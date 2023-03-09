Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CapitaLand China Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AU8U   SG1U25933169

CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST

(AU8U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04:04:45 2023-03-09 am EST
1.140 SGD   -0.87%
04:02aCapitaland China Trust : Presentations Slides
PU
02/10CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
02/10CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand China Trust : Presentations Slides

03/09/2023 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CapitaLand China Trust

Investor Presentation

9 March 2023

CapitaMall Xizhimen, Beijing, China

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, availability of real estate properties, competition from other developments or companies, shifts in customer demands, shifts in expected levels of occupancy rate, property rental income, charge out collections, changes in operating expenses (including employee wages, benefits and training, property operating expenses), governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in the amounts and the terms necessary to support future business.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on the current view of management regarding future events. No representation or warranty express or implied is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Neither CapitaLand China Trust Management Limited ("Manager") nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising, whether directly or indirectly, from any use of, reliance on or distribution of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.

The past performance of CapitaLand China Trust ("CLCT") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in the CLCT ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX- ST.

This presentation is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.

Cap it aL an d Ch in a Tru st

Investor Presentation

2

Table of Contents

01

05

Overview of CLCT

Looking Forward

02

FY 2022 Financial

Results

03

Capital Management

04

Ascendas Innovation Towers, Xi'an, China

Portfolio Overview

Overview

of CLCT

Ascendas Xinsu Square R&D, Suzhou, China

Future-Ready and Resilient Portfolio

First and Largest China-FocusedS-REIT with Total Assets of S$5.2 billion

Number of Assets Located inGross Floor Area

11

5

4

12

~2

Retail

Business

Logistics

cities

mil sq m

Park

Park

Occupancy

Retail: 95.4%1

Business Park: 91.4%

Logistics Park: 96.4%

Diversified Portfolio in Retail, Business Parks and Logistics Parks Provide Income Resilience amid COVID-19 Environment

Retail: 68.5%

By

Business Park: 26.2%

Portfolio

Logistics Park: 5.3%

GRI2

5 of Top 10 Tenants are From

New Economy Sectors

10

5

Retail

5 New

Economy

FY 2020 before

4Q 2022

expansion of

mandate

Delivering

Steady Distributions

FY 2022 Distribution per Unit

7.50 S Cents3

Notes:

  1. Retail Portfolio occupancy excludes CapitaMall Qibao as the Manager is ceasing operations at the mall ahead of the master lea se expiration in January 2024.
  2. As at 31 December 2022 on a 100% basis excluding CapitaMall Qibao.
  3. Distribution yield of 6.5% based on FY 2022 DPU of 7.50 S cents and unit price of S$1.16 as at 28 February 2023.

Cap it aL an d Ch in a Tru st

Investor Presentation

5

Disclaimer

CapitaLand China Trust published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 09:01:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST
04:02aCapitaland China Trust : Presentations Slides
PU
02/10CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (opti..
FA
02/10CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/03Singapore Shares End Week in Green; CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Shares Jump 2% as DPU Rise..
MT
02/03CapitaLand China Trust Logs Lower DPU, Distributable Income in H2 2022
MT
02/02Capitaland China Trust : Presentations Slides (9701 KB)
PU
02/02Transcript : CapitaLand China Trust, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
CI
02/02Capitaland China Trust : Press Release (523 KB)
PU
02/02Capitaland China Trust : Presentation Slides (9934 KB)
PU
02/02CapitaLand China Trust Declares Distribution for the Period from 1 July 2022 to 31 Dece..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 392 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2022 124 M 91,5 M 91,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 745 M 1 290 M 1 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 7,29%
Capitalization 1 925 M 1 423 M 1 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,36x
EV / Sales 2023 9,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand China Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,15 SGD
Average target price 1,32 SGD
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tze Wooi Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Siew Bee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Kim Soon Soh Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Poh Kiat Neo Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Li Kuan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND CHINA TRUST2.68%1 423
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.4.00%39 431
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.21%16 267
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.57%12 193
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-0.86%10 481
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.70%8 162