CapitaLand Ascott Trust

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a stapling deed

effective on 31 December 2019)

Condensed interim financial statements

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

A.

Condensed Statements of Financial Position

1

B.

Statements of Total Return and Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income of

3

the CapitaLand Ascott BT Group

C.

Distribution Statements

6

D.

Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds

7

E.

Portfolio Statements

15

F.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

34

G.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

38

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed Statements of Financial Position

As at 30 June 2024

CapitaLand

CapitaLand

Ascott REIT Group

Ascott BT Group

Stapled Group

Note

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Non-current assets

Investment properties

3

6,487,798

6,498,182

399,435

424,990

6,469,924

6,501,017

Property, plant and

equipment

4

67,350

47,348

597,385

602,005

1,014,965

1,001,941

Investment properties

under development

5

270,360

268,000

-

-

270,360

268,000

Investment securities

2,405

2,454

-

-

-

-

Associate

2,969

2,985

-

-

2,969

2,985

Financial derivative

assets

132,770

84,653

120

209

132,890

84,862

Deferred tax assets

11,830

10,595

3,975

3,983

15,805

14,578

6,975,482

6,914,217

1,000,915

1,031,187

7,906,913

7,873,383

Current assets

Inventories

98

91

378

456

476

547

Trade and other

receivables

280,862

316,041

22,301

13,714

110,410

109,556

Assets held for sale

6

711

211,599

45,990

95,628

46,701

307,227

Financial derivative

assets

670

7,306

4,368

-

5,038

7,306

Cash and cash

equivalents

403,690

369,371

65,595

63,435

469,285

432,806

686,031

904,408

138,632

173,233

631,910

857,442

Total assets

7,661,513

7,818,625

1,139,547

1,204,420

8,538,823

8,730,825

Non-current liabilities

Financial liabilities

7

2,475,947

2,385,856

83,098

100,143

2,559,045

2,485,999

Financial derivative

liabilities

821

7,100

-

566

821

7,666

Trade and other

payables

63,141

-

7,599

8,135

70,740

8,135

Deferred income

8,458

7,969

1,558

747

10,016

8,716

Deferred tax liabilities

152,726

154,002

38,215

41,323

190,941

195,325

Lease liabilities

8

246,449

253,677

57,369

64,412

246,449

253,677

2,947,542

2,808,604

187,839

215,326

3,078,012

2,959,518

Current liabilities

Financial liabilities

7

339,520

529,122

48,361

33,240

387,881

562,362

Financial derivative

liabilities

303

-

-

-

303

-

Trade and other

payables

176,061

286,577

254,593

285,654

237,901

352,032

Deferred income

425

425

112

120

537

545

Current tax liabilities

14,720

15,207

964

579

15,684

15,786

Lease liabilities

8

10,973

10,288

5,005

5,155

10,973

10,288

542,002

841,619

309,035

324,748

653,279

941,013

Total liabilities

3,489,544

3,650,223

496,874

540,074

3,731,291

3,900,531

Net assets

4,171,969

4,168,402

642,673

664,346

4,807,532

4,830,294

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed Statements of Financial Position (continued)

As at 30 June 2024

CapitaLand

CapitaLand

Ascott REIT Group

Ascott BT Group

Stapled Group

Note

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

30/06/2024

31/12/2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Represented by:

Stapled

Securityholders'

funds

3,710,127

3,696,155

638,657

660,198

4,344,079

4,356,353

Perpetual securities

holders

396,277

396,298

-

-

396,277

396,298

Non-controlling

interests

65,565

75,949

4,016

4,148

67,176

77,643

4,171,969

4,168,402

642,673

664,346

4,807,532

4,830,294

Stapled Securities

in issue ('000)

9

3,786,531

3,763,304

3,786,531

3,763,304

3,786,531

3,763,304

Net asset value/Net

tangible asset per

Stapled Security

based on issued

Stapled Securities

(S$)

0.98

0.98

0.17

0.18

1.15

1.16

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Statements of Total Return

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

CapitaLand

CapitaLand

Ascott REIT Group

Ascott BT Group

Stapled Group

Six-monthSix-month

Six-monthSix-month

Six-monthSix-month

period

period

period

period

period

period

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

Note

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Gross revenue

10

299,594

273,761

96,738

80,309

386,369

346,929

Direct expenses

(152,894)

(139,832)

(65,271)

(54,024)

(213,467)

(192,572)

Gross profit

146,700

133,929

31,467

26,285

172,902

154,357

Depreciation of land and

buildings, plant and

machinery

-

-

(9,008)

(10,058)

(11,366)

(12,416)

Finance income

11

1,787

1,081

841

775

2,585

1,846

Other income

6,971

590

373

-

7,344

590

Finance costs

11

(50,933)

(37,844)

(5,546)

(7,246)

(53,605)

(41,710)

Managers' management

fees

12

(14,847)

(14,592)

(2,668)

(2,289)

(17,515)

(16,881)

Trustee's fee

(403)

(367)

(83)

(81)

(486)

(448)

Professional fees

13

(2,549)

(1,888)

(507)

(270)

(3,056)

(2,158)

Audit fees

(1,514)

(1,643)

(379)

(237)

(1,893)

(1,880)

Foreign exchange

(loss)/gain

(7,198)

12,884

875

1,818

(6,323)

14,702

Other operating

expenses

(3,714)

(1,566)

(591)

(404)

(4,305)

(1,968)

Net income before

share of results of

associate

74,300

90,584

14,774

8,293

84,282

94,034

Share of results of

associate (net of tax)

(1)

(16)

-

-

(1)

(16)

Net income

14

74,299

90,568

14,774

8,293

84,281

94,018

Net change in fair value

of financial

derivatives

(6,284)

(11,804)

-

375

(6,284)

(11,429)

Net change in fair value

of investment

securities

(49)

(91)

-

-

-

-

Profit/(loss) from

divestments

15

29,574

41

(3,286)

-

26,494

41

Investment properties

written off

3

(28)

(152)

-

-

(28)

(152)

Total return for the

period before

income tax

97,512

78,562

11,488

8,668

104,463

82,478

Income tax expense

16

(12,675)

(11,817)

(3,856)

(1,672)

(16,531)

(13,489)

Total return for the

period

84,837

66,745

7,632

6,996

87,932

68,989

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Statements of Total Return (continued)

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

CapitaLand

CapitaLand

Ascott REIT Group

Ascott BT Group

Stapled Group

Six-monthSix-month

Six-monthSix-monthSix-month

Six-month

period

period

period

period

period

period

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

Note

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Total return/(loss)

attributable to:

Stapled Securityholders

and perpetual

securities holders

82,835

64,087

7,627

7,016

85,881

66,300

Non-controlling interests

2,002

2,658

5

(20)

2,051

2,689

84,837

66,745

7,632

6,996

87,932

68,989

Earnings per Stapled

Security (cents)

17

Basic

2.10

1.73

Diluted

2.09

1.72

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income of the CapitaLand Ascott BT Group Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Six-month

Six-month

period ended

period ended

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

$'000

$'000

Profit for the period

7,632

6,996

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Realisation of reserves upon divestment

2,413

-

Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges

883

95

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to

Statement of Total Return

(198)

(2,043)

Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations

and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in

foreign operations

(15,267)

(12,409)

(12,169)

(14,357)

Total comprehensive income for the period

(4,537)

(7,361)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Distribution Statements

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Stapled Group

Note

Amount to be distributed to Stapled Securityholders at

beginning of the period

Total return attributable to Stapled Securityholders and

perpetual securities holders

Less: Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders

Distribution adjustments

A

Income available for distribution to Stapled

Securityholders for the period

Distribution to Stapled Securityholders

Distributions to Stapled Securityholders during the year

  • Distribution of 2.255 cents per Stapled Security for the period from 24 August 2022 to 31 December 2022
  • Distribution of 3.095 cents per Stapled Security for the period from 14 August 2023 to 31 December 2023

Amount to be distributed to Stapled Securityholders at end of the period

Distribution per Stapled Security (cents)

Note A - Distribution adjustments

Distribution adjustment items:

  • Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
  • Profit from divestments
  • Investment properties written off
  • Depreciation expense
  • Managers' management fees paid/payable in Stapled Securities
  • REIT trustee's fee
  • Foreign exchange loss/(gain) - unrealised
  • Interest expense on lease liabilities
  • Lease payments for right-of-use assets
  • Deferred tax (credit)/expense
  • Tax expense relating to the divestment
  • Non-controllinginterests' share of adjustments
  • Other adjustments

Net effect of distribution adjustments

Six-month

Six-month

period ended

period ended

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

$'000

$'000

116,477

77,679

85,881

66,300

(6,729)

(6,692)

17,313

36,647

96,465

96,255

212,942

173,934

  • (77,699)
    (116,474)-

(116,474) (77,699)

96,46896,235

2.552.78

Stapled Group

Six-month

Six-month

period ended

period ended

30/06/2024

30/06/2023

$'000

$'000

6,284

11,429

(26,494)

(41)

28

152

18,984

19,562

12,954

12,153

82

79

12,182

(2,870)

4,938

4,892

(9,882)

(9,319)

(3,962)

701

4,014

7

(1,417)

(212)

  1. 114
    17,31336,647

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Attributable to Stapled Securityholders

Foreign

Stapled

currency

Non-

Securities

Revenue

translation

Capital

Hedging

Perpetual

controlling

Total

in issue

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

Total

securities

interests

equity

CapitaLand Ascott REIT Group

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 January 2023

2,428,769

1,365,474

(379,363)

724

33,964

3,449,568

396,298

81,446

3,927,312

Total return for the period

-

64,087

-

-

-

64,087

-

2,658

66,745

Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders

-

(6,692)

-

-

-

(6,692)

6,692

-

-

Other comprehensive income

Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to Statement of Total Return

Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income

Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity

Contributions by and distributions to owners

REIT Manager's management fee payable in Stapled Securities

REIT Manager's acquisition fees payable in Stapled Securities

Distribution to Stapled Securityholders Distribution to perpetual securities holders Distribution to non-controlling interests

Total contributions by and distributions to owners At 30 June 2023

-

-

-

-

9,932

9,932

-

-

9,932

-

-

-

-

(6,461)

(6,461)

-

-

(6,461)

-

-

15,396

-

-

15,396

-

266

15,662

-

-

15,396

-

3,471

18,867

-

266

19,133

11,006

-

-

-

-

11,006

-

-

11,006

2,982

-

-

-

-

2,982

-

-

2,982

(43,961)

(18,405)

-

-

-

(62,366)

-

-

(62,366)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,713)

-

(6,713)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,141)

(2,141)

(29,973)

(18,405)

-

-

-

(48,378)

(6,713)

(2,141)

(57,232)

2,398,796

1,404,464

(363,967)

724

37,435

3,477,452

396,277

82,229

3,955,958

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Condensed interim financial statements

Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds (continued)

Six-month period ended 30 June 2024

Attributable to Stapled Securityholders

Foreign

Stapled

currency

Non-

Securities

Revenue

translation

Capital

Hedging

Perpetual

controlling

Total

in issue

reserve

reserve

reserve

reserve

Total

securities

interests

equity

CapitaLand Ascott REIT Group

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 1 January 2024

2,505,410

1,526,773

(358,354)

724

21,602

3,696,155

396,298

75,949

4,168,402

Total return for the period

-

82,835

-

-

-

82,835

-

2,002

84,837

Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders

-

(6,729)

-

-

-

(6,729)

6,729

-

-

Other comprehensive income

Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges

Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to Statement of Total Return

Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in foreign operations

Total other comprehensive income

Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity

Contributions by and distributions to owners

REIT Manager's management fee payable in Stapled Securities

Issue expenses relating to equity fund raising * REIT Manager's acquisition fees payable in

Stapled Securities

Distribution to Stapled Securityholders Distribution to perpetual securities holders Distribution to non-controlling interests

Total contributions by and distributions to owners

-

-

-

-

16,742

16,742

-

-

16,742

-

-

-

-

(9,093)

(9,093)

-

-

(9,093)

-

-

12,922

-

-

12,922

-

(3,039)

9,883

-

-

12,922

-

7,649

20,571

-

(3,039)

17,532

11,469

-

-

-

-

11,469

-

-

11,469

575

-

-

-

-

575

-

-

575

4,176

-

-

-

-

4,176

-

-

4,176

(29,256)

(67,310)

-

-

-

(96,566)

-

-

(96,566)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(6,750)

-

(6,750)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(3,217)

(3,217)

(13,036)

(67,310)

-

-

-

(80,346)

(6,750)

(3,217)

(90,313)

  • Credited against Stapled Securityholders' funds due to reversal of over provision of issue expenses

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.

