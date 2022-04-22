CAPITAL SECURITIES : will hold the Investor Conference on April 26, 2022
04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Provided by: CAPITAL SECURITIES CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
14:47:38
Subject
Date of events
2022/04/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company's financial and business information for the fourth quarter
of 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please call Ms.Lee 886-2-8789-8888 ext7065 for reservation.
