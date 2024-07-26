CapitaLand Ascott Trust
1H 2024 Financial Results
26 July 2024
Important Notice
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("Managers") nor any of their affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
The past performance of CapitaLand Ascott Trust ("CLAS") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the stapled securities in CLAS ("Stapled Securities") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities. The value of the Stapled Securities and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Managers or any of their affiliates. An investment in the Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Managers redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Stapled Securities may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on the SGX-ST.
This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Stapled Securities.
Table of Content
01
04
Overview of CLAS
Portfolio Updates
02
05
1H 2024 Financial Highlights
Capital & Risk Management
03
06
Key Market Updates
Looking Ahead
Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo
Overview of
CapitaLand Ascott Trust
Ascott Orchard Singapore
Largest Lodging Trust in Asia Pacific
Constituent of FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index
S$8.5b
Total Assets
>18,0001
Units
1021
Properties
45
Cities in 16 countries
S$3.3b
Market Capitalisation
The United Kingdom
5 properties
Ireland
The United States of America
1 property
11 properties
Spain
1 property
France
12 properties
Diversified lodging asset classes
531
16
24
9
Serviced
Hotels /
Rental
Student
Residences
Business Hotels
Housing
Accommodation
Belgium
2 properties
Germany
5 properties
Vietnam
5 properties
Malaysia
1 property
Indonesia
3 properties
China
5 properties
South Korea
2 properties
Japan 30 properties
The Philippines
2 properties
Singapore
4 properties1
Australia
13 properties
Notes: Above as at/for period ended 30 Jun 2024 unless otherwise stated
1. Including Somerset Liang Court Singapore which is currently under development
CapitaLand Ascott Trust's Positioning
Diversified and well-balanced portfolio to deliver sustainable returns
Global in
Presence,
Anchored in
Asia Pacific
Geographical Allocation
Predominantly in Asia Pacific Remainder in Europe/USA
- Largest lodging trust in Asia Pacific
- Diversified across 16 countries, Asia Pacific remains core
- Presence in large domestic markets and key gateway cities
Stable Income Base from Longer-stay Lodging
Capturing
Growth as
Travel Restarts
Target Asset Allocation
25-30% in longer-stay accommodation
Resilient and counter-cyclical assets
70-75% in serviced residences and hotels
Beneficiaries of travel recovery
26%
35%
17%
Hotels
Longer-stay
Europe
accommodation
54%
6%
Asia
Total Assets
Portfolio Value
Rental housing
Pacific
as at
as at
11%
30 Jun 2024
20%
48%
31 Dec 2023
Student accommodation
USA
Serviced
residences
1H 2024
Financial Highlights
lyf one-north Singapore
1H 2024 Gross Profit Rose 12% Y-o-Y
Supported by sustained demand for accommodation and stronger operating performance
Healthy operating performance across lodging asset classes and contract types
1H 2024
1H 2023
Y-o-Y Change
Revenue
S$386.4 mil
S$346.9 mil
11%
Gross Profit
S$172.9 mil
S$154.4 mil
12%
Total Distribution
S$96.5 mil
S$96.3 mil
-
Adjusted Total
S$91.0 mil
S$84.4 mil
8%
Distribution1
Distribution per Stapled
2.55 cents
2.78 cents
(8%)
Security (DPS)
Adjusted DPS1
2.41 cents
2.44 cents
(1%)
- 1H 2024 revenue and gross profit increased 11% and 12% y-o-y respectively on stronger performance and contribution from new properties, partially offset by divestments and foreign exchange impact
- On a same-storebasis, excluding acquisitions and divestments2 between 1H 2023 and 1H 2024, gross profit was 3% higher y-o-y due to stronger operating performance
- Total distribution was stable y-o-y; excluding non-periodic items, adjusted total distribution was 8% higher
- DPS was 8% lower y-o-y; excluding non-periodic items, adjusted DPS was relatively stable
Notes:
- Excluding non-periodic items in 1H 2023 and 1H 2024 relating to realised exchange gain arising from settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps
- Acquisitions include: Standard at Columbia (turned operational in Aug 2023), 3 rental housing properties (in Apr 2023, May 2023 and Jan 2024), The Cavendish London, Temple Bar Hotel Dublin and Ascott Kuningan Jakarta (in Nov 2023);
divestments include: 4 France properties (in Sep 2023), Courtyard by Marriott Sydney-North Ryde (in Jan 2024), Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore (in Mar 2024), Hotel WBF Kitasemba East, Hotel WBF Kitasemba West and Hotel WBF Honmachi (in Mar 2024)
Delivering Resilience as Portfolio Reconstitution Progresses
Demonstration of CLAS' proactive asset and capital management
DPS - 1H 2024 vs 1H 2023
Same-store operating performance improved y-o-y
1H 2023
DPS
Stronger
same-store
operating
performance
Net effect of divestments, acquisitions, completed and ongoing AEIs and interest savings from repayment of loans
Impact of foreign currencies
against SGD
Depreciation
Lower realised
exchange gain
of foreign
(non-periodic
currencies
items)
1H 2024
DPS
•
Same-store operating performance was stronger y-o-y and accretive
to distributions
•
Resilience as portfolio reconstitution progresses
• Acquisitions, completed asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs)
and interest savings from the repayment of higher-interest debt with
2.78
+0.08 cents -0.03 cents
-0.08 cents
cents
-0.20 cents
2.55
cents
Adjusted
Adjusted
DPS1:
DPS1:
2.44 cents
2.41 cents
divestment proceeds mitigated the impact of income lost through
divestments and ongoing AEIs
• Completion of AEIs expected to provide further capacity for growth
in subsequent quarters
• CLAS is also evaluating opportunities to redeploy divestment
proceeds into higher-yielding acquisitions
• Depreciation of most foreign currencies against the SGD impacted
distributions
• Excluding the lower level of non-periodic items, adjusted DPS1 was largely
stable y-o-y
Note:
1. Excluding non-periodic items in 1H 2023 and 1H 2024 relating to realised exchange gain arising from settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps
Marrying Stability with Growth
Underpinned by CLAS' diversified geographic presence, lodging asset classes and income sources
35%
Growth Income
in 1H 2024
4%
in RevPAU y-o-y
102%
2Q 2024
portfolio RevPAU
vs 2Q 2019
pro forma RevPAU
Portfolio RevPAU (S$)
180
+4%
155
140
100
60
20
2Q 2021
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2024
- 2Q 2024 RevPAU increased 4% y-o-y to 102% of pre-Covid 2Q 2019 pro forma RevPAU1
- The increase in RevPAU was due to an increase in room rates; average occupancy of the portfolio remained stable y-o-y at 75%
- Key markets Japan and USA led the growth
65%
Stable Income
in 1H 2024
14%
in gross profit
from master leases
y-o-y
26%
in gross profit
from MCMGI y-o-y
>90%
occupancy for
longer-stay properties
-
Master leases
Gross profit rose 14% y-o-yin 1H 2024 due to higher variable rent primarily in Japan and South Korea, partially offset by 5 divestments
- Management contracts with minimum guaranteed income (MCMGI)
Gross profit increased 26% y-o-yin 1H 2024 mainly due to contribution from 2 new acquisitions; RevPAU of Europe properties surpassed pre-Covid levels
- Student accommodation
Contribution from Standard at Columbia, which turned operational in Aug 2023; occupancy stable at >90% and rent growth at c.5.5% y-o-y2
-
Rental housing
Contribution from 3 new properties; occupancy of properties stable at >95%3
Notes: Revenue per available unit (RevPAU) relates to properties under management contracts and MCMGI, excludes master leases, rental housing and student accommodation
- The combination with Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTRUST) was completed on 31 Dec 2019 and the 2019 pro forma figures include the performance of the A-HTRUST portfolio
- Refers to the y-o-y rent growth for the academic year 2023-2024 excluding Standard at Columbia, which began receiving students in Aug 2023
- Excluding Teriha Ocean Stage, which is a newly-completed property and still in its ramp-up period
