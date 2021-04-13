Log in
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

Capital Senior Living Completes Third Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All Communities and Reports March Occupancy

04/13/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
DALLAS, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) has completed first, second and third rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations at all its communities. To date, 88% of residents are fully vaccinated with 90% of residents having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are very grateful that through our partnership with CVS Health, we have been able to administer no-cost, on-site vaccines to our employees and residents, and we are thrilled that so many of our residents are now fully vaccinated,” said Kimberly S. Lody, President and CEO. “The safety of our communities is always our top priority, and we believe the successful distribution of the vaccine is crucial to protecting residents and returning to normal daily activities. Now that our on-site clinics are complete, we will coordinate vaccine appointments and provide courtesy transportation for residents to obtain the vaccine at a local venue.”

While enhanced safety measures, such as health screenings, social distancing and mask wearing will remain in place for the near-term, many of the Company’s communities are now easing restrictions and allowing family visitation for fully vaccinated residents in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local mandates. Visitors are screened and escorted directly to residents’ apartments and required to always wear masks while in the community.

"In the past month, our communities have been able to ease restrictions in a variety of areas, and inquiries for our senior housing and services have returned to pre-pandemic levels,” Lody continued. "March average occupancy in the Company’s 60 owned communities was 75.2%, and spot occupancy on March 31st was 76.7%."

New residents who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine upon move in and can take full advantage of all the amenities and activities currently offered by their communities. Unvaccinated residents must follow CDC and local health department guidelines regarding social distancing and other health and safety protocols.

About Capital Senior Living
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 80 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 19 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit the website or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.

For more information, contact: 
Kimberly Lody
(972) 308-8323
klody@capitalsenior.com


