Capital Securities : Announcement of the Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021
12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
Provided by: CAPITAL SECURITIES CORP.
Date of announcement
2021/12/07
Time of announcement
15:07:54
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/07
2.Company name: Capital Securities Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021
is listed below:
(1) Net income before tax for November: NT$680,973 thousand
Earnings per share before tax for November: NT$0.31
(2) Net income after tax for November: NT$598,659 thousand
Earnings per share after tax for November: NT$0.27
(3) Accumulated net income before tax as of the end of November:
NT$5,663,863 thousand
Accumulated earnings per share before tax as of the end of November:
NT$2.47
(4) Accumulated net income after tax as of the end of November:
NT$4,903,382 thousand
Accumulated earnings per share after tax as of the end of November:
NT$2.17
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.
