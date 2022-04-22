Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Capital Securities Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6005   TW0006005002

CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION

(6005)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
16.30 TWD   +0.93%
02:58aCAPITAL SECURITIES : will hold the Investor Conference on April 26, 2022
PU
04/07CAPITAL SECURITIES : The Board of Directors resolved for dividend distribution of 2021 profits
PU
04/06CAPITAL SECURITIES : Revise the Company's 2021 internal control system statement
PU
CAPITAL SECURITIES : will hold the Investor Conference on April 26, 2022

04/22/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CAPITAL SECURITIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 14:47:38
Subject 
 CAPITAL SECURITIES will hold the Investor
Conference on April 26, 2022
Date of events 2022/04/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
 The Company's financial and business information for the fourth quarter
 of 2021.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Please call Ms.Lee 886-2-8789-8888 ext7065 for reservation.

Disclaimer

Capital Securities Corp. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 06:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 12 887 M 440 M 440 M
Net income 2021 5 250 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2021 13 663 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,03x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 35 386 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
EV / Sales 2021 3,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 818
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Securities Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chung Tao Chia General Manager & Director
Te Cheng Tan Head-Finance & Accounting
Chun Chih Wang Chairman
Jia Dong Shea Independent Director
Chih Tien Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL SECURITIES CORPORATION-3.83%1 209
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-33.10%35 567
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-14.98%19 306
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-33.02%17 292
XP INC.-7.27%14 924
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.89%12 135