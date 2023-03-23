Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CapitaLand India Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CY6U   SG1V35936920

CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

(CY6U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:55 2023-03-23 am EDT
1.080 SGD   +0.93%
06:00pCapitaland India Trust : Sustainability Report FY 2022
PU
06:00pCapitaland India Trust : Annual Report FY 2022
PU
02/27CapitaLand India Trust Gets Regulatory Nod to Issue Shares to Sponsor
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand India Trust : Annual Report FY 2022

03/23/2023 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAPITALAND

INDIA

TRUST

20

A N N U A L R E P O R T

22

Our cover page features the letters "C" and "O" intersecting to form an interlocked design, where "C" stands for CapitaLand and the "O" stands for ONE. Together, they represent the

ONE CapitaLand ecosystem, and symbolise how the respective

REITs, business trusts and businesses that are part of the CapitaLand Investment Group benefit from cross-platform synergies and complementary strengths; and are united and committed to the same shared purpose of

Making a Positive Impact. Think Big. Do Right. Make it Last. by adhering to the principles of diversity and inclusion, doing right by our stakeholders and contributing to the long-terminterests of the communities that we operate in.

THIS FLUIDITY OF

SHAPES REPRESENTS

THE GROUP AND OUR

ONE CAPITALAND

ECOSYSTEM.

WE LEVERAGE

OUR RESPECTIVE

STRENGTHS AND GROW

TOGETHER AS ONE.

Contents

5

At A Glance

50

Portfolio

6

Significant Events

56

Operational Review

8

Chairman's Message

58

Financial Review

12

Q&A With CEO

64

Half-Yearly Results

14

Trust & Organisation

65

Unit Price Review

Structure

66

Sustainability Report

16

Board Of Directors

120

Corporate Governance

22

Trustee-Manager

Report

25

Property Manager

156

Trust Financial Statements

26

Strategy

241

Trustee-Manager

28

Market Review

Financial Statements

275

Statistics Of Unitholdings

32

Investment Management

277

Glossary

36

Asset Management

278

Market Research Report

40

Capital Management

Corporate Information

42

Risk Management

48 Investor Relations

2 CapitaLand India Trust

Who We Are

CapitaLand India Trust ("CLINT" or the "Trust") is a property trust which owns eight IT parks, three data centre developments, one logistics park and one industrial facility in India, valued at S$2.5 billion as at 31 December 2022. With total completed floor area of 15.5 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, CLINT is focused on capitalising on the fast-growing IT industry and logistics/industrial asset classes in India, as well as proactively diversifying into other new economy asset class such as data centres which is an attractive, scalable and resilient new economy asset class.

Our strategy is simple - to generate attractive portfolio returns for Unitholders by investing in IT parks, logistics/industrial assets and data centres in key Indian cities, while proactively diversifying into other new economy asset classes. Our properties provide quality and reliable business space to our discerning tenants. This differentiation helps us attract and retain prominent tenants that commit to long leases, thereby fostering a stable income profile for the Trust.

Our growth is founded on a prudent approach to capital management. We are geared towards maintaining a strong balance sheet that meets the liquidity needs of the business.

Vision

Mission

To be a leading property Trust with a

Deliver sustainable returns to our

professionally managed portfolio of quality

Unitholders through portfolio expansion

business space across India.

and prudent capital management.

Why Go Online?

Our corporate website contains detailed information about the Trust and is frequently updated as additional details become available.

You can sign up for email alerts of our latest news and keep track of the latest events on the Event Calendar page. Our corporate website: www.clint.com.sg

Notes:

  • All information in this annual report is dated as at 31 December 2022 unless otherwise stated.
  • All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets, and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
  • The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/ " and "SGD/ S$" respectively.
  • Any discrepancy between the individual amounts and total shown in this annual report is due to rounding.

Annual Report 2022

3

Disclaimer

CapitaLand India Trust published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST
06:00pCapitaland India Trust : Sustainability Report FY 2022
PU
06:00pCapitaland India Trust : Annual Report FY 2022
PU
02/27CapitaLand India Trust Gets Regulatory Nod to Issue Shares to Sponsor
MT
02/24CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST : Final dividend
FA
02/06CapitaLand India Trust's DPU Rises 9% in H2 2022
MT
02/06Transcript : CapitaLand India Trust, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 06, 2023
CI
01/19Recession Fears Drag Singapore Shares Down; Mencast Zooms 8% on Regulatory Approval for..
MT
01/19CapitaLand India Trust Acquiring IT Park in India for Over INR12 Billion
MT
01/15CapitaLand India Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
2022Singapore Stocks Close Lower; Digital Core REIT Shares Jump 9%
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 221 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 121 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net Debt 2022 1 035 M 782 M 782 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 7,76%
Capitalization 1 258 M 951 M 951 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand India Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,08 SGD
Average target price 1,43 SGD
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sanjeev Durjhati P. Dasgupta CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Ying Soon Cheah Chief Financial Officer
Manohar Ramesh Khiatani Chairman
Rohith Bhandary Head-Investments
Alan Rupert Nisbet Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST-5.31%935
EQUINIX, INC.1.22%61 493
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-6.35%39 235
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-7.96%26 884
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-19.63%20 265
W. P. CAREY INC.-3.52%15 881
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer