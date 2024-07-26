CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST
2024 FIRST HALF YEAR SUMMARY OF GROUP PERFORMANCE TABLE OF CONTENTS
Item No.
Description
Page No.
Summary of Group Results
1
Introduction
2
1(a)(i)
Consolidated Statement of Total Return
3
1(a)(ii)
Explanatory Notes to Consolidated Statement of Total Return
4 -
6
1(b)(i)
Statement of Financial Position
7
1(b)(ii)
Explanatory Notes to Statement of Financial Position
8 -
9
2
Group Performance Review
10 -
16
3
Audit Statement
16
4
Variance from Forecast
16
5
Outlook and Prospects
17
6 & 7
Distributions
18
8
General mandate for Interested Person Transactions
18
9
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 720(1) of the Listing Manual
19
10
Confirmation pursuant to Rule 705(5) of the Listing Manual
19
CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST
2024 FIRST HALF SUMMARY OF GROUP PERFORMANCE
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Summary of Group Results
1H 2024
1H 2023
Better /
(Worse)
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
386,369
346,929
11
Gross Profit
172,902
154,357
12
Total Distribution (1)
96,465
96,255
-
Distribution Per Stapled Security ("DPS") (cents)
2.55
2.78
(8)
For information only
2.41
2.44
(1)
DPS (cents) (adjusted for non-periodic items) (2)
Notes:
- Total distribution for 1H 2024 and 1H 2023 included non-periodic items relating to realised exchange gain arising from settlement of cross currency interest rate swaps.
- Adjusted DPS for the non-periodic items mentioned in note 1 above.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
DISTRIBUTION AND RECORD DATE
Distribution
For 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024
Distribution Rate per Stapled Security
2.547 cents
Record Date
5 August 2024
Payment Date
29 August 2024
CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST
2024 FIRST HALF SUMMARY OF GROUP PERFORMANCE
INTRODUCTION
CapitaLand Ascott Trust ("CLAS") is a stapled group comprising CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust ("CapitaLand Ascott REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust ("CapitaLand Ascott BT"), a business trust (collectively, the "Group"). CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited is the manager of CapitaLand Ascott REIT ("REIT Manager") and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. is the trustee-manager of CapitaLand Ascott BT ("BT Trustee-Manager") (collectively, the "Managers").
CLAS' objective is to invest primarily in real estate and real estate related assets which are income-producing and which are used, or predominantly used as serviced residences, rental housing properties, student accommodation and other hospitality assets. It has a portfolio of serviced residences, rental housing, student accommodation and hospitality properties across Asia Pacific, Europe and United States of America ("US"). CLAS' investment policy covers any country in the world.
On 31 March 2006, CapitaLand Ascott REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX") with an initial portfolio of 12 properties in five countries (Singapore, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam). In 2010, CapitaLand Ascott REIT enhanced the geographical diversification of its portfolio by acquiring 26 properties in Europe.
CapitaLand Ascott REIT acquired its first property in the US in 2015. In 2018, CapitaLand Ascott REIT announced its maiden development project at Nepal Hill, Singapore to build the first coliving property, lyf one-north Singapore. The property commenced operations in November 2021.
On 31 December 2019, CapitaLand Ascott REIT completed the combination (the "Combination") with Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST"), a stapled group comprising Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-HTRUST REIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust ("A-HTRUST BT").
CLAS has an active business trust component which derive certain of its income from non-passive income sources. Pursuant to the Property Funds Appendix, a Real Estate Investment Trust should not derive more than 10 per cent of its revenue from non-passive income sources. The CapitaLand Ascott BT Group has been put in place to hold such assets so as to facilitate compliance by CLAS with the Property Funds Appendix.
In July 2020, CLAS completed the sale of the partial gross floor area of Somerset Liang Court. The net proceeds are being redeployed for the redevelopment of the retained gross floor area, and the development is expected to complete in 2026.
CLAS completed the acquisition of its first student accommodation property in US, Paloma West Midtown, in February 2021.
In June 2023, the development of the student accommodation property in South Carolina, US was completed. In September 2023, CLAS divested four serviced residence properties in regional France. On 30 November 2023, CLAS completed the acquisition of three properties in Indonesia, Ireland and United Kingdom.
In January 2024, CLAS completed the acquisition of a rental housing property in Japan. The divestment of a hotel in Australia, three hotels in Japan and a serviced residence property in Singapore was completed in Q1 2024.
As at 30 June 2024, CLAS' portfolio comprises 102 properties1 with more than 18,000 units in 45 cities across 16 countries.
CLAS makes distributions to Stapled Securityholders on a semi-annual basis, with the amount calculated as at 30 June and 31 December each year for the six-month period ending on each of the said dates. Distributions are paid in Singapore dollar. Since its listing, CLAS has paid 100% of its distribution income (other than gains from the sale of real estate properties).
1 Include Somerset Liang Court (under development).
1(a)(i) Consolidated Statement of Total Return for 1H 2024 and 1H 2023
GROUP
1H
1H
Better /
2024
2023
(Worse)
Note
S$'000
S$'000
%
Revenue
A.1
386,369
346,929
11
Direct expenses
A.2
(213,467)
(192,572)
(11)
Gross Profit
A.1
172,902
154,357
12
Depreciation of land and buildings, plant and machinery
A.3
(11,366)
(12,416)
8
Finance income
A.4
2,585
1,846
40
Other income
A.5
7,344
590
n.m.
Finance costs
A.4
(53,605)
(41,710)
(29)
Managers' management fees
A.6
(17,515)
(16,881)
(4)
Trustee's fee
(486)
(448)
(8)
Professional fees
A.7
(3,056)
(2,158)
(42)
Audit fees
(1,893)
(1,880)
(1)
Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
A.8
(6,323)
14,702
(143)
Other operating expenses
A.9
(4,305)
(1,968)
(119)
Share of results of associate (net of tax)
(1)
(16)
94
Net income
84,281
94,018
(10)
Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
A.10
(6,284)
(11,429)
45
Profit from divestments
A.11
26,494
41
n.m.
Investment properties written off
(28)
(152)
82
Total return for the period before tax
104,463
82,478
27
Income tax expense
A.12
(16,531)
(13,489)
(23)
Total return for the period after tax
87,932
68,989
27
Attributable to:
Stapled Securityholders and perpetual securities holders
85,881
66,300
Non-controlling interests
2,051
2,689
Total return for the period
87,932
68,989
27
1(a)(ii) Explanatory Notes to Consolidated Statement of Total Return
A.1 Revenue and Gross profit
Revenue for 1H 2024 of S$386.4 million comprised S$48.5 million (13% of total revenue) from properties on master leases, S$101.7 million (26%) from properties on management contracts with minimum guaranteed income and S$236.2 million (61%) from properties on management contracts.
Revenue for 1H 2024 increased by S$39.5 million or 11% as compared to 1H 2023. This was mainly attributed to:
- higher revenue of S$11.8 million from the existing portfolio;
- additional contribution of S$38.2 million from the acquisition of two turnkey rental housing properties in Japan (acquired in Q2 2023), three properties in Indonesia, Ireland and United Kingdom (acquired on 30 November 2023), Standard at Columbia (began receiving students in August 2023) and one turnkey rental housing property in Japan (acquired in Q1 2024); partially offset by the
- decrease in revenue of S$10.5 million from the divestment of a hotel in Australia, three hotels in Japan and a serviced residence property in Singapore in Q1 2024.
The Group achieved a revenue per available unit ("REVPAU") of S$145 for 1H 2024, an increase of 5% as compared to 1H 2023.
Gross profit for 1H 2024 of S$172.9 million comprised S$45.0 million (26% of total gross profit) from properties on master leases, S$38.3 million (22%) from properties on management contracts with minimum guaranteed income and S$89.6 million (52%) from properties on management contracts.
As compared to 1H 2023, gross profit increased by S$18.5 million or 12%.
On a same store basis, revenue and gross profit increased by 4% and 3% respectively.
Please refer to para 2(a) for a more detailed analysis.
A.2
Direct expenses include the following items:
GROUP
Better /
1H 2024
1H 2023
(Worse)
S$'000
S$'000
%
Depreciation and amortisation 1
(7,618)
(7,146)
(7)
Staff costs 2
(61,339)
(55,342)
(11)
Note:
- Depreciation and amortisation were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to the renovated properties.
- Staff costs were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to the acquisitions.
A.3 Depreciation of land and buildings, plant and machinery
In 1H 2024, this relates to the depreciation of land and buildings and plant and machinery for the four hotels in Australia, Temple Bar Hotel in Ireland and The Robertson House by The Crest Collection ("The Robertson House") in Singapore.
Depreciation expense was lower in 1H 2024 mainly due to the divestment of a hotel in Australia in January 2024, and the reclassification of a hotel in Australia to "assets held for sale" where it is not depreciated.
A.4 Finance income / Finance costs
Finance income was higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to higher fixed deposit placements.
Finance costs were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to interest expense incurred on the bank loans drawn down for the acquisitions made in 2H 2023 and 1H 2024.
A.5 Other income
Other income was higher in 1H 2024 due to the accrued amount of outstanding rent and damages under the master lease for Park Hotel Clarke Quay (currently known as The Robertson House) expected to be recovered from the liquidator of the former tenant, Park Hotel CQ Pte Ltd, and reversal of accruals no longer required.
A.6 Managers' management fees
Managers' management fees were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to the acquisitions made in 2H 2023 and 1H 2024, and higher valuation of the properties.
A.7 Professional fees
Professional fees were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to higher provision for professional fees relating to distribution payments (arising from higher number of stapled securityholders), higher valuation fees, higher tax fees and higher professional fees incurred for green certification.
Professional fees were also lower in 1H 2023 due to reversal of accruals no longer required.
A.8 Foreign exchange (loss) / gain
The foreign exchange loss recognised in 1H 2024 mainly comprised unrealised exchange loss of S$12.2 million and realised exchange gain of S$5.9 million (mainly arising from settlement of EUR / SGD cross currency interest rate swaps upon final maturity in 1H 2024).
The unrealised exchange loss in 1H 2024 mainly arose from JPY denominated shareholders' loans extended to the Group's subsidiaries as a result of the depreciation of JPY against SGD as at balance sheet date, and USD shareholders' loans recorded by the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia subsidiaries arising from depreciation of PHP, VND and IDR against USD respectively.
The foreign exchange gain recognised in 1H 2023 mainly comprised unrealised exchange gain of S$2.9 million and realised exchange gain of S$11.8 million (mainly arising from settlement of USD / JPY cross currency interest rate swaps upon final maturity in 1H 2023).
The unrealised exchange gain in 1H 2023 mainly arose from EUR denominated shareholders' loans extended to the Group's subsidiaries as a result of the appreciation of EUR against SGD as at balance sheet date and USD shareholders' loans recorded by the Philippines subsidiaries arising from depreciation of USD against PHP.
The unrealised exchange gain was partially offset by unrealised exchange loss on JPY and USD denominated shareholders' loans extended to the Group's subsidiaries as a result of depreciation of these currencies against SGD as at balance sheet date.
A.9 Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses were higher in 1H 2024 mainly due to higher provision for trust expenses (arising from higher number of stapled securityholders), higher provision for doubtful debts and higher non- refundable GST.
A.10 Net change in fair value of financial derivatives
This mainly relates to the fair value change of foreign currency forward contracts (entered into to hedge distribution income) and gain / loss on unwinding of cross currency interest rate swaps upon final maturity.
In 1H 2024 and 1H 2023, the loss in fair value of financial derivatives was mainly due to the unwinding of cross currency interest rate swaps upon their final maturity. There was realised exchange gain recognised upon settlement of these cross currency interest rate swaps (refer to Note A.8).
A.11 Profit from divestments
In 1H 2024, this mainly relates to the profit from the divestment of a hotel in Australia, three hotels in Japan and a serviced residence property in Singapore.
In 1H 2023, this mainly relates to the profit from the sale of one strata unit at Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta.
A.12 Income tax expense
Taxation for 1H 2024 was higher by S$3.0 million mainly due to higher current tax expense (stronger operating performance and higher tax rate in United Kingdom) and higher withholding tax expense arising from the divestment of a hotel in Australia.
The increases were partially offset by lower deferred tax expense (mainly due to reversal of deferred tax liability previously provided for the Australia hotel which was divested in January 2024).
1(b)(i) Statement of Financial Position
GROUP
30 June 2024
31 Dec 2023
Note
S$'000
S$'000
Non-Current Assets
Investment properties
B.1
6,469,924
6,501,017
Property, plant and equipment
B.2
1,014,965
1,001,941
Investment properties under development
B.3
270,360
268,000
Associate
2,969
2,985
Financial derivative assets
B.4
132,890
84,862
Deferred tax assets
15,805
14,578
7,906,913
7,873,383
Current Assets
Inventories
476
547
Trade and other receivables
B.5
110,410
109,556
Assets held for sale
B.6
46,701
307,227
Financial derivative assets
B.4
5,038
7,306
Cash and cash equivalents
B.7
469,285
432,806
B.14
631,910
857,442
Total Assets
8,538,823
8,730,825
Non-Current Liabilities
Financial liabilities
B.12
(2,559,045)
(2,485,999)
Financial derivative liabilities
B.4
(821)
(7,666)
Trade and other payables
B.8
(70,740)
(8,135)
Deferred income
B.9
(10,016)
(8,716)
Deferred tax liabilities
(190,941)
(195,325)
Lease liabilities
B.10
(246,449)
(253,677)
(3,078,012)
(2,959,518)
Current Liabilities
Financial liabilities
B.12
(387,881)
(562,362)
Financial derivative liabilities
B.4
(303)
-
Trade and other payables
B.11
(237,901)
(352,032)
Deferred income
B.9
(537)
(545)
Current tax liabilities
(15,684)
(15,786)
Lease liabilities
B.10
(10,973)
(10,288)
B.14
(653,279)
(941,013)
Total Liabilities
(3,731,291)
(3,900,531)
Net Assets
4,807,532
4,830,294
Represented by:
Stapled Securityholders' funds
4,344,079
4,356,353
Perpetual securities holders
B.13
396,277
396,298
Non-controlling interests
67,176
77,643
Total Equity
4,807,532
4,830,294
1(b)(ii) Explanatory Notes to Statement of Financial PositionB.1 Investment properties
The decrease in the Group's investment properties as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to foreign currency translation differences (from translating the Group's investment properties as a result of depreciation of all currencies against SGD during 1H 2024, except GBP), partially offset by the acquisition of one turnkey rental housing property in Japan in January 2024.
B.2 Property, plant and equipment
The increase in property, plant and equipment as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to additions during 1H 2024, partially offset by depreciation expense recognised in 1H 2024.
B.3 Investment properties under development
Investment properties under development as at 30 June 2024 relate to the redevelopment of Somerset Liang Court Singapore.
The increase in the investment properties under development as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to the capitalisation of costs relating to the redevelopment of Somerset Liang Court during 1H 2024.
B.4 Financial derivative assets / liabilities
The financial derivatives mainly relate to the fair value of interest rate swaps (entered into to hedge interest rate risk) and fair value of cross currency interest rate swaps (entered into to hedge foreign currency risk and interest rate risk).
Movement in financial derivatives during the period was mainly due to mark-to-market gains upon remeasurement of the interest rate swaps from higher floating rates as compared to the fixed interest rates, and mark-to-market gains upon re-measurement of the cross currency interest rates swaps due to depreciation of JPY against SGD during 1H 2024.
B.5 Trade and other receivables
The increase in the Group's trade and other receivables as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to higher prepaid expenses, partially offset by lower trade receivables.
B.6 Assets held for sale
Assets held for sale as at 30 June 2024 relate to Novotel Sydney Parramatta and the six remaining strata units at Somerset Grand Citra Jakarta.
The decrease in the assets held for sale as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to completion of the divestment of Courtyard by Mariott Sydney-North Ryde, the three hotels in Japan and Citadines Mount Sophia during 1H 2024.
B.7 Cash and cash equivalents
The increase in the Group's cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to cash generated from operations, partially offset by distribution payment to Stapled Securityholders.
B.8 Trade and other payables (non-current)
The increase in the non-current trade and other payables as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to the milestone payment for the acquisition of The Cavendish London, which will be paid when 70% of the renovation of the property is completed.
B.9 Deferred income (current and non-current)
Deferred income of the Group relates to the following:
- key money received from the hotel operator for the rebranding and renovation of The Robertson House;
- key money received from the hotel operator for the rebranding and renovation of Sydney Central Hotel (formerly known as Novotel Sydney Central) to the Citadines brand post-renovation; and
- difference between the considerations received for rental deposits arising from the master leases and its fair value at initial recognition.
The increase in deferred income as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to the receipt of key money for rebranding and renovation of Sydney Central Hotel (formerly known as Novotel Sydney Central), partially offset by the amortisation of deferred income recognised during 1H 2024.
B.10 Lease liabilities (current and non-current)
The lease liabilities as at 30 June 2024 refer to the Group's obligation for lease payments in relation to the right- of-use assets (recognised as part of investment properties).
The decrease in lease liabilities as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to payment of lease liabilities during 1H 2024.
B.11 Trade and other payables (current)
The decrease in the current trade and other payables as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to the payment of milestone payment for La Clef Tour Eiffel during 1H 2024 as 70% of the renovation works were completed, classification of the milestone payment for the acquisition of The Cavendish London to non-current trade and other payables and payment of accrued development expenditure during 1H 2024.
B.12 Financial liabilities
The decrease in current financial liabilities as at 30 June 2024 was due to refinancing of bank loans and medium term notes during 1H 2024.
The increase in non-current financial liabilities as at 30 June 2024 was mainly due to draw down of bank loans to finance the acquisition in 1H 2024 and issuance of medium term notes to refinance the debts (under current financial liabilities) in 1H 2024, partially offset by translation differences from translating the foreign currency borrowings (mainly from depreciation of JPY against SGD).
Capital management
As at 30 June 2024, the Group's gearing was 37.2%, well below the 50% gearing limit allowable under the property funds appendix issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In this regard, the lease liabilities recognised by virtue of FRS 116 Leases were excluded as these operating leases were entered into in the ordinary course of business and were in effect before 1 January 2019. The average cost of debts was 3.0% per annum, with a 12-month trailing interest cover of 3.7 times. S$2,413 million or 82% of the Group's borrowings are effectively on fixed interest rates, of which S$270 million is due in the next 12 months.
Out of the Group's total borrowings, 10% falls due in 2024, 11% falls due in 2025, 14% falls due in 2026, 16% falls due in 2027 and the balance falls due after 2027.
The Managers adopt a proactive capital management strategy and has commenced discussions to refinance the loan facilities due in 2024, ahead of their maturity dates.
B.13 Perpetual securities
On 30 June 2015, CapitaLand Ascott REIT issued S$250.0 million of fixed rate perpetual securities with an initial distribution rate of 4.68% per annum, with the first distribution rate reset falling on 30 June 2020 and subsequent resets occurring every five years thereafter. As announced on 29 May 2020, the S$250.0 million perpetual securities would not be redeemed. The distribution rate applicable to the perpetual securities was reset to 3.07% per annum on 30 June 2020.
On 4 September 2019, CapitaLand Ascott REIT issued S$150.0 million of fixed rate perpetual securities with an initial distribution rate of 3.88% per annum, with the first distribution rate reset falling on 4 September 2024 and subsequent resets occurring every five years thereafter. The proceeds were used to redeem the S$150.0 million perpetual securities with its first call date on 27 October 2019.
Distributions are payable semi-annually in arrears at the discretion of CapitaLand Ascott REIT and will be non- cumulative. The perpetual securities have no fixed redemption date and redemption is at the option of CapitaLand Ascott REIT in accordance with the terms of issue of the perpetual securities.
B.14 Working capital
Notwithstanding the net current liabilities position, based on the Group's available financial resources, the Managers are of the opinion that the Group will be able to refinance its borrowings and meet its current obligations as and when they fall due.
