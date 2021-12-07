Capital Securities : Announcement of the Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021

Log in
12/07/2021 | 02:22am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: CAPITAL SECURITIES CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/07 Time of announcement 15:07:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's unaudited consolidated
profit for November 2021
Date of events 2021/12/07 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/07
2.Company name: Capital Securities Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 The Company's unaudited consolidated profit for November 2021
 is listed below:
 (1) Net income before tax for November: NT$680,973 thousand
     Earnings per share before tax for November: NT$0.31
 (2) Net income after tax for November: NT$598,659 thousand
     Earnings per share after tax for November: NT$0.27
 (3) Accumulated net income before tax as of the end of November:
     NT$5,663,863 thousand
     Accumulated earnings per share before tax as of the end of November:
     NT$2.47
 (4) Accumulated net income after tax as of the end of November:
     NT$4,903,382 thousand
     Accumulated earnings per share after tax as of the end of November:
     NT$2.17
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The figures are not audited or reviewed by CPA.

Disclaimer

Capital Securities Corp. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
