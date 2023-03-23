CapitaLand India Trust : AGM Announcement

" and the holders of Units, the "

") of the holders of units in CLINT ("

the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by

Please note that no food or snacks will be served and there will be no distribution of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM, as well as at future AGMs of CLINT.

Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m.(Singapore Time), pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.

Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

The Notice of AGM dated 24 March 2023 (the " Notice of AGM ") and Proxy Form will be sent to Unitholders solely by electronic means via publication on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.html https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements .Printed copies of these documents will not be sent to Unitholders. Arrangements for conduct of the AGM

Unitholders, including SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by: attending the AGM in person; submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies) 1 .

Arrangements relating to:

attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies); submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),

are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being seven working days before the date of the AGM.

5. Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than SRS investors)Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (as defined in the Notice of AGM), other than SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:

attending the AGM in person; submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or

1 For avoidance of doubt, SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and/or vote at the AGM on their behalf.

2