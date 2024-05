May 08, 2024 at 02:19 am EDT

May 8 (Reuters) - London-focused flexible office-space provider Workspace Group named Lawrence Hutchings as its new chief executive designate on Wednesday, succeeding Graham Clemett who will step down later this year.

Hutchings has held the top role at UK property real estate investment trust (REIT) Capital & Regional since 2017. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)