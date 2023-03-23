CapitaLand India Trust : Annual Report FY 2022

Our cover page features the letters "C" and "O" intersecting to form an interlocked design, where "C" stands for CapitaLand and the "O" stands for ONE. Together, they represent the
Contents
5
At A Glance
50
Portfolio
6
Significant Events
56
Operational Review
8
Chairman's Message
58
Financial Review
12
Q&A With CEO
64
Half-Yearly Results
14
Trust & Organisation
65
Unit Price Review
Structure
66
Sustainability Report
16
Board Of Directors
120
Corporate Governance
22
Trustee-Manager
Report
25
Property Manager
156
Trust Financial Statements
26
Strategy
241
Trustee-Manager
28
Market Review
Financial Statements
275
Statistics Of Unitholdings
32
Investment Management
277
Glossary
36
Asset Management
278
Market Research Report
40
Capital Management
Corporate Information
42
Risk Management
48 Investor Relations
2 CapitaLand India Trust
Who We Are
CapitaLand India Trust ("CLINT" or the "Trust") is a property trust which owns eight IT parks, three data centre developments, one logistics park and one industrial facility in India, valued at S$2.5 billion as at 31 December 2022. With total completed floor area of 15.5 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, CLINT is focused on capitalising on the fast-growing IT industry and logistics/industrial asset classes in India, as well as proactively diversifying into other new economy asset class such as data centres which is an attractive, scalable and resilient new economy asset class.
Our strategy is simple - to generate attractive portfolio returns for Unitholders by investing in IT parks, logistics/industrial assets and data centres in key Indian cities, while proactively diversifying into other new economy asset classes. Our properties provide quality and reliable business space to our discerning tenants. This differentiation helps us attract and retain prominent tenants that commit to long leases, thereby fostering a stable income profile for the Trust.
Our growth is founded on a prudent approach to capital management. We are geared towards maintaining a strong balance sheet that meets the liquidity needs of the business.
Vision
Mission
To be a leading property Trust with a
Deliver sustainable returns to our
professionally managed portfolio of quality
Unitholders through portfolio expansion
business space across India.
and prudent capital management.
Why Go Online?
Our corporate website contains detailed information about the Trust and is frequently updated as additional details become available.
You can sign up for email alerts of our latest news and keep track of the latest events on the Event Calendar page. Our corporate website: www.clint.com.sg
Notes:
All information in this annual report is dated as at 31 December 2022 unless otherwise stated.
All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets, and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/ " and "SGD/ S$" respectively.
Any discrepancy between the individual amounts and total shown in this annual report is due to rounding.
