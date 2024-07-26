CapitaLand Ascott Trust

1H 2024 Financial Results

26 July 2024

Important Notice

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("Managers") nor any of their affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

The past performance of CapitaLand Ascott Trust ("CLAS") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the stapled securities in CLAS ("Stapled Securities") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Stapled Securities. The value of the Stapled Securities and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Stapled Securities are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Managers or any of their affiliates. An investment in the Stapled Securities is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Managers redeem or purchase their Stapled Securities while the Stapled Securities are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Stapled Securities may only deal in their Stapled Securities through trading on the SGX-ST.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Stapled Securities.

Table of Content

01

04

Overview of CLAS

Portfolio Updates

02

05

1H 2024 Financial Highlights

Capital & Risk Management

03

06

Key Market Updates

Looking Ahead

Citadines Central Shinjuku Tokyo

Overview of

CapitaLand Ascott Trust

Ascott Orchard Singapore

Largest Lodging Trust in Asia Pacific

Constituent of FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index

S$8.5b

Total Assets

>18,0001

Units

1021

Properties

45

Cities in 16 countries

S$3.3b

Market Capitalisation

The United Kingdom

5 properties

Ireland

The United States of America

1 property

11 properties

Spain

1 property

France

12 properties

Diversified lodging asset classes

531

16

24

9

Serviced

Hotels /

Rental

Student

Residences

Business Hotels

Housing

Accommodation

Belgium

2 properties

Germany

5 properties

Vietnam

5 properties

Malaysia

1 property

Indonesia

3 properties

China

5 properties

South Korea

2 properties

Japan 30 properties

The Philippines

2 properties

Singapore

4 properties1

Australia

13 properties

Notes: Above as at/for period ended 30 Jun 2024 unless otherwise stated

1. Including Somerset Liang Court Singapore which is currently under development

CapitaLand Ascott Trust's Positioning

Diversified and well-balanced portfolio to deliver sustainable returns

Global in

Presence,

Anchored in

Asia Pacific

Geographical Allocation

Predominantly in Asia Pacific Remainder in Europe/USA

  • Largest lodging trust in Asia Pacific
  • Diversified across 16 countries, Asia Pacific remains core
  • Presence in large domestic markets and key gateway cities

Stable Income Base from Longer-stay Lodging

Capturing

Growth as

Travel Restarts

Target Asset Allocation

25-30% in longer-stay accommodation

Resilient and counter-cyclical assets

70-75% in serviced residences and hotels

Beneficiaries of travel recovery

26%

35%

17%

Hotels

Longer-stay

Europe

accommodation

54%

6%

Asia

Total Assets

Portfolio Value

Rental housing

Pacific

as at

as at

11%

30 Jun 2024

20%

48%

31 Dec 2023

Student accommodation

USA

Serviced

residences

1H 2024

Financial Highlights

lyf one-north Singapore

1H 2024 Gross Profit Rose 12% Y-o-Y

Supported by sustained demand for accommodation and stronger operating performance

Healthy operating performance across lodging asset classes and contract types

1H 2024

1H 2023

Y-o-Y Change

Revenue

S$386.4 mil

S$346.9 mil

11%

Gross Profit

S$172.9 mil

S$154.4 mil

12%

Total Distribution

S$96.5 mil

S$96.3 mil

-

Adjusted Total

S$91.0 mil

S$84.4 mil

8%

Distribution1

Distribution per Stapled

2.55 cents

2.78 cents

(8%)

Security (DPS)

Adjusted DPS1

2.41 cents

2.44 cents

(1%)

  • 1H 2024 revenue and gross profit increased 11% and 12% y-o-y respectively on stronger performance and contribution from new properties, partially offset by divestments and foreign exchange impact
  • On a same-storebasis, excluding acquisitions and divestments2 between 1H 2023 and 1H 2024, gross profit was 3% higher y-o-y due to stronger operating performance
  • Total distribution was stable y-o-y; excluding non-periodic items, adjusted total distribution was 8% higher
  • DPS was 8% lower y-o-y; excluding non-periodic items, adjusted DPS was relatively stable

Notes:

  1. Excluding non-periodic items in 1H 2023 and 1H 2024 relating to realised exchange gain arising from settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps
  2. Acquisitions include: Standard at Columbia (turned operational in Aug 2023), 3 rental housing properties (in Apr 2023, May 2023 and Jan 2024), The Cavendish London, Temple Bar Hotel Dublin and Ascott Kuningan Jakarta (in Nov 2023);
    divestments include: 4 France properties (in Sep 2023), Courtyard by Marriott Sydney-North Ryde (in Jan 2024), Citadines Mount Sophia Singapore (in Mar 2024), Hotel WBF Kitasemba East, Hotel WBF Kitasemba West and Hotel WBF Honmachi (in Mar 2024)

Delivering Resilience as Portfolio Reconstitution Progresses

Demonstration of CLAS' proactive asset and capital management

DPS - 1H 2024 vs 1H 2023

Same-store operating performance improved y-o-y

1H 2023

DPS

Stronger

same-store

operating

performance

Net effect of divestments, acquisitions, completed and ongoing AEIs and interest savings from repayment of loans

Impact of foreign currencies

against SGD

Depreciation

Lower realised

exchange gain

of foreign

(non-periodic

currencies

items)

1H 2024

DPS

Same-store operating performance was stronger y-o-y and accretive

to distributions

Resilience as portfolio reconstitution progresses

Acquisitions, completed asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs)

and interest savings from the repayment of higher-interest debt with

2.78

+0.08 cents -0.03 cents

-0.08 cents

cents

-0.20 cents

2.55

cents

Adjusted

Adjusted

DPS1:

DPS1:

2.44 cents

2.41 cents

divestment proceeds mitigated the impact of income lost through

divestments and ongoing AEIs

Completion of AEIs expected to provide further capacity for growth

in subsequent quarters

• CLAS is also evaluating opportunities to redeploy divestment

proceeds into higher-yielding acquisitions

Depreciation of most foreign currencies against the SGD impacted

distributions

• Excluding the lower level of non-periodic items, adjusted DPS1 was largely

stable y-o-y

Note:

1. Excluding non-periodic items in 1H 2023 and 1H 2024 relating to realised exchange gain arising from settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps

Marrying Stability with Growth

Underpinned by CLAS' diversified geographic presence, lodging asset classes and income sources

35%

Growth Income

in 1H 2024

4%

in RevPAU y-o-y

102%

2Q 2024

portfolio RevPAU

vs 2Q 2019

pro forma RevPAU

Portfolio RevPAU (S$)

180

+4%

155

140

100

60

20

2Q 2021

2Q 2022

2Q 2023

2Q 2024

  • 2Q 2024 RevPAU increased 4% y-o-y to 102% of pre-Covid 2Q 2019 pro forma RevPAU1
  • The increase in RevPAU was due to an increase in room rates; average occupancy of the portfolio remained stable y-o-y at 75%
  • Key markets Japan and USA led the growth

65%

Stable Income

in 1H 2024

14%

in gross profit

from master leases

y-o-y

26%

in gross profit

from MCMGI y-o-y

>90%

occupancy for

longer-stay properties

  • Master leases
    Gross profit rose 14% y-o-yin 1H 2024 due to higher variable rent primarily in Japan and South Korea, partially offset by 5 divestments
  • Management contracts with minimum guaranteed income (MCMGI)
    Gross profit increased 26% y-o-yin 1H 2024 mainly due to contribution from 2 new acquisitions; RevPAU of Europe properties surpassed pre-Covid levels
  • Student accommodation
    Contribution from Standard at Columbia, which turned operational in Aug 2023; occupancy stable at >90% and rent growth at c.5.5% y-o-y2
  • Rental housing
    Contribution from 3 new properties; occupancy of properties stable at >95%3

Notes: Revenue per available unit (RevPAU) relates to properties under management contracts and MCMGI, excludes master leases, rental housing and student accommodation

  1. The combination with Ascendas Hospitality Trust (A-HTRUST) was completed on 31 Dec 2019 and the 2019 pro forma figures include the performance of the A-HTRUST portfolio
  2. Refers to the y-o-y rent growth for the academic year 2023-2024 excluding Standard at Columbia, which began receiving students in Aug 2023
  3. Excluding Teriha Ocean Stage, which is a newly-completed property and still in its ramp-up period

