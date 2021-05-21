Capital & Regional : Results of AGM

21 May 2021

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

Result of AGM

Capital & Regional plc (the "Company") announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 20 May 2021 all of the resolutions set out in the Company's Notice of AGM dated 20 April 2021 were duly passed on a poll with the results as stated below.

The Company has a total of 111,819,626 ordinary shares with voting rights in issue.

Resolution number For % For Against % Total Shares % Votes Against Voted Shares Withheld Voted 1 - To adopt the report and 83,428,118 100.00% 772 0.00% 83,428,890 74.61% 2,100 accounts 2 - To approve the annual report on 82,908,367 99.66% 282,881 0.34% 83,191,248 74.40% 239,742 directors' remuneration 3 - To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as 82,230,693 98.57% 1,196,986 1.43% 83,427,679 74.61% 3,311 auditors 4 - To authorise the directors to fix 83,425,610 100.00% 3,280 0.00% 83,428,890 74.61% 2,100 the remuneration of the auditors 5 - To re-elect David Hunter as a 82,169,850 98.49% 1,257,429 1.51% 83,427,279 74.61% 3,711 director of the Company 6 - To re-elect Lawrence Hutchings 83,426,444 100.00% 835 0.00% 83,427,279 74.61% 3,711 as a director of the Company 7 - To re-elect Stuart Wetherly as a 83,415,852 100.00% 769 0.00% 83,416,621 74.60% 14,369 director of the Company 8 - To re-elect Ian Krieger as a 83,426,444 100.00% 835 0.00% 83,427,279 74.61% 3,711 director of the Company 9 - To re-elect George Muchanya as 82,516,143 98.91% 912,347 1.09% 83,428,490 74.61% 2,500 a director of the Company 10 - To re-elect Louis Norval as a 82,515,018 98.91% 912,261 1.09% 83,427,279 74.61% 3,711 director of the Company 11 - To re-elect Norbert Sasse as a 82,504,350 98.89% 922,929 1.11% 83,427,279 74.61% 3,711 director of the Company 12 - To elect Katie Wadey as a 83,427,581 100.00% 909 0.00% 83,428,490 74.61% 2,500 director of the Company 13 - To re-elect Laura Whyte as a 83,426,275 100.00% 2,215 0.00% 83,428,490 74.61% 2,500 director of the Company 14 - To allot securities. 82,666,646 99.09% 762,196 0.91% 83,428,842 74.61% 2,148 15 - Special resolution - To disapply 82,709,729 99.14% 719,113 0.86% 83,428,842 74.61% 2,148 pre-emption rights 16 - Special resolution - To disapply pre-emption rights for purposes of 82,660,321 99.08% 768,520 0.92% 83,428,841 74.61% 2,149 acquisitions or capital investments 17 - Special resolution - To make market purchases of the Company's 82,516,505 own shares in compliance with 98.91% 912,385 1.09% 83,428,890 74.61% 2,100 Section 693 of the Companies Act 2006 18 - Special resolution - To call a general meeting on not less than 14 82,689,272 99.11% 739,608 0.89% 83,428,880 74.61% 2,110 clear days' notice

1Where shareholders have appointed the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy with discretion as to voting those votes have been cast in favour of all of the resolutions. 2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

