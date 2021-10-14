Capital Senior Living : Ortelius Announces Glass Lewis Recommends Capital Senior Living's Stockholders Vote AGAINST the Costly, Dilutive and Poorly-Structured Conversant Capital Deal

Highlights Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm has Outlined Numerous Governance, Financial and Process Flaws Associated with the Onerous Amended Transactions

Notes Glass Lewis Recognized “Sufficient Capital is Likely Available from Other Sources on Superior Terms”

Reiterates Ortelius is Committed to Immediately Infusing $30 Million in Contingency-Free Capital via a Rights Offering, While Noting Invictus is Committed to Immediately Infusing $25 Million in Contingency-Free Capital as Part of its Seemingly Superior $150 Million Alternative Solution

Urges Stockholders to Protect Their Investment from Inequitable and Unnecessary Dilution by Voting AGAINST the Amended Transactions at the October 22nd Special Meeting