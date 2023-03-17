Capital & Regional sells stake in The Mall Luton in England

Capital & Regional PLC - London-based real estate investment trust focused on community shopping centres - Sells its interest in shopping centre The Mall Luton shopping centre to SDI (Luton) Ltd and SDI (Luton 2) Ltd for GBP58 million on Thursday. Says the disposal in Bedfordshire, England follows a sale process undertaken with the consent of the secured lender on the related loan facility. Capital & Regional had previously deconsolidated its interest in The Mall Luton, meaning the gross assets related to the investment are none, and therefore the transaction does not result in any profit or loss on disposal to the group.

Current stock price in London: 57.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.7%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR11.88, down 8.6% on Friday

12-month change: down 0.6%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

