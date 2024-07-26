CapitaLand Ascott Trust
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a stapling deed
effective on 31 December 2019)
Condensed interim financial statements
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
A.
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
1
B.
Statements of Total Return and Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income of
3
the CapitaLand Ascott BT Group
C.
Distribution Statements
6
D.
Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds
7
E.
Portfolio Statements
15
F.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
34
G.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
38
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed Statements of Financial Position
As at 30 June 2024
CapitaLand
CapitaLand
Ascott REIT Group
Ascott BT Group
Stapled Group
Note
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Non-current assets
Investment properties
3
6,487,798
6,498,182
399,435
424,990
6,469,924
6,501,017
Property, plant and
equipment
4
67,350
47,348
597,385
602,005
1,014,965
1,001,941
Investment properties
under development
5
270,360
268,000
-
-
270,360
268,000
Investment securities
2,405
2,454
-
-
-
-
Associate
2,969
2,985
-
-
2,969
2,985
Financial derivative
assets
132,770
84,653
120
209
132,890
84,862
Deferred tax assets
11,830
10,595
3,975
3,983
15,805
14,578
6,975,482
6,914,217
1,000,915
1,031,187
7,906,913
7,873,383
Current assets
Inventories
98
91
378
456
476
547
Trade and other
receivables
280,862
316,041
22,301
13,714
110,410
109,556
Assets held for sale
6
711
211,599
45,990
95,628
46,701
307,227
Financial derivative
assets
670
7,306
4,368
-
5,038
7,306
Cash and cash
equivalents
403,690
369,371
65,595
63,435
469,285
432,806
686,031
904,408
138,632
173,233
631,910
857,442
Total assets
7,661,513
7,818,625
1,139,547
1,204,420
8,538,823
8,730,825
Non-current liabilities
Financial liabilities
7
2,475,947
2,385,856
83,098
100,143
2,559,045
2,485,999
Financial derivative
liabilities
821
7,100
-
566
821
7,666
Trade and other
payables
63,141
-
7,599
8,135
70,740
8,135
Deferred income
8,458
7,969
1,558
747
10,016
8,716
Deferred tax liabilities
152,726
154,002
38,215
41,323
190,941
195,325
Lease liabilities
8
246,449
253,677
57,369
64,412
246,449
253,677
2,947,542
2,808,604
187,839
215,326
3,078,012
2,959,518
Current liabilities
Financial liabilities
7
339,520
529,122
48,361
33,240
387,881
562,362
Financial derivative
liabilities
303
-
-
-
303
-
Trade and other
payables
176,061
286,577
254,593
285,654
237,901
352,032
Deferred income
425
425
112
120
537
545
Current tax liabilities
14,720
15,207
964
579
15,684
15,786
Lease liabilities
8
10,973
10,288
5,005
5,155
10,973
10,288
542,002
841,619
309,035
324,748
653,279
941,013
Total liabilities
3,489,544
3,650,223
496,874
540,074
3,731,291
3,900,531
Net assets
4,171,969
4,168,402
642,673
664,346
4,807,532
4,830,294
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 1 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed Statements of Financial Position (continued)
As at 30 June 2024
CapitaLand
CapitaLand
Ascott REIT Group
Ascott BT Group
Stapled Group
Note
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
30/06/2024
31/12/2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Represented by:
Stapled
Securityholders'
funds
3,710,127
3,696,155
638,657
660,198
4,344,079
4,356,353
Perpetual securities
holders
396,277
396,298
-
-
396,277
396,298
Non-controlling
interests
65,565
75,949
4,016
4,148
67,176
77,643
4,171,969
4,168,402
642,673
664,346
4,807,532
4,830,294
Stapled Securities
in issue ('000)
9
3,786,531
3,763,304
3,786,531
3,763,304
3,786,531
3,763,304
Net asset value/Net
tangible asset per
Stapled Security
based on issued
Stapled Securities
(S$)
0.98
0.98
0.17
0.18
1.15
1.16
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 2 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Statements of Total Return
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
CapitaLand
CapitaLand
Ascott REIT Group
Ascott BT Group
Stapled Group
Six-monthSix-month
Six-monthSix-month
Six-monthSix-month
period
period
period
period
period
period
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
Note
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Gross revenue
10
299,594
273,761
96,738
80,309
386,369
346,929
Direct expenses
(152,894)
(139,832)
(65,271)
(54,024)
(213,467)
(192,572)
Gross profit
146,700
133,929
31,467
26,285
172,902
154,357
Depreciation of land and
buildings, plant and
machinery
-
-
(9,008)
(10,058)
(11,366)
(12,416)
Finance income
11
1,787
1,081
841
775
2,585
1,846
Other income
6,971
590
373
-
7,344
590
Finance costs
11
(50,933)
(37,844)
(5,546)
(7,246)
(53,605)
(41,710)
Managers' management
fees
12
(14,847)
(14,592)
(2,668)
(2,289)
(17,515)
(16,881)
Trustee's fee
(403)
(367)
(83)
(81)
(486)
(448)
Professional fees
13
(2,549)
(1,888)
(507)
(270)
(3,056)
(2,158)
Audit fees
(1,514)
(1,643)
(379)
(237)
(1,893)
(1,880)
Foreign exchange
(loss)/gain
(7,198)
12,884
875
1,818
(6,323)
14,702
Other operating
expenses
(3,714)
(1,566)
(591)
(404)
(4,305)
(1,968)
Net income before
share of results of
associate
74,300
90,584
14,774
8,293
84,282
94,034
Share of results of
associate (net of tax)
(1)
(16)
-
-
(1)
(16)
Net income
14
74,299
90,568
14,774
8,293
84,281
94,018
Net change in fair value
of financial
derivatives
(6,284)
(11,804)
-
375
(6,284)
(11,429)
Net change in fair value
of investment
securities
(49)
(91)
-
-
-
-
Profit/(loss) from
divestments
15
29,574
41
(3,286)
-
26,494
41
Investment properties
written off
3
(28)
(152)
-
-
(28)
(152)
Total return for the
period before
income tax
97,512
78,562
11,488
8,668
104,463
82,478
Income tax expense
16
(12,675)
(11,817)
(3,856)
(1,672)
(16,531)
(13,489)
Total return for the
period
84,837
66,745
7,632
6,996
87,932
68,989
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 3 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Statements of Total Return (continued)
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
CapitaLand
CapitaLand
Ascott REIT Group
Ascott BT Group
Stapled Group
Six-monthSix-month
Six-monthSix-monthSix-month
Six-month
period
period
period
period
period
period
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
Note
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Total return/(loss)
attributable to:
Stapled Securityholders
and perpetual
securities holders
82,835
64,087
7,627
7,016
85,881
66,300
Non-controlling interests
2,002
2,658
5
(20)
2,051
2,689
84,837
66,745
7,632
6,996
87,932
68,989
Earnings per Stapled
Security (cents)
17
Basic
2.10
1.73
Diluted
2.09
1.72
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 4 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income of the CapitaLand Ascott BT Group Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
$'000
$'000
Profit for the period
7,632
6,996
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Realisation of reserves upon divestment
2,413
-
Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges
883
95
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to
Statement of Total Return
(198)
(2,043)
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations
and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in
foreign operations
(15,267)
(12,409)
(12,169)
(14,357)
Total comprehensive income for the period
(4,537)
(7,361)
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 5 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Distribution Statements
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Stapled Group
Note
Amount to be distributed to Stapled Securityholders at
beginning of the period
Total return attributable to Stapled Securityholders and
perpetual securities holders
Less: Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders
Distribution adjustments
A
Income available for distribution to Stapled
Securityholders for the period
Distribution to Stapled Securityholders
Distributions to Stapled Securityholders during the year
- Distribution of 2.255 cents per Stapled Security for the period from 24 August 2022 to 31 December 2022
- Distribution of 3.095 cents per Stapled Security for the period from 14 August 2023 to 31 December 2023
Amount to be distributed to Stapled Securityholders at end of the period
Distribution per Stapled Security (cents)
Note A - Distribution adjustments
Distribution adjustment items:
- Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
- Profit from divestments
- Investment properties written off
- Depreciation expense
- Managers' management fees paid/payable in Stapled Securities
- REIT trustee's fee
- Foreign exchange loss/(gain) - unrealised
- Interest expense on lease liabilities
- Lease payments for right-of-use assets
- Deferred tax (credit)/expense
- Tax expense relating to the divestment
- Non-controllinginterests' share of adjustments
- Other adjustments
Net effect of distribution adjustments
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
$'000
$'000
116,477
77,679
85,881
66,300
(6,729)
(6,692)
17,313
36,647
96,465
96,255
212,942
173,934
- (77,699)
(116,474)-
(116,474) (77,699)
96,46896,235
2.552.78
Stapled Group
Six-month
Six-month
period ended
period ended
30/06/2024
30/06/2023
$'000
$'000
6,284
11,429
(26,494)
(41)
28
152
18,984
19,562
12,954
12,153
82
79
12,182
(2,870)
4,938
4,892
(9,882)
(9,319)
(3,962)
701
4,014
7
(1,417)
(212)
- 114
17,31336,647
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 6 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Attributable to Stapled Securityholders
Foreign
Stapled
currency
Non-
Securities
Revenue
translation
Capital
Hedging
Perpetual
controlling
Total
in issue
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Total
securities
interests
equity
CapitaLand Ascott REIT Group
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 January 2023
2,428,769
1,365,474
(379,363)
724
33,964
3,449,568
396,298
81,446
3,927,312
Total return for the period
-
64,087
-
-
-
64,087
-
2,658
66,745
Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders
-
(6,692)
-
-
-
(6,692)
6,692
-
-
Other comprehensive income
Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to Statement of Total Return
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income
Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity
Contributions by and distributions to owners
REIT Manager's management fee payable in Stapled Securities
REIT Manager's acquisition fees payable in Stapled Securities
Distribution to Stapled Securityholders Distribution to perpetual securities holders Distribution to non-controlling interests
Total contributions by and distributions to owners At 30 June 2023
-
-
-
-
9,932
9,932
-
-
9,932
-
-
-
-
(6,461)
(6,461)
-
-
(6,461)
-
-
15,396
-
-
15,396
-
266
15,662
-
-
15,396
-
3,471
18,867
-
266
19,133
11,006
-
-
-
-
11,006
-
-
11,006
2,982
-
-
-
-
2,982
-
-
2,982
(43,961)
(18,405)
-
-
-
(62,366)
-
-
(62,366)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,713)
-
(6,713)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,141)
(2,141)
(29,973)
(18,405)
-
-
-
(48,378)
(6,713)
(2,141)
(57,232)
2,398,796
1,404,464
(363,967)
724
37,435
3,477,452
396,277
82,229
3,955,958
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 7 of 62
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Condensed interim financial statements
Condensed Statements of Movements in Stapled Securityholders' Funds (continued)
Six-month period ended 30 June 2024
Attributable to Stapled Securityholders
Foreign
Stapled
currency
Non-
Securities
Revenue
translation
Capital
Hedging
Perpetual
controlling
Total
in issue
reserve
reserve
reserve
reserve
Total
securities
interests
equity
CapitaLand Ascott REIT Group
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 1 January 2024
2,505,410
1,526,773
(358,354)
724
21,602
3,696,155
396,298
75,949
4,168,402
Total return for the period
-
82,835
-
-
-
82,835
-
2,002
84,837
Total return attributable to perpetual securities holders
-
(6,729)
-
-
-
(6,729)
6,729
-
-
Other comprehensive income
Effective portion of change in fair values of cash flow hedges
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedge reclassified to Statement of Total Return
Exchange differences arising from translation of foreign operations and foreign currency loans forming part of net investment in foreign operations
Total other comprehensive income
Transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity
Contributions by and distributions to owners
REIT Manager's management fee payable in Stapled Securities
Issue expenses relating to equity fund raising * REIT Manager's acquisition fees payable in
Stapled Securities
Distribution to Stapled Securityholders Distribution to perpetual securities holders Distribution to non-controlling interests
Total contributions by and distributions to owners
-
-
-
-
16,742
16,742
-
-
16,742
-
-
-
-
(9,093)
(9,093)
-
-
(9,093)
-
-
12,922
-
-
12,922
-
(3,039)
9,883
-
-
12,922
-
7,649
20,571
-
(3,039)
17,532
11,469
-
-
-
-
11,469
-
-
11,469
575
-
-
-
-
575
-
-
575
4,176
-
-
-
-
4,176
-
-
4,176
(29,256)
(67,310)
-
-
-
(96,566)
-
-
(96,566)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,750)
-
(6,750)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,217)
(3,217)
(13,036)
(67,310)
-
-
-
(80,346)
(6,750)
(3,217)
(90,313)
- Credited against Stapled Securityholders' funds due to reversal of over provision of issue expenses
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim financial statements.
Pg 8 of 62
