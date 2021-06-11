General Announcement::Updates on Restructuring and Internal Controls of the Group

This Company expects that it will be in a better position to negotiate its Resumption Proposal pursuant to Catalist Rule 1304(1) ("

After the Singapore Court's sanction of the Scheme of Arrangement currently scheduled on 24 June 2021, the Company will implement the Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to section 71(1) of the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018 (the "

The AC provides oversight for the Company's risk management system and internal controls. For financial years prior to financial year ended 30 June 2020 ("

Pursuant to Rule 719(3) of the Catalist Rules, the Company must establish and maintain on an ongoing basis, an effective internal audit function that is adequately resourced and independent of the activities it audits. SGX RegCo reminds the Company that the foregoing shall take into consideration surrounding circumstances, including level of operations of the Group and that it is the Audit Committee ("

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of Capital World Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to its announcement dated 29 March 2021 in relation to the application for exemption from the requirement of Rule 719(3) of the Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist (the "Catalist Rules"), made to the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte Ltd ("SGX RegCo") (the "Previous Announcement"), and would like to provide an update in this regard. Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meaning in the Previous Announcement.

management systems to align with its new business direction during the implementation of its Resumption Proposal. The Directors expects that they will be in a better position to discuss the scope of the internal audit with the incoming IA for the financial year ending 30 June 2022.

3. Board's and AC's Views on the existing internal control systems and environment

The Board and AC had assessed the adequacy and effectiveness of the existing internal controls in place, vis-à-vis the level of operations of the Group and its current restructuring status and are of the view that notwithstanding the absence of the internal audit function for FY2020 and financial year ending 30 June 2021, the existing internal controls addressing the Group's financial, operational, compliance and information technology controls and risk management systems are effective and adequate.

Please refer to paragraph 3 of the Company's announcement dated 29 March 2021 for further details.

Trading in the Company's securities on the SGX-ST Catalist Board has been voluntarily suspended by the Company on 14 February 2020.

Shareholders are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements by the Company carefully. Shareholders are also advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests. Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisors if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

