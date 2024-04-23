2024 Annual
General Meeting
22 April 2024, 3.30pm
Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited ("Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
The past performance of CapitaLand China Trust ("CLCT") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the CLCT ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.
2
Contents
01
FY 2023 Key Highlights
02
Financial & Capital Management
03
Navigating 2024
Please click to access CLCT's Annual Report 2023 and Integrated Sustainability Report 2023
FY 2023
Key Highlights
Building a Resilient and Diversified Portfolio
First and Largest China-FocusedS-REIT
Retail
Business
Logistics
Malls
Parks
Parks
Located in
Gross Floor Area
12 cities
~1.9 mil sq m
Total Assets
Market Cap
S$5.0 billion
S$1.2 billion
Distribution per Unit
Distribution Yield
6.74 S cents
9.9%
Note:
1. Distribution yield of 9.9% based on FY 2023 DPU of 6.74 S cents and unit price of S$0.68 as at 19 April 2024.
FY 2023 Performance Highlights
Recovery in the Retail Sector Offset Business Park and Logistics Park Challenges
Gross Revenue
(RMB million)
Net Property Income
(RMB million)
Distribution per Unit
(S Cents)
3.3%
1,851.5 1,912.5
593.7576.4
Retail
New
1,257.8
1,336.1
Economy
5.3%
1,228.4
1,293.7
435.3
426.4
Retail
New
793.1
867.3
Economy
7.50
10.1%
6.74
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2023
FY 2022
FY 2023
Growth led by better performance in
retail sector, mitigating lower contributions from business parks and logistics parks
Lifted by retail NPI improvement of
9.4% YoY due to better operating conditions and positive momentum driven by higher occupancies and post AEI completions.
DPU was negatively impacted by the
8.5% decline in the SGD/RMB exchange rate coupled with 16.5% increase in finance costs.
FY 2023 Operational Highlights
Improvements Driven by Higher Occupancies and AEI Efforts
45.8%1
41.5%1
0.9%2
Shopper Traffic
Tenant Sales
Portfolio
(FY YoY)
(FY YoY)
Valuation
98.2%
91.0%
82.0%
Retail
Business Park
Logistics Park
Occupancy
Occupancy
Occupancy
0.2%
1.6%
20.5%
Retail
Business Park
Logistics Park
Reversion
Reversion
Reversion
Notes:
- Shopper Traffic and Tenant Sales exclude CapitaMall Qibao as the mall had ceased operations since end of March 2023.
- Presented on a 100% basis in RMB terms, excluding CapitaMall Shuangjing and CapitaMall Qibao.
Encouraging Shopper Traffic and Tenant sales
Performance of dominant malls and post-AEI assets:
FY 2023 (YoY)
Shopper
Tenant
Traffic
Sales
CapitaMall
+73.8%
+42.0%
Xizhimen
Rock Square*
+30.6%
+46.6%
CapitaMall
+45.1%
+44.2%
Wangjing
CapitaMall Xuefu
+71.1%
+60.5%
CapitaMall
+73.6%
+57.4%
Nuohemule
CapitaMall Grand
+9.6%
+56.3%
Canyon*
CapitaMall
+11.6%
+8.0%
Yuhuating*
*Assets with AEIs in 2023
Achieved Highest Retail Occupancy since 2019
- Retail occupancy surpassed 98%, supported by active AEI and reconstitution efforts.
- Healthy occupancy cost ranging between high teens to low 20%
Business Park and Logistics Park Sectors
- New supply and weaker business sentiments impacted leasing activity
- Collaborating with government agencies and tenant community to strengthen demand pipeline
FY 2023 Milestones
Achieved New Milestones across Various Pillars from Portfolio Reconstitution, Capital Management to Sustainability
Portfolio Optimisation & Rejuvenation
Divestment of
Extracted value from our
CapitaMall Shuangjing
retail assets through the
in December 2023, for
completion of
RMB842.0 million
strategically timed
(approximately S$157.8
AEIs and unit
million), representing an
reconfigurations at
exit yield of 2.8%.
CapitaMall Yuhuating,
Rock Square and
CapitaMall Grand
Canyon.
Capital Management
Launched RMB600 million
Established
free trade zone three-year
a Sustainability-Linked
tenor offshore bonds with
Finance Framework
a coupon rate of 3.80%
that comprises KPIs
per annum, achieving
linked to green building
~100 bps savings. CLCT
certifications, renewable
is the first Singapore-
energy and energy
based issuer to launch
consumption intensity
Free Trade Zone (FTZ)
targets.
offshore bonds.
Integrating Sustainability Practices Across Our Operations
Achieved New Milestones across Various Pillars from Portfolio Reconstitution, Capital Management to Sustainability
Sustainability Accolades
Awarded a 5-starrating in the GRESB Assessment 2023, an improvement from 2-Star rating in 2022
Attained 4 new LEED Gold certification for retail and business park assets:
- CapitaMall Xizhimen
- Ascendas Innovation Towers
- Ascendas Innovation Hub
- Singapore-HangzhouScience & Technology Park Phase I1
Purchased offsite renewable energy for
the first time at Ascendas Innovation Towers and Ascendas Innovation Hub (3.0% of portfolio's electricity consumption)
Implemented green leasing for all CLCT properties managed by CLI2
Completed the installation of 253 solar panels on the roof of Kunshan Bacheng Logistics Park, to begin generating renewable energy in 2024.
Maintained an 'A' rating
for GRESB Public Disclosure 2023
Upgraded MSCI ESG Rating from 'B' to 'BBB'
Upgraded Sustainalytics Risk Rating from 'Low Risk' to 'Negligible Risk'
Notes:
- Attained LEED Gold certification for Block 1 to 3 of Singapore-Hangzhou Science & Technology Park Phase I - the remaining blocks are LEED Gold certified since 2014.
- With the exception of CapitaMall Shuangjing and logistics park properties as these properties are not operated by CLI.
Proactive Rejuvenation to Strengthen Mall Offerings
Assets to Make Positive Contributions in FY 2024
CapitaMall Yuhuating
AEI
- Recovered ~8,900 sq m of anchor supermarket space to create specialty tenant space, injecting more lifestyle offerings and experiences across more than 70 stores
- Achieved rental reversion of +112% for the zone
Rock Square
Reconfiguration
- Recovered 2,310 sq m of supermarket anchor space at basement two and reconfigured it into 20 stores introducing trendy lifestyle and specialty F&B offerings
- ROI for this new reconfiguration was >13%.
CapitaMall Grand Canyon
AEI
- Introduced refreshed tenant mix spanning ~7,800 sq m that includes a new retail concept supermarket, 7FRESH, as well as 60 popular F&B outlets and trendy retail & amenity stores
- Post AEI, rental income for the area grew approximately 50%
Completed: 1Q 2023
Completed: 3Q 2023
Completed: 4Q 2023
