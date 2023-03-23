CapitaLand India Trust : AGM Announcement

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act 2004 of Singapore)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 APRIL 2023
Please note that no food or snacks will be served and there will be no distribution of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM, as well as at future AGMs of CLINT.
Background
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.), as the trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust) ("CLINT", and the trustee-manager of CLINT, the "Trustee-Manager"), refers to:
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings;
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of business trusts; and
the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by
Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23 May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Date, time and place of AGM
The Trustee-Manager wishes to announce that the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the holders of units in CLINT ("Units" and the holders of Units, the "Unitholders") will be held in awholly physical formatat Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras
Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m.(Singapore Time), pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.
Arrangements for conduct of the AGM
Unitholders, including SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by:
attending the AGM in person;
submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies)1.
Arrangements relating to:
attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies);
submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and
voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),
are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being seven working days before the date of the AGM.
5. Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than SRS investors)Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (as defined in the Notice of AGM), other than SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:
attending the AGM in person;
submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
1 For avoidance of doubt, SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and/or vote at the AGM on their behalf.
voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf,
should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.
Live webcast of the AGM
Unitholders, including SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings, may do so remotely by accessing a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice of AGM. They will not be able to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM proceedings. They can refer to the Notice of AGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of the AGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
Key actions to be taken by Unitholders
In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below:
If you hold Units
If you hold Units via
If you hold Units
through a relevant
CDP
through SRS
intermediary
You wish to
Approach your
attend, speak
Register in person at the AGM venueby 2.30
relevant intermediary
and vote at
p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023 (Singapore
(if your relevant
the AGM
Time)2
intermediary has not
already contacted you)
You wish to
Submit questions in advance via the AGM
Approach your
ask questions
website, via email or by post to the office of
relevant intermediary
in advance of
CLINT's Unit Registrar
(if your relevant
the AGM
by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023
intermediary has not
(Singapore Time)
already contacted you)
You do not
Submit instrument of
Approach your
Approach your
wish to attend
proxy3 appointing the
SRS Operator to
relevant intermediary
the AGM, but
Chairman of the AGM as
submit your votes
to submit your votes (if
wish to vote
proxy via the online
by 5.00 p.m. on
your relevant
by appointing
process through the
Tuesday, 4 April
intermediary has not
the Chairman
AGM website, via email
2023 (Singapore
already contacted you)
of the AGM as
or, if by post, by lodging
Time)
proxy
it with CLINT's Unit
SRS investors should note that they may attend, speak and vote at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective SRS Operators, and should contact their respective SRS Operators as soon as practicable if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies.
An instrument appointing a proxy(ies) which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the AGM website.
Registrar by 2.30 p.m. on
Saturday, 15 April 2023
(Singapore Time)
You do not
Submit instrument of
Not applicable
Not applicable
wish to attend
proxy4 appointing third
the AGM, but
party proxy(ies) via the
wish to
online process through
appoint third
the AGM website, via
party
email or, if by post, by
proxy(ies) to
lodging it with CLINT's
attend, speak
Unit Registrar
and vote at
by 2.30 p.m. on
the AGM
Saturday, 15 April 2023
(Singapore Time)
Your proxy(ies) must
register in person at the
AGM venue by 2.30 p.m.
on Monday, 17 April
2023 (Singapore Time)
You do not
wish to attend
Approach your
the AGM, but
Register at the AGM website by 2.30 p.m. on
relevant intermediary
wish to watch
(if your relevant
Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time)
the AGM
intermediary has not
proceedings
already contacted you)
remotely
8.Key dates and deadlines
The table below sets out the key dates and deadlines for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to note:
Key dates
Actions
(Singapore Time)
5.00 p.m. on
Deadline for SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the
4 April 2023
AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM to approach their
(Tuesday)
respective SRS Operators to submit their votes.
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to submit questions
15 April 2023
in advance of the AGM.
(Saturday)
4 An instrument appointing a proxy(ies) which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the AGM website.
Key dates
Actions
(Singapore Time)
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders to submit instruments appointing a proxy(ies)
15 April 2023
for the AGM.
(Saturday)
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to register for the
15 April 2023
live webcast of the AGM.
(Saturday)
(Note: Authenticated registrants will receive an email confirming
successful registration (the "Confirmation Email") by 11.59 p.m. on
Sunday, 16 April 2023 (Singapore Time), which will contain unique
user credentials as well as instructions on how to access the live
webcast of the AGM proceedings. They will not be able to submit
questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM
proceedings.)
11.59 p.m. on
Authenticated registrants will receive the Confirmation Email.
16 April 2023
Registrants who have registered by the 15 April 2023 deadline but
(Sunday)
have not received the Confirmation Email by 11.59 p.m. on Sunday,
16 April 2023 (Singapore Time), should immediately contact CLINT's
Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at
(65) 6536 5355 (during office hours) or via email at
CLINT2023@boardroomlimited.com.
Date and time of
Participate in person: Attend the AGM in person at Canning Ballroom,
AGM
Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road,
2.30 p.m. on
Singapore 189560.
17 April 2023
Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly
(Monday)
appointed proxies, will need to register personally at the registration
Registration
counter(s) outside the AGM venue, and should bring along their
NRIC/passport to enable CLINT's Unit Registrar to verify their identity
commences at 1.30
for entry to, and (where applicable) be provided with a handheld device
p.m.
for electronic voting at, the physical meeting.
Watch the live webcast: Click on the link in the confirmation email and
follow the instructions to watch the AGM proceedings remotely.
CLINT's Annual Report 2022 may also be accessed on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.Printed copies of CLINT's Annual Report 2022 will notbe sent to Unitholders. Any Unitholder who wishes to receive a printed copy of CLINT's Annual Report 2022 should submit his/her/its request via the online Request Form which is accessible at CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.html. Unitholders who have previously indicated that they wish to receive a printed copy of CLINT's
