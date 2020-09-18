Capital Senior Living Introduces Virtual Engagement Program Across Its Communities During National Assisted Living Week

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living, one of the nation’s largest operators of senior living communities, announced today the launch of its Virtual Engagement Program (VEP), designed to facilitate even greater communication for its residents.

Under the program, the Company will distribute tablets across its communities, leveraging the benefits technology brings in fostering communications between residents and their families. The program was introduced in time to honor National Assisted Living Week®, which takes place September 13-19, 2020.

Established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) in 1995, National Assisted Living Week provides an opportunity for residents, their loved ones, staff, volunteers and surrounding comm​​unities to recognize the role of assisted living in caring for America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. The annual observance encourages assisted living communities nationwide to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve, as well as to help educate members of the public about this distinctive aspect.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Capital Senior Living has been helping residents virtually engage with their families leveraging existing technology, while also facilitating virtual tours and meetings with potential residents and family members. Given the success of these interactions, the Company developed its new VEP program, which includes conducting scheduled virtual meeting times with families, live-streaming of certain community events and the ability to showcase communities to future residents. To further enhance the program and ensure additional access to key technology, Capital Senior Living determined that dispersing tablets for National Assisted Living week would be beneficial for all constituents involved in assisted living at its communities as they will further enhance communication, particularly at a time when it residents need to remain socially distanced in the community and from their loved ones.

“We could not think of a better way to honor our residents, hard-working staff and communities than to help facilitate better communication during COVID-19 and into the future. While we had already been facilitating virtual communication between our residents and their families as well as amongst potential future residents, additional tablets will increase opportunities for our residents to stay close to their loved ones. And, it helps our staff ensure a connection for our residents,” said Brandon Ribar, chief operating officer at Capital Senior Living.

The tablets will be distributed to communities over the coming weeks.

