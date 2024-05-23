CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT

Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024

"Appendix A"

CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT

RECORD OF QUESTIONS RAISED BY UNITHOLDERS AND THE CORRESPONDING ANSWERS FROM THE PANELLISTS DURING THE PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE HOLDERS OF UNITS OF CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT ("CLAR") HELD AT BIG PICTURE THEATRE, LEVEL 9, CAPITAL TOWER, 168 ROBINSON ROAD, SINGAPORE 068912 AND USING VIRTUAL MEETING TECHNOLOGY ON FRIDAY, 26 APRIL 2024 AT 3.00 P.M.

1. 2023 AGM Minutes

In response to a unitholder's query on CLAR's standard operating procedure for verifying its minutes of meeting, Dr Beh Swan Gin, the Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director (the " Chairman ") explained that CLAR's minutes of meeting would be reviewed by multiple individuals, including the Chairman himself, before it is approved and published on SGXNet for the unitholders. The Chairman also noted that occasionally, there may be different interpretations on what transpired during the meeting, and the minutes of meeting may not be reflective of everyone's perspective. Chairman noted the unitholder's comment that there was a static data that was extracted incorrectly in CLAR's minutes of meeting for the annual general meeting held on 28 April 2023 and assured the unitholder that the Manager will be more careful.

Note: The static data referred to above was the name of a unitholder asking a question during the annual general meeting held on 28 April 2023. The minutes, with the correct name of the unitholder, was uploaded on 22 May 2023.

2. CLAR's borrowing costs

2.1. Responding to a unitholder's question on the challenges that CLAR faces from financing its portfolio and on her observation on CLAR's borrowing cost being close to 4%, in comparison to other REITs which have a borrowing cost at the lower end of 3%, Mr William Tay Wee Leong, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Non-Independent Director (the "CEO") explained that certain REITs may have invested in certain countries that have lower borrowing costs, hence resulting in lower average cost of debt. However, CLAR has presence across mature markets and these mature markets have similar borrowing costs. The CEO noted that Singapore has a borrowing cost of approximately 4%, and Europe, Australia, and United States (the "U.S.") have borrowing costs of approximately 5% to 6%. The overall weighted average borrowing cost of CLAR is 3.5% for the financial year ended 2023, which corresponds to the borrowing costs of the mature markets CLAR has presence in. The CEO also explained that although there has been a steep increase in borrowing costs over the past two years, the Manager had hedged most of its overseas loans and had committed to a high level of fixed rate loans. Lastly, the CEO also highlighted that the Manager has spread out CLAR's debt maturity over the next few years, with approximately only 13% to 14% of its loans due for refinancing each year over the next couple of years. Thus, even if interest rate increases, CLAR's borrowing costs will increase gradually. In turn, this gives the Manager time to manage its operating metrics such as gross revenue and occupancy to mitigate the increase in borrowing costs.