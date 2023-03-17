Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Capital & Regional plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAL   GB00BL6XZ716

CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC

(CAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:39:12 2023-03-17 am EDT
58.40 GBX   +4.29%
04:36aCapital & Regional sells stake in The Mall Luton in England
AN
03:54aCapital & Regional Completes Sale of UK Shopping Center
MT
03/08CORRECT (Mar 02): Capital & Regional restores dividend on profit swing
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital & Regional sells stake in The Mall Luton in England

03/17/2023 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital & Regional PLC - London-based real estate investment trust focused on community shopping centres - Sells its interest in shopping centre The Mall Luton shopping centre to SDI (Luton) Ltd and SDI (Luton 2) Ltd for GBP58 million on Thursday. Says the disposal in Bedfordshire, England follows a sale process undertaken with the consent of the secured lender on the related loan facility. Capital & Regional had previously deconsolidated its interest in The Mall Luton, meaning the gross assets related to the investment are none, and therefore the transaction does not result in any profit or loss on disposal to the group.

Current stock price in London: 57.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.7%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR11.88, down 8.6% on Friday

12-month change: down 0.6%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
04:36aCapital & Regional sells stake in The Mall Luton in England
AN
03:54aCapital & Regional Completes Sale of UK Shopping Center
MT
03/08CORRECT (Mar 02): Capital & Regional restores dividend on profit swing
AN
03/03Small-Cap Winners & Losers
AN
03/03PPHE rises on revenue more than doubling
AN
03/03Capital & Regional : Annual Results Announcement
PU
03/03Capco to rename to Shaftesbury Capital after merger
AN
03/02Capital & Regional restores dividend after returning to profitability
AN
03/02Transcript : Capital & Regional Plc, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2023
CI
03/02Earnings Flash (CAL.L) CAPITAL & REGIONAL Reports FY22 Revenue GBP60.6M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22,6 M 27,4 M 27,4 M
Net income 2022 32,4 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
Net Debt 2022 144 M 174 M 174 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,15x
Yield 2022 9,14%
Capitalization 94,7 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 276
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Capital & Regional plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,00 GBX
Average target price 69,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence Francis Hutchings Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Wetherly Group Finance Director & Secretary
David Ian Hunter Independent Chairman
James Maltby Ryman Investment Director
Ian S. Krieger Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL & REGIONAL PLC-9.68%115
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-7.05%35 861
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.90%15 780
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-13.36%11 549
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.78%10 228
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.67%7 881