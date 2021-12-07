Capital Securities : Announcement of the Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/07 2.Company name: Capital Securities Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021 is listed below: (1) Net income before tax for November: NT$680,973 thousand Earnings per share before tax for November: NT$0.31 (2) Net income after tax for November: NT$598,659 thousand Earnings per share after tax for November: NT$0.27 (3) Accumulated net income before tax as of the end of November: NT$5,663,863 thousand Accumulated earnings per share before tax as of the end of November: NT$2.47 (4) Accumulated net income after tax as of the end of November: NT$4,903,382 thousand Accumulated earnings per share after tax as of the end of November: NT$2.17 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.