Capital & Regional : Results of AGM

Capital & Regional plc (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 20 May 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of AGM dated 20 April 2021 were duly passed on a poll with the results as stated below.
The Company has a total of 111,819,626 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue.
Resolution number
For
% For
Against
%
Total Shares
%
Votes
Against
Voted
Shares
Withheld
Voted
1 - To adopt the report and
83,428,118
100.00%
772
0.00%
83,428,890
74.61%
2,100
accounts
2 - To approve the annual report on
82,908,367
99.66%
282,881
0.34%
83,191,248
74.40%
239,742
directors' remuneration
3 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as
82,230,693
98.57%
1,196,986
1.43%
83,427,679
74.61%
3,311
auditors
4 - To authorise the directors to fix
83,425,610
100.00%
3,280
0.00%
83,428,890
74.61%
2,100
the remuneration of the auditors
5 - To re-elect David Hunter as a
82,169,850
98.49%
1,257,429
1.51%
83,427,279
74.61%
3,711
director of the Company
6 - To re-elect Lawrence Hutchings
83,426,444
100.00%
835
0.00%
83,427,279
74.61%
3,711
as a director of the Company
7 - To re-elect Stuart Wetherly as a
83,415,852
100.00%
769
0.00%
83,416,621
74.60%
14,369
director of the Company
8 - To re-elect Ian Krieger as a
83,426,444
100.00%
835
0.00%
83,427,279
74.61%
3,711
director of the Company
9 - To re-elect George Muchanya as
82,516,143
98.91%
912,347
1.09%
83,428,490
74.61%
2,500
a director of the Company
10 - To re-elect Louis Norval as a
82,515,018
98.91%
912,261
1.09%
83,427,279
74.61%
3,711
director of the Company
11 - To re-elect Norbert Sasse as a
82,504,350
98.89%
922,929
1.11%
83,427,279
74.61%
3,711
director of the Company
12 - To elect Katie Wadey as a
83,427,581
100.00%
909
0.00%
83,428,490
74.61%
2,500
director of the Company
13 - To re-elect Laura Whyte as a
83,426,275
100.00%
2,215
0.00%
83,428,490
74.61%
2,500
director of the Company
14 - To allot securities.
82,666,646
99.09%
762,196
0.91%
83,428,842
74.61%
2,148
15 - Special resolution - To disapply
82,709,729
99.14%
719,113
0.86%
83,428,842
74.61%
2,148
pre-emption rights
16 - Special resolution - To disapply
pre-emption rights for purposes of
82,660,321
99.08%
768,520
0.92%
83,428,841
74.61%
2,149
acquisitions or capital investments
17 - Special resolution - To make
market purchases of the Company's
82,516,505
own shares in compliance with
98.91%
912,385
1.09%
83,428,890
74.61%
2,100
Section 693 of the Companies Act
2006
18 - Special resolution - To call a
general meeting on not less than 14
82,689,272
99.11%
739,608
0.89%
83,428,880
74.61%
2,110
clear days' notice
1Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with discretion as to voting those votes have been cast in favour of all of the resolutions. 2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.
1
Votes of independent shareholders on the resolutions concerning the election or re-election of the independent Non-executive Directors:
Resolution number
For
% For
Against
%
Total Shares
%
Votes
Against
Voted
Shares
Withheld
Voted
5
- To re-elect David Hunter
23,908,784
95.00%
1,257,429
5.00%
25,166,213
46.99%
3,711
8
- To re-elect Ian Krieger
25,165,378
100.00%
835
0.00%
25,166,213
46.99%
3,711
13
- To re-elect Laura Whyte
25,166,515
100.00%
909
0.00%
25,167,424
46.99%
2,500
12
- To elect Katie Wadey
25,165,209
99.99%
2,215
0.01%
25,167,424
46.99%
2,500
As previously announced, Tony Hales did not seek re-election and stepped down as Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the meeting.
Ian Krieger assumed the role of Senior Independent Director and Laura Whyte assumed the role of Remuneration Committee Chair from the close of the meeting.
