Capital Securities Corp Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in financial business. The Company operates six segments. Investment Business segment includes fixed income investment trading, equity securities investment, new third board market making business and alternative investment business. Asset Management Business segment includes collective asset management business, single asset management business and special asset management business. Retail and Wealth Management Business segment mainly includes securities brokerage business, credit business and futures business. Investment Banking Business segment includes stock recommendation and underwriting business, bond underwriting business, asset securitization and financial consulting business. The Company also operates Structured Entity segment and Supporting Businesses segment.