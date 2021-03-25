Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Capital Senior Living Corporation    CSU

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

(CSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

03/25/2021 | 06:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2021 through April 14, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13717354. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About the Company
Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 81 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 20 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook.

For more information, contact: Kimberly Lody (972) 308-8323, klody@capitalsenior.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
06:47pCapital Senior Living Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020..
GL
05:55pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Re..
PU
03/17CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : Completes Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All ..
PU
03/10CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
03/04CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : to Present and Host Investor Meetings at Barclay's Glob..
AQ
02/18CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : Completes First Round of COVID-19 Vaccinations at All C..
AQ
02/10CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : 2019 Annual Report
PU
01/28CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  :  Senior Living Launches New Memory Care Program “..
AQ
01/19Capital Senior Living Reaches Milestone Completing First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccin..
GL
01/14Capital Senior Living Names Jay Reed Vice President of Information Technology
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,26x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 71,4 M 71,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 5 401
Free-Float 55,8%
Chart CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Senior Living Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 7,50 $
Last Close Price 36,42 $
Spread / Highest target -79,4%
Spread / Average Target -79,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kimberly S. Lody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tiffany L. Dutton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael W. Reid Chairman
Jay Reed Vice President-Information Technology
Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION195.14%74
ORPEA-6.88%7 834
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.12.83%1 273
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.27.31%1 249
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC2.68%843
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-6.70%672
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ