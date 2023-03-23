CapitaLand India Trust : Annual Report FY 2022

Our cover page features the letters "C" and "O" intersecting to form an interlocked design, where "C" stands for CapitaLand and the "O" stands for ONE. Together, they represent the

ONE CapitaLand ecosystem, and symbolise how the respective

REITs, business trusts and businesses that are part of the CapitaLand Investment Group benefit from cross-platform synergies and complementary strengths; and are united and committed to the same shared purpose of

Making a Positive Impact. Think Big. Do Right. Make it Last. by adhering to the principles of diversity and inclusion, doing right by our stakeholders and contributing to the long-terminterests of the communities that we operate in.