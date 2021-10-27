Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Capitala Finance Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CPTA   US14054R5028

CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.

(CPTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Receives "BBB-" Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones and Announces Private Placement of $50 Million 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026 - Form 8-K

10/27/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation Receives "BBB-" Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones and Announces Private Placement of $50 Million 5.25% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

NEW YORK, October 27, 2021 - Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) (the "Company" or "Logan Ridge"), a business development company, today announced that it has been assigned a credit rating of "BBB-" from Egan-Jones Rating Company ("Egan-Jones"). Additionally, Logan Ridge announced that it has priced a private placement of $50 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on Friday, October 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds to the Company are expected to be approximately $48.8 million, after deducting payment of fees and estimated offering expenses.

The Notes bear an interest rate of 5.25% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on October 30, 2026. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement to repay certain indebtedness, including to redeem a portion of the outstanding 2022 Notes, and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very pleased to announce the receipt of an investment grade rating as well as this private placement transaction which significantly reduces our cost of debt," said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Logan Ridge. "We will continue to assess options to improve our overall cost of capital to support our portfolio companies and generate value for shareholders."

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes and will not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

About Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: LRFC) is a business development company that invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. The Company invests in performing, well-established middle market businesses that operate across a wide range of industries. It employs fundamental credit analysis, targeting investments in businesses with relatively low levels of cyclicality and operating risk. For more information, visit loganridgefinance.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical facts and are sometimes identified by the words "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "endeavor," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "overestimate," "underestimate," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "continue," "target" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon

1

current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include those risk factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or developments, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

For additional information, contact:

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 23rd Floor

New York, NY 10022

Jason Roos

Chief Financial Officer

Jason.Roos@bcpartners.com

(212) 891-5046

Jeehae Linford

The Equity Group Inc.

jlinford@equityny.com

(212) 836-9615

2

Disclaimer

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
05:21pLogan Ridge Finance Corporation Receives "BBB-" Investment Grade Rating from Egan-Jones..
PU
05:17pLOGAN RIDGE FINANCE CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:30pLogan Ridge Finance Corporation Receives “BBB-” Investment Grade Rating fro..
AQ
09:18aRECENT DEVELOPMENTS - Form 8-K
PU
09:05aLOGAN RIDGE FINANCE CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/17LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE : Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades Logan Ridge Finance to Buy From Neutral;..
MT
08/09LOGAN RIDGE FINANCE CORPORATION : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Confe..
AQ
05/28CAPITALA FINANCE CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
04/22CAPITALA FINANCE : Mount Logan Presentation to Capitala Shareholders
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,5 M - -
Net income 2021 4,90 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 68,0 M 68,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,68x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Capitala Finance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,10 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edward Joseph Goldthorpe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen A. Arnall Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Jason T. Roos Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
David Held Chief Compliance Officer
Patrick Schafer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALA FINANCE CORP.74.15%68
BLACKROCK, INC.28.16%141 589
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.44.75%96 270
UBS GROUP AG32.84%62 024
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.96%48 806
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.36.53%47 455