    CSU   US1404752032

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

(CSU)
  Report
Capital Senior Living Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/28/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE: CSU) will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 11, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting November 12, 2021, through November 25, 2021. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13724306. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About the Company

Dallas-based Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the nation’s leading operators of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities for senior adults. The Company operates 72 communities that are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states providing compassionate, resident-centric services and care and engaging programming. The Company offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place. For more information, visit http://www.capitalsenior.com or connect with the Company on Facebook or Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 59,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2 910
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Capital Senior Living Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 28,90 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimberly S. Lody President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tiffany L. Dutton Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael W. Reid Chairman
Jay Reed Vice President-Information Technology
Brandon M. Ribar Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION134.20%59
ORPEA-15.20%6 826
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES6.70%2 244
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.59.43%1 781
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.46.73%1 210
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC19.73%972