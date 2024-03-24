ANNUAL REPORT 2023

CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

WHERE IDEAS

TAKE SHAPE

At CapitaLand India Trust, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. We bring diverse ideas and leverage our real estate investment management expertise across our multifaceted portfolio - IT business parks, industrial and logistics facilities and data centre developments - supported by our strong team on the ground.

The convergence and interconnection of distinct shapes on the cover page captures this essence. It also showcases our dynamic ONE CapitaLand Ecosystem, as we forge ahead together with a shared purpose of making a positive impact.

CONTENTS

  Overview

4 At A Glance

6 Significant Events

8 Chairman's Message

12 In Conversation With CEO

  Leadership

  1. Board Of Directors
  1. Trustee-Manager
  1. Property Manager

22 Trust & Organisation Structure

  Strategy

  1. Investment Management
  1. Asset Management
  1. Capital Management
  1. Risk Management
  1. Investor Relations

  Performance

  1. Financial Highlights
  1. Financial Review

  Portfolio

  1. Property Portfolio
  1. Market Review
  1. Operational Review

  ESG Framework

62 Sustainability Report

116 Corporate Governance Report

  Financials

156 Trust Financial Statements

241 Trustee-Manager Financial Statements

  Other Information

  1. Statistics Of Unitholdings
  1. Glossary
  2. Market Research Report
  1. Corporate Information

International Tech Park Bangalore

2 CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

WHO WE ARE

CapitaLand India Trust ("CLINT" or the "Trust") is a property trust which owns nine world-class IT business parks, four industrial and logistics facilities and four data centre developments in India, valued at S$3.0 billion as at 31 December 2023. With total completed floor area of 19.6 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, CLINT is focused on capitalising on the growing IT industry, industrial and logistics asset class, and new economy asset classes such as data centres. CLINT is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a real estate investment trust. CLINT focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio and acquiring new properties.

Our properties provide modern and high-quality business spaces to our tenants. This helps us attract and retain prominent tenants that commit to long leases, thereby fostering a stable income profile for the Trust.

Our growth is founded on a prudent approach to capital management. We are geared towards maintaining a strong balance sheet that meets the liquidity needs of the business.

OUR

To be a leading property Trust with a

professionally managed portfolio of

VISION

quality business space across India.

OUR

Deliver sustainable returns to our

Unitholders through portfolio expansion

MISSION

and prudent capital management.

Our corporate website contains

You can sign up for email alerts of our latest

Why Go

detailed information about the

news and keep track of the latest events on

Online?

Trust and is frequently updated as

the Event Calendar page.

additional details become available.

Our corporate website: www.clint.com.sg

Notes:

• All information in this annual report is dated as at 31 December 2023 unless otherwise stated.

• All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets, and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.

• The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/ " and "SGD/ S$" respectively.

• Any discrepancy between the individual amounts and total shown in this annual report is due to rounding.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 3 

Overview

Leadership

Strategy

Performance

Portfolio

ESG Framework

Financials

Other Information

AT A GLANCE

5 17

TOP TIER

DIVERSIFIED

CITIES

WORLD CLASS

ASSETS

Mumbai

Pune

Hyderabad

Chennai

Bangalore

S$3.0

billion

ASSETS UNDER

MANAGEMENT

19.6

million sq ft

COMPLETED

FLOOR AREA

PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION

(INCLUDING COMPLETED AND UNDERDEVELOPMENT

PROPERTIES)

By Valuation

By Total Floor Area

n IT Parks

86%

n IT Parks

85%

n Industrial/Logistics Facilities

8%

n Industrial/Logistics Facilities

10%

n Data Centres

6%

n Data Centres

5%

4 CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

Pune
n International Tech Park Pune Hinjawadi (ITPP-H)2
n aVance Pune

9 4 4

IT PARKS

INDUSTRIAL

DATA CENTRE

AND LOGISTICS

DEVELOPMENTS

FACILITIES

Overview

Leadership

Strategy

Performance

Bangalore

n International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)

n CapitaLand Data Centre ITPB

Chennai

n International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC)

n CyberVale

n Industrial Facility 1, Mahindra World City (IF1, MWC)

n Industrial Facility 2 and 3, Mahindra World City (IF2 and IF3, MWC)1

n CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai

Hyderabad

n International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH)

n CyberPearl

n aVance Hyderabad

n CapitaLand Data Centre ITPH

Portfolio

ESG Framework

Financials

Mumbai

n Arshiya Panvel warehouses n Building Q1, Aurum Q Parc n CapitaLand Data Centre Navi

Mumbai 1

For more details on our portfolio, go to pages 52 to 57.

Note: Figures in above charts are as at 31 December 2023.

1 Acquired in December 2023.

2 Acquired in May 2023.

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 5 

Other Information

SIGNIFICANT

EVENTS

JANUARY

  • Announced the proposed acquisition of 1.0 million sq ft IT Park at Outer Ring Road, Bangalore.
  • Completed the redevelopment of 1.4
    million sq ft Block A at International1stQuarter Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH).

APRIL

JUNE

CapitaLand India Trust's (CLINT)

• Retirement of Mr Jonathan Yap

Annual General Meeting and

Neng Tong as a Non-Executive Non-

Extraordinary General Meeting were

Independent Director and a member

held in a wholly physical format, and

of the Investment Committee of the

all resolutions were approved by

Trustee-Manager, with effect from

2nd Quarter

Unitholders.

1 June 2023.

1 May 2023.

• Appointment of Mr Goh Soon Keat

MAY

• Completed the acquisition of 2.3

Kevin as a Non-Executive Non-

Independent Director and a member

million sq ft International Tech Park

of the Investment Committee of the

Pune - Hinjawadi (ITPP-H) which was

Trustee-Manager, with effect from

fully leased to prominent technology

1 June 2023.

companies.

• Appointment of Mr Vishnu Shahaney

as a Non-Executive Independent

Director and a member of the Audit

and Risk Committee (ARC) of the

Trustee-Manager, with effect from

JULY

SEPTEMBER

• Successfully raised gross proceeds

• Clinched the Bronze Award for Best

Trust category.

3rd Quarter

of approximately S$150.1 million via

Annual Report at Singapore Corporate

Preferential Offering.

Awards (SCA) 2023.

• Entered into a S$60 million

• Retirement of Mr Alan Rupert Nisbet

sustainability-linked term loan facility

as a Non-Executive Independent

agreement with DBS Bank Ltd.

Director, Lead Independent

AUGUST

Director, Chairman of the ARC and

a member of the Nominating and

• Ranked 4th out of 43 (up from 6th in

Remuneration Committee (NRC) of

the Trustee-Manager, with effect from

2022) in Singapore Governance and

30 September 2023.

Transparency Index 2023 for Real

Estate Investment Trust and Business

6 CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

• Appointment of Ms Tan Soon Neo

• Launched two flexible workspace

Jessica as Lead Independent Director

centres in International Tech Park

and Mrs Deborah Ong as Chairman of

Chennai (ITPC) and ITPH under the

the ARC and a member of the NRC of

brand Bridge+.

the Trustee-Manager, with effect from

1 October 2023.

• Achieved a 4 Star rating in Global

Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark

(GRESB) for both Standing

Investments and Development in

its first-year participation. CLINT

also maintained a Grade A rating for

GRESB Public Disclosure Report.

• Announced the development of

0.2 million square feet Free Trade

Warehousing Zone on the vacant land

• Won the "Highest Weighted Return

within CyberVale, Chennai.

on Equity Over Three Years" award

in the Real Estate Investment Trusts

category at The Edge Singapore

Billion Dollar Club Awards 2023.

• CLINT, through CapitaLand Hope

Foundation, hosted a three-day

annual International Volunteer

Expedition (IVE) 2023 at CapitaLand

Secured a five-year construction loan

Hope School in Bangalore with over

of approximately S$214 million from

70 CapitaLand Group's employee

J.P. Morgan India to finance Phase

volunteers from six countries

1 development of CapitaLand Data

participating.

Centre Navi Mumbai 1.

Entered into a S$100 million

sustainability-linked term loan facility

agreement with The Bank of East Asia,

Limited, Singapore Branch.

DECEMBER

• Completed the acquisition of 0.3

million sq ft Industrial Facility 2 &

3 at Mahindra World City, Chennai

(Casa Grande - Phase 2), which are

fully leased to a leading international

electronics contract manufacturer

and a global energy solutions

provider respectively.

4th Quarter

Overview

Leadership

Strategy

Performance

Portfolio

ESG Framework

Financials

ANNUAL REPORT 2023 7 

Other Information

CHAIRMAN'S

MESSAGE

MANOHAR KHIATANI

Chairman

Non-Executive

Non-Independent Director

THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, WE ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

IN EXPANDING OUR PORTFOLIO. OUR ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT

GREW BY APPROXIMATELY 20% DURING THE YEAR.

8 CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

CapitaLand India Trust published this content on 25 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2024 22:48:01 UTC.