CapitaLand India Trust ("CLINT" or the "Trust") is a property trust which owns nine world-class IT business parks, four industrial and logistics facilities and four data centre developments in India, valued at S$3.0 billion as at 31 December 2023. With total completed floor area of 19.6 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, CLINT is focused on capitalising on the growing IT industry, industrial and logistics asset class, and new economy asset classes such as data centres. CLINT is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a real estate investment trust. CLINT focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio and acquiring new properties.

Our properties provide modern and high-quality business spaces to our tenants. This helps us attract and retain prominent tenants that commit to long leases, thereby fostering a stable income profile for the Trust.

Our growth is founded on a prudent approach to capital management. We are geared towards maintaining a strong balance sheet that meets the liquidity needs of the business.

OUR To be a leading property Trust with a professionally managed portfolio of VISION quality business space across India. OUR Deliver sustainable returns to our Unitholders through portfolio expansion MISSION and prudent capital management.

Notes:

• All information in this annual report is dated as at 31 December 2023 unless otherwise stated.

• All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets, and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.

• The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/ " and "SGD/ S$" respectively.

• Any discrepancy between the individual amounts and total shown in this annual report is due to rounding.

