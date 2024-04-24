CapitaLand China Trust
1Q 2024 Business Updates
24 April 2024
CapitaMall Xizhimen, Beijing, China
Table of Contents
01
Key Highlights
02
Capital Management
03
Portfolio Overview
04
Retail Portfolio
Kunshan Bacheng Logistics Park, Kunshan, China
05
New Economy Portfolio
06
Looking Forward
07
Appendix
Key Highlights
Ascendas Xinsu Portfolio, Suzhou, China
1Q 2024 Key Highlights
RMB (mil)
1.6%
9 Retail Malls1 Continue to Lead Recovery
17.4%
12.6%2
3.47%
40.8%
Shopper Traffic
Tenant Sales
Stable Cost
Gearing
(1Q YoY)
(1Q YoY)
of Debt
475.5 468.1
143.1133.6
332.4334.5
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Retail New Economy
Gross Revenue
-
1Q 2024 gross revenue contribution from 9 malls > 1Q
2023's contribution from 11 malls
- Excluding CapitaMall Shuangjing and CapitaMall Qibao's contribution in 1Q 2023, Retail Gross Revenue would have increased 5.7% YoY
RMB (mil)
7.7%
Asset Class Diversification and Occupancy
Retail
Business Park
Logistics Park
75.9% by AUM3
17.0% by AUM3
7.1% by AUM3
Occupancy: 97.7%
Occupancy: 90.2%
Occupancy: 67.6%4
339.1 313.1
119.393.0
219.8220.1
1Q 2023
1Q 2024
Retail New Economy
Net Property Income
- NPI for top 5 malls5 increased 9.5% YoY
- Lower contributions from logistics parks and the absence of one-off property tax refund from business parks
Notes:
- Compared to 11 retail malls in 1Q 2023.
- For comparison purposes, normalised operations have been assumed for Carrefour in CapitaMall Grand Canyon for the comparison period.
- Based on effective stake as at 31 December 2023, post completion of CapitaMall Shuangjing's divestment.
- Excluding Shanghai Fengxian Logistics Park, Logistics Park portfolio occupancy would be 88.9%.
- Referring to CapitaMall Xizhimen, Rock Square, CapitaMall Wangjing, CapitaMall Xuefu and CapitaMall Grand Canyon.
NPI in SGD terms declined 11.8% YoY partially due to 4.7% YoY depreciation of RMB to SGD
1Q 2024 Operational Updates
Retail
Retail performance boosted by AEI completed in 2023 at Rock Square, CapitaMall Yuhuating and CapitaMall Grand Canyon and better performance of dominant malls
Steady Occupancy: 97.7%, above market level of 91.1%1 ; Most retail assets ≥ 95.0%
Increased shopper traffic: +17.4% YoY in 1Q 2024, almost
all malls reported YoY double digit increase in shopper traffic. Shopper traffic at Beijing malls has almost reached pre- COVID levels
Improved tenant sales2: Continued to surpass pre-COVID levels in 1Q 2024 (+3.2% vs 1Q 2019; +12.6% vs 1Q 2023)
Business Park
Stable occupancy: 90.2%, above market level of 67.9%1 despite weaker business sentiments and influx of business parks supply entering the market
Leasing: Tailored strategies for each asset, leveraging the unique strengths of each property to attract the most suitable tenants
Logistics Park
Successfully secured leases with key tenants for Kunshan Bacheng Logistics Park (occupancy: 89.7%) and Wuhan Yangluo Logistics Park (occupancy: 99.7%)
Aligned rental rates with current market conditions to maintain competitiveness
Completed Divestment of CapitaMall Shuangjing in 1Q 2024 with Proceeds Used to Pare Down Borrowings and Improve Gearing
Notes:
- Independent Market Research report by Colliers International Consultancy & Valuation (Singapore) Pte Ltd from CLCT Annual Report 2023.
- For comparison purposes, normalised operations have been assumed for Carrefour in CapitaMall Grand Canyon in their respective comparison periods
Capital
Management
Shanghai Fengxian Logistics Park, Shanghai, China
Healthy Financial Position1
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
Total Debt (S$ million)
1,864.9
1,956.4
Gearing2
40.8%
41.5%
Average Cost of Debt3
3.47%
3.57%
Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR)4
3.2x
3.3x
Impact to Distribution from Floating Loan Interest Rates Movement
Change in Interest Rates
Distribution Impact
DPU Impact
DPU Impact
(p.a) (S$ million)5
(S cents)6
(%)7
SGD loans
+ 50 bps
- 1.0
- 0.06
- 0.9
RMB loans
- 50 bps
+ 1.2
+ 0.07
+ 1.0
Impact of Cost of Debt Movement on ICR
Change in Cost of Debt
ICR (x)
+50 bps
2.8
Adjusted ICR4
3.0x
3.1x
Average Term to Maturity (years)
3.4
3.5
Impact of Exchange Rate Movement on Gearing
Movement in SGD/RMB
Gearing (%)
+/-1%
+/- 0.36
Notes:
- All key financial indicators exclude the effect of FRS 116 Leases.
- In accordance with the Property Funds Appendix, the aggregate leverage is calculated based on the proportionate share of total borrowings over deposited properties.
- Ratio of the consolidated interest expense for the respective financial period reflected over weighted average borrowings on balance sheet for that financial period.
- Ratio is calculated by dividing the trailing 12 months EBITDA over the trailing 12 months interest expense (exclude finance lease interest expenses under FRS 116) in accordance with MAS guidelines. Adjusted interest coverage includes the trailing 12 months perpetual securities distributions.
- Impact on the interest expense is based on outstanding SGD floating rate loans (excludes MML) and outstanding RMB loans, respectively.
- Based on 1,704 million units.
- Based on FY 2023 DPU of 6.74 S cents.
Well-Staggered Maturity Profile
No Refinancing Requirements Until 2025
S$ million
Proactively term out RMB loans at lower
500.0
interest rate to FY 2029
450.0
35.1
MaturityDebtProfile
March(312024)
400.0
7.5
200.0
100.0
350.0
32.4
111.9
5.2
300.0
150.0
250.0
200.0
394.5
5.7
150.0
300.0
300.0
50.0
18.8
150.0
9.6
119.1
0.0 25.1
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Beyond
Total
Total Debt (S$ million)
43.9
332.4
419.4
429.6
355.2
155.7
9.6
119.1
1,864.9
% of Total Debt maturing
2.4%
17.8%
22.5%
23.0%
19.0%
8.3%
0.5%
6.5%
100.0%
by end of the year
Unsecured Offshore SGD Loan
Secured Onshore RMB Loan
Unsecured Offshore
RMB Denominated
Notes under MTN
Money Market Line
FTZ bonds
Programme
Note:
1. Excluding RMB onshore loan and MML, the fixed rate ratio would be 88%, increased from 82% in December 2023.
Increased RMB denominated facilities from 20% in Dec 2023 to 23% in Mar 2024
FTZ Bond
6%
CCIRS
Onshore
4%
RMB Loan
13%
SGD MML
Funding
1%
Sources
SGD Loans
(Floating)
11%
SGD
SGD Bond
Fixed
Rate Loan
8%
57%
RMB denominated debt (23%)
SGD denominated debt (77%)
Fixed rate1 (75%)
Floating rate (25%)
Increase Sustainability-Linked Loans from 31% in Dec 2023 to 36% in Mar 2024
Sustainability-
Linked Loans,
Total36%
Debt
Other Loans,
64%
Portfolio
Overview
Kunshan Bacheng Logistics Park, Kunshan, China
