-elect Laura Whyte as a

83,426,275

100.00%

2,215

0.00%

83,428,490

74.61%

2,500

director of the Company

14 - To allot securities.

82,666,646

99.09%

762,196

0.91%

83,428,842

74.61%

2,148

15 - Special resolution - To disapply

82,709,729

99.14%

719,113

0.86%

83,428,842

74.61%

2,148

pre-emption rights

16 - Special resolution - To disapply

pre-emption rights for purposes of

82,660,321

99.08%

768,520

0.92%

83,428,841

74.61%

2,149

acquisitions or capital investments

17 - Special resolution - To make

market purchases of the Company's

82,516,505

own shares in compliance with

98.91%

912,385

1.09%

83,428,890

74.61%

2,100

Section 693 of the Companies Act

2006

18 - Special resolution - To call a

general meeting on not less than 14

82,689,272

99.11%

739,608

0.89%

83,428,880

74.61%

2,110

clear days' notice

1Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with discretion as to voting those votes have been cast in favour of all of the resolutions. 2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

1

Votes of independent shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election or re-election of the independent Non-executive Directors:

Resolution number

For

% For

Against

%

Total Shares

%

Votes

Against

Voted

Shares

Withheld

Voted

5

- To re-elect David Hunter

23,908,784

95.00%

1,257,429

5.00%

25,166,213

46.99%

3,711

8

- To re-elect Ian Krieger

25,165,378

100.00%

835

0.00%

25,166,213

46.99%

3,711

13

- To re-elect Laura Whyte

25,166,515

100.00%

909

0.00%

25,167,424

46.99%

2,500

12

- To elect Katie Wadey

25,165,209

99.99%

2,215

0.01%

25,167,424

46.99%

2,500

As previously announced, Tony Hales did not seek re-election and stepped down as Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the meeting.

Ian Krieger assumed the role of Senior Independent Director and Laura Whyte assumed the role of Remuneration Committee Chair from the close of the meeting.

2

Disclaimer

Capital & Regional plc published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 08:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
