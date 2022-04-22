CAPITAL SECURITIES : will hold the Investor Conference on April 26, 2022

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/26 2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company's financial and business information for the fourth quarter of 2021. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please call Ms.Lee 886-2-8789-8888 ext7065 for reservation.