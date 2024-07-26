CAPITALAND ASCOTT TRUST

2024 FIRST HALF SUMMARY OF GROUP PERFORMANCE

INTRODUCTION

CapitaLand Ascott Trust ("CLAS") is a stapled group comprising CapitaLand Ascott Real Estate Investment Trust ("CapitaLand Ascott REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust ("CapitaLand Ascott BT"), a business trust (collectively, the "Group"). CapitaLand Ascott Trust Management Limited is the manager of CapitaLand Ascott REIT ("REIT Manager") and CapitaLand Ascott Business Trust Management Pte. Ltd. is the trustee-manager of CapitaLand Ascott BT ("BT Trustee-Manager") (collectively, the "Managers").

CLAS' objective is to invest primarily in real estate and real estate related assets which are income-producing and which are used, or predominantly used as serviced residences, rental housing properties, student accommodation and other hospitality assets. It has a portfolio of serviced residences, rental housing, student accommodation and hospitality properties across Asia Pacific, Europe and United States of America ("US"). CLAS' investment policy covers any country in the world.

On 31 March 2006, CapitaLand Ascott REIT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX") with an initial portfolio of 12 properties in five countries (Singapore, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam). In 2010, CapitaLand Ascott REIT enhanced the geographical diversification of its portfolio by acquiring 26 properties in Europe.

CapitaLand Ascott REIT acquired its first property in the US in 2015. In 2018, CapitaLand Ascott REIT announced its maiden development project at Nepal Hill, Singapore to build the first coliving property, lyf one-north Singapore. The property commenced operations in November 2021.

On 31 December 2019, CapitaLand Ascott REIT completed the combination (the "Combination") with Ascendas Hospitality Trust ("A-HTRUST"), a stapled group comprising Ascendas Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("A-HTRUST REIT") and Ascendas Hospitality Business Trust ("A-HTRUST BT").

CLAS has an active business trust component which derive certain of its income from non-passive income sources. Pursuant to the Property Funds Appendix, a Real Estate Investment Trust should not derive more than 10 per cent of its revenue from non-passive income sources. The CapitaLand Ascott BT Group has been put in place to hold such assets so as to facilitate compliance by CLAS with the Property Funds Appendix.

In July 2020, CLAS completed the sale of the partial gross floor area of Somerset Liang Court. The net proceeds are being redeployed for the redevelopment of the retained gross floor area, and the development is expected to complete in 2026.

CLAS completed the acquisition of its first student accommodation property in US, Paloma West Midtown, in February 2021.

In June 2023, the development of the student accommodation property in South Carolina, US was completed. In September 2023, CLAS divested four serviced residence properties in regional France. On 30 November 2023, CLAS completed the acquisition of three properties in Indonesia, Ireland and United Kingdom.

In January 2024, CLAS completed the acquisition of a rental housing property in Japan. The divestment of a hotel in Australia, three hotels in Japan and a serviced residence property in Singapore was completed in Q1 2024.

As at 30 June 2024, CLAS' portfolio comprises 102 properties1 with more than 18,000 units in 45 cities across 16 countries.

CLAS makes distributions to Stapled Securityholders on a semi-annual basis, with the amount calculated as at 30 June and 31 December each year for the six-month period ending on each of the said dates. Distributions are paid in Singapore dollar. Since its listing, CLAS has paid 100% of its distribution income (other than gains from the sale of real estate properties).

1 Include Somerset Liang Court (under development).