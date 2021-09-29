Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Capital Senior Living Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSU   US1404752032

CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION

(CSU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital Senior Living : Invictus Global Management Offers to Provide Financing to Capital Senior Living on Reasonable, Market-Based Terms

09/29/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Global Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Invictus"), a shareholder of Capital Senior Living Corporation ("CSU" or the "Company") (NYSE: CSU), today indicated a willingness to provide a comprehensive financing solution for the Company on terms substantially better than those offered by Conversant Capital LLC ("Conversant").

"We do not believe the proposed Conversant transaction is in the interest of the Company, nor that it will garner the support of CSU shareholders," said Amit Patel, Partner, Invictus. "We stand ready to engage with the Company, as soon as it is contractually able to engage with us, about a far superior alternative to that financing. Our structure would provide the Company with the $150 million in capital it seeks at a significantly lower cost to the Company and in a manner that would benefit all shareholders."

Invictus encourages the Company to engage with Invictus and its advisors as soon as it is able.

About Invictus Global Management
Invictus is an Austin based private equity fund focused on special situations and private credit.

Investor and Media Contact:
Amit Patel
Info@invictus-gm.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invictus-global-management-offers-to-provide-financing-to-capital-senior-living-on-reasonable-market-based-terms-301388288.html

SOURCE Invictus Global Management, LLC


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
05:49pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Invictus Global Management Offers to Provide Financing to Capital ..
PR
06:12aCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders (Form 8-..
PU
06:06aCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/28CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Stockholders
BU
09/15Ortelius Advisors Issues Presentation Regarding its Opposition to Capital Senior Living..
CI
09/15CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Ortelius Issues Presentation Regarding its Opposition to Capital S..
BU
09/15Ortelius Advisors Solicits Proxies from Shareholders of Capital Senior Living
CI
09/14Capital Senior Solicits Proxies from the Shareholders
CI
09/14CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING : Announces August 2021 Occupancy
BU
09/13INSIDER BUY : Capital Senior Living
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING CORPORATION
More recommendations