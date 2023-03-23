Advanced search
    CY6U   SG1V35936920

CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

(CY6U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:55 2023-03-23 am EDT
1.080 SGD   +0.93%
CapitaLand India Trust : AGM Announcement

03/23/2023 | 06:10pm EDT
CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

(Registration Number: 2007004)

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act 2004 of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 APRIL 2023

Please note that no food or snacks will be served and there will be no distribution of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM, as well as at future AGMs of CLINT.

  1. Background
    CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.), as the trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust) ("CLINT", and the trustee-manager of CLINT, the "Trustee-Manager"), refers to:
    1. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings;
    2. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of business trusts; and
    3. the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by
      Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23 May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation.
  3. Date, time and place of AGM
    The Trustee-Manager wishes to announce that the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the holders of units in CLINT ("Units" and the holders of Units, the "Unitholders") will be held in a wholly physical format at Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras

1

Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m.(Singapore Time), pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.

  1. Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
    The Notice of AGM dated 24 March 2023 (the "Notice of AGM") and Proxy Form will be sent to Unitholders solely by electronic means via publication on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.htmland on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.Printed copies of these documents will not be sent to Unitholders.
  2. Arrangements for conduct of the AGM
    Unitholders, including SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by:
    1. attending the AGM in person;
    2. submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
    3. voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies)1.

Arrangements relating to:

  1. attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies);
  2. submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and
  3. voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),

are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being seven working days before the date of the AGM.

5. Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than SRS investors)Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (as defined in the Notice of AGM), other than SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:

  1. attending the AGM in person;
  2. submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or

1 For avoidance of doubt, SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and/or vote at the AGM on their behalf.

2

  1. voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf,

should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.

  1. Live webcast of the AGM
    Unitholders, including SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings, may do so remotely by accessing a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice of AGM. They will not be able to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM proceedings. They can refer to the Notice of AGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of the AGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
  2. Key actions to be taken by Unitholders

2

3

In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below:

If you hold Units

If you hold Units via

If you hold Units

through a relevant

CDP

through SRS

intermediary

You wish to

Approach your

attend, speak

Register in person at the AGM venue by 2.30

relevant intermediary

and vote at

p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023 (Singapore

(if your relevant

the AGM

Time)2

intermediary has not

already contacted you)

You wish to

Submit questions in advance via the AGM

Approach your

ask questions

website, via email or by post to the office of

relevant intermediary

in advance of

CLINT's Unit Registrar

(if your relevant

the AGM

by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023

intermediary has not

(Singapore Time)

already contacted you)

You do not

Submit instrument of

Approach your

Approach your

wish to attend

proxy3 appointing the

SRS Operator to

relevant intermediary

the AGM, but

Chairman of the AGM as

submit your votes

to submit your votes (if

wish to vote

proxy via the online

by 5.00 p.m. on

your relevant

by appointing

process through the

Tuesday, 4 April

intermediary has not

the Chairman

AGM website, via email

2023 (Singapore

already contacted you)

of the AGM as

or, if by post, by lodging

Time)

proxy

it with CLINT's Unit

SRS investors should note that they may attend, speak and vote at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective SRS Operators, and should contact their respective SRS Operators as soon as practicable if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies.

An instrument appointing a proxy(ies) which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the AGM website.

3

Registrar by 2.30 p.m. on

Saturday, 15 April 2023

(Singapore Time)

You do not

Submit instrument of

Not applicable

Not applicable

wish to attend

proxy4 appointing third

the AGM, but

party proxy(ies) via the

wish to

online process through

appoint third

the AGM website, via

party

email or, if by post, by

proxy(ies) to

lodging it with CLINT's

attend, speak

Unit Registrar

and vote at

by 2.30 p.m. on

the AGM

Saturday, 15 April 2023

(Singapore Time)

Your proxy(ies) must

register in person at the

AGM venue by 2.30 p.m.

on Monday, 17 April

2023 (Singapore Time)

You do not

wish to attend

Approach your

the AGM, but

Register at the AGM website by 2.30 p.m. on

relevant intermediary

wish to watch

(if your relevant

Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time)

the AGM

intermediary has not

proceedings

already contacted you)

remotely

8. Key dates and deadlines

The table below sets out the key dates and deadlines for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to note:

Key dates

Actions

(Singapore Time)

5.00 p.m. on

Deadline for SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the

4 April 2023

AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM to approach their

(Tuesday)

respective SRS Operators to submit their votes.

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to submit questions

15 April 2023

in advance of the AGM.

(Saturday)

4 An instrument appointing a proxy(ies) which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the AGM website.

4

Key dates

Actions

(Singapore Time)

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders to submit instruments appointing a proxy(ies)

15 April 2023

for the AGM.

(Saturday)

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to register for the

15 April 2023

live webcast of the AGM.

(Saturday)

(Note: Authenticated registrants will receive an email confirming

successful registration (the "Confirmation Email") by 11.59 p.m. on

Sunday, 16 April 2023 (Singapore Time), which will contain unique

user credentials as well as instructions on how to access the live

webcast of the AGM proceedings. They will not be able to submit

questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM

proceedings.)

11.59 p.m. on

Authenticated registrants will receive the Confirmation Email.

16 April 2023

Registrants who have registered by the 15 April 2023 deadline but

(Sunday)

have not received the Confirmation Email by 11.59 p.m. on Sunday,

16 April 2023 (Singapore Time), should immediately contact CLINT's

Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at

(65) 6536 5355 (during office hours) or via email at

CLINT2023@boardroomlimited.com.

Date and time of

Participate in person: Attend the AGM in person at Canning Ballroom,

AGM

Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road,

2.30 p.m. on

Singapore 189560.

17 April 2023

Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly

(Monday)

appointed proxies, will need to register personally at the registration

Registration

counter(s) outside the AGM venue, and should bring along their

NRIC/passport to enable CLINT's Unit Registrar to verify their identity

commences at 1.30

for entry to, and (where applicable) be provided with a handheld device

p.m.

for electronic voting at, the physical meeting.

Watch the live webcast: Click on the link in the confirmation email and

follow the instructions to watch the AGM proceedings remotely.

9. Annual Report 2022

CLINT's Annual Report 2022 has been published on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/ar.html.

CLINT's Annual Report 2022 may also be accessed on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.Printed copies of CLINT's Annual Report 2022 will notbe sent to Unitholders. Any Unitholder who wishes to receive a printed copy of CLINT's Annual Report 2022 should submit his/her/its request via the online Request Form which is accessible at CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.html. Unitholders who have previously indicated that they wish to receive a printed copy of CLINT's

5

Disclaimer

CapitaLand India Trust published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 22:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer