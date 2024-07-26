CapitaLand Ascott Trust (CLAS) is a Singapore-based lodging trust in Asia Pacific. The Companyâs objective is to invest primarily in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets, which are used or predominantly used as serviced residences, rental housing properties, student accommodation and other hospitality assets in any country in the world. The Companyâs international portfolio comprises approximately 102 properties in 45 cities across 16 countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States of America. Its properties operate under the Ascott, Somerset, Quest and Citadines brands. They are mainly located in cities, such as Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, London, Manila, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo. The Company is managed by CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited.