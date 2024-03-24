ANNUAL REPORT 2023
CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST
WHERE IDEAS
TAKE SHAPE
At CapitaLand India Trust, we remain focused on creating sustainable value for our stakeholders. We bring diverse ideas and leverage our real estate investment management expertise across our multifaceted portfolio - IT business parks, industrial and logistics facilities and data centre developments - supported by our strong team on the ground.
The convergence and interconnection of distinct shapes on the cover page captures this essence. It also showcases our dynamic ONE CapitaLand Ecosystem, as we forge ahead together with a shared purpose of making a positive impact.
CONTENTS
Overview
4 At A Glance
6 Significant Events
8 Chairman's Message
12 In Conversation With CEO
Leadership
- Board Of Directors
- Trustee-Manager
- Property Manager
22 Trust & Organisation Structure
Strategy
- Investment Management
- Asset Management
- Capital Management
- Risk Management
- Investor Relations
Performance
- Financial Highlights
- Financial Review
Portfolio
- Property Portfolio
- Market Review
- Operational Review
ESG Framework
62 Sustainability Report
116 Corporate Governance Report
Financials
156 Trust Financial Statements
241 Trustee-Manager Financial Statements
Other Information
- Statistics Of Unitholdings
- Glossary
- Market Research Report
- Corporate Information
International Tech Park Bangalore
WHO WE ARE
CapitaLand India Trust ("CLINT" or the "Trust") is a property trust which owns nine world-class IT business parks, four industrial and logistics facilities and four data centre developments in India, valued at S$3.0 billion as at 31 December 2023. With total completed floor area of 19.6 million square feet spread across Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune, CLINT is focused on capitalising on the growing IT industry, industrial and logistics asset class, and new economy asset classes such as data centres. CLINT is structured as a business trust, offering stable income distributions similar to a real estate investment trust. CLINT focuses on enhancing shareholder value by actively managing existing properties, developing vacant land in its portfolio and acquiring new properties.
Our properties provide modern and high-quality business spaces to our tenants. This helps us attract and retain prominent tenants that commit to long leases, thereby fostering a stable income profile for the Trust.
Our growth is founded on a prudent approach to capital management. We are geared towards maintaining a strong balance sheet that meets the liquidity needs of the business.
OUR
To be a leading property Trust with a
professionally managed portfolio of
VISION
quality business space across India.
OUR
Deliver sustainable returns to our
Unitholders through portfolio expansion
MISSION
and prudent capital management.
Our corporate website contains
You can sign up for email alerts of our latest
Why Go
detailed information about the
news and keep track of the latest events on
Online?
Trust and is frequently updated as
the Event Calendar page.
additional details become available.
Our corporate website: www.clint.com.sg
Notes:
• All information in this annual report is dated as at 31 December 2023 unless otherwise stated.
• All measurements of floor area are defined herein as "Super Built-up Area" or "SBA", which is the sum of the floor area enclosed within the walls, the area occupied by the walls, the common areas such as the lobbies, lift shafts, toilets, and staircases of that property, and in respect of which rent is payable.
• The Indian Rupee and Singapore Dollar are defined herein as "INR/ " and "SGD/ S$" respectively.
• Any discrepancy between the individual amounts and total shown in this annual report is due to rounding.
AT A GLANCE
5 17
TOP TIER
DIVERSIFIED
CITIES
WORLD CLASS
ASSETS
Mumbai
Pune
Hyderabad
Chennai
Bangalore
S$3.0
billion
ASSETS UNDER
MANAGEMENT
19.6
million sq ft
COMPLETED
FLOOR AREA
PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
(INCLUDING COMPLETED AND UNDERDEVELOPMENT
PROPERTIES)
By Valuation
By Total Floor Area
n IT Parks
86%
n IT Parks
85%
n Industrial/Logistics Facilities
8%
n Industrial/Logistics Facilities
10%
n Data Centres
6%
n Data Centres
5%
9 4 4
IT PARKS
INDUSTRIAL
DATA CENTRE
AND LOGISTICS
DEVELOPMENTS
FACILITIES
n International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB)
n CapitaLand Data Centre ITPB
Chennai
n International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC)
n CyberVale
n Industrial Facility 1, Mahindra World City (IF1, MWC)
n Industrial Facility 2 and 3, Mahindra World City (IF2 and IF3, MWC)1
n CapitaLand Data Centre Chennai
Hyderabad
n International Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH)
n CyberPearl
n aVance Hyderabad
n CapitaLand Data Centre ITPH
n Arshiya Panvel warehouses n Building Q1, Aurum Q Parc n CapitaLand Data Centre Navi
Mumbai 1
For more details on our portfolio, go to pages 52 to 57.
Note: Figures in above charts are as at 31 December 2023.
1 Acquired in December 2023.
2 Acquired in May 2023.
SIGNIFICANT
EVENTS
JANUARY
- Announced the proposed acquisition of 1.0 million sq ft IT Park at Outer Ring Road, Bangalore.
-
Completed the redevelopment of 1.4
million sq ft Block A at International1stQuarter Tech Park Hyderabad (ITPH).
APRIL
JUNE
•
CapitaLand India Trust's (CLINT)
• Retirement of Mr Jonathan Yap
Annual General Meeting and
Neng Tong as a Non-Executive Non-
Extraordinary General Meeting were
Independent Director and a member
held in a wholly physical format, and
of the Investment Committee of the
all resolutions were approved by
Trustee-Manager, with effect from
2nd Quarter
Unitholders.
1 June 2023.
1 May 2023.
• Appointment of Mr Goh Soon Keat
MAY
• Completed the acquisition of 2.3
Kevin as a Non-Executive Non-
Independent Director and a member
million sq ft International Tech Park
of the Investment Committee of the
Pune - Hinjawadi (ITPP-H) which was
Trustee-Manager, with effect from
fully leased to prominent technology
1 June 2023.
companies.
• Appointment of Mr Vishnu Shahaney
as a Non-Executive Independent
Director and a member of the Audit
and Risk Committee (ARC) of the
Trustee-Manager, with effect from
JULY
SEPTEMBER
• Successfully raised gross proceeds
• Clinched the Bronze Award for Best
Trust category.
3rd Quarter
of approximately S$150.1 million via
Annual Report at Singapore Corporate
Preferential Offering.
Awards (SCA) 2023.
• Entered into a S$60 million
• Retirement of Mr Alan Rupert Nisbet
sustainability-linked term loan facility
as a Non-Executive Independent
agreement with DBS Bank Ltd.
Director, Lead Independent
AUGUST
Director, Chairman of the ARC and
a member of the Nominating and
• Ranked 4th out of 43 (up from 6th in
Remuneration Committee (NRC) of
the Trustee-Manager, with effect from
2022) in Singapore Governance and
30 September 2023.
Transparency Index 2023 for Real
Estate Investment Trust and Business
OCTOBER
NOVEMBER
• Appointment of Ms Tan Soon Neo
• Launched two flexible workspace
Jessica as Lead Independent Director
centres in International Tech Park
and Mrs Deborah Ong as Chairman of
Chennai (ITPC) and ITPH under the
the ARC and a member of the NRC of
brand Bridge+.
the Trustee-Manager, with effect from
1 October 2023.
• Achieved a 4 Star rating in Global
Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
(GRESB) for both Standing
Investments and Development in
its first-year participation. CLINT
also maintained a Grade A rating for
GRESB Public Disclosure Report.
• Announced the development of
0.2 million square feet Free Trade
Warehousing Zone on the vacant land
• Won the "Highest Weighted Return
within CyberVale, Chennai.
on Equity Over Three Years" award
in the Real Estate Investment Trusts
category at The Edge Singapore
Billion Dollar Club Awards 2023.
• CLINT, through CapitaLand Hope
Foundation, hosted a three-day
annual International Volunteer
Expedition (IVE) 2023 at CapitaLand
•
Secured a five-year construction loan
Hope School in Bangalore with over
of approximately S$214 million from
70 CapitaLand Group's employee
J.P. Morgan India to finance Phase
volunteers from six countries
1 development of CapitaLand Data
participating.
Centre Navi Mumbai 1.
•
Entered into a S$100 million
sustainability-linked term loan facility
agreement with The Bank of East Asia,
Limited, Singapore Branch.
DECEMBER
• Completed the acquisition of 0.3
million sq ft Industrial Facility 2 &
3 at Mahindra World City, Chennai
(Casa Grande - Phase 2), which are
fully leased to a leading international
electronics contract manufacturer
and a global energy solutions
provider respectively.
4th Quarter
CHAIRMAN'S
MESSAGE
MANOHAR KHIATANI
Chairman
Non-Executive
Non-Independent Director
THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, WE ACHIEVED SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES
IN EXPANDING OUR PORTFOLIO. OUR ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
GREW BY APPROXIMATELY 20% DURING THE YEAR.
8 CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST
