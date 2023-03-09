CapitaLand China Trust : Presentations Slides

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.
Cap it aL an d Ch in a Tru st
Investor Presentation
2
Table of Contents
01
05
Overview of CLCT
Looking Forward
02
FY 2022 Financial
Results
03
Capital Management
04
Ascendas Innovation Towers, Xi'an, China
Portfolio Overview
Overview
of CLCT
Ascendas Xinsu Square R&D, Suzhou, China
Future-Ready and Resilient Portfolio
First and Largest China-FocusedS-REIT with Total Assets of S$5.2 billion
Number of Assets Located inGross Floor Area
11
5
4
12
~2
Retail
Business
Logistics
cities
mil sq m
Park
Park
Occupancy
Retail: 95.4%1
Business Park: 91.4%
Logistics Park: 96.4%
Diversified Portfolio in Retail, Business Parks and Logistics Parks Provide Income Resilience amid COVID-19 Environment
Retail: 68.5%
By
Business Park: 26.2%
Portfolio
Logistics Park: 5.3%
GRI2
5 of Top 10 Tenants are From
New Economy Sectors
10
5
Retail
5 New
Economy
FY 2020 before
4Q 2022
expansion of
mandate
Delivering
Steady Distributions
FY 2022 Distribution per Unit
7.50 S Cents3
Notes:
Retail Portfolio occupancy excludes CapitaMall Qibao as the Manager is ceasing operations at the mall ahead of the master lea se expiration in January 2024.
As at 31 December 2022 on a 100% basis excluding CapitaMall Qibao.
Distribution yield of 6.5% based on FY 2022 DPU of 7.50 S cents and unit price of S$1.16 as at 28 February 2023.
