CapitaLand India Trust : EGM Announcement

(a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act 2004 of Singapore)
ANNOUNCEMENT
ELECTRONIC DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND ARRANGEMENTS RELATING TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 17 APRIL 2023
Please note that no food or snacks will be served and there will be no distribution of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming EGM, as well as at future EGMs of CLINT.
Capitalised terms used herein, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of CapitaLand India Trust (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust) ("CLINT") dated 29 December 2022 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition of Ascendas IT Park (Pune) Private Limited and the Proposed Sponsor Subscription (the "Acquisition Announcement"), and in the circular to Unitholders dated 24 March 2023 (the "Circular").
BACKGROUND
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.), as the trustee-manager of CLINT ("Trustee-Manager"), refers to:
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings;
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of business trusts; and
the joint statement by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by
Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23 May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation.
CIRCULAR, NOTICE OF EGM, PROXY FORM
Further to the Acquisition Announcement, the Trustee-Manager wishes to announce that the Circular, the notice of extraordinary general meeting of Unitholders (the "EGM", and the notice of EGM, the "Notice of EGM") and the proxy form for the EGM (the "Proxy Form") will be sent to Unitholders solely by electronic means via publication on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.htmland on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
Printed copies of the Circular, the Notice of EGM and the Proxy Form will notbe sent to Unitholders.
3. ACTION TO BE TAKEN BY UNITHOLDERS
3.1 Date, Time, Place and Conduct of the EGM
The EGM will be held in a wholly physical format at Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 4.00 p.m.(Singapore Time) (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting of CLINT to be held at 2.30 p.m. (Singapore Time) on the same day and at the same place), pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.
Although Unitholders, including SRS investors, or, where applicable, their appointed proxy(ies), will be able to ask questions at the EGM, Unitholders, including SRS investors, may also submit questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM in advance of the EGM. To do so, all questions must be submitted by no later than 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time) in the manner set out in the Notice of EGM (see also paragraphs3.6and3.7 of this announcement below).
Any subsequent clarifications sought, or substantial and relevant follow-up questions (which are related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the EGM) received after the 15 April 2023 submission deadline which have not already been addressed prior to the EGM, as well as those substantial and relevant questions received at the EGM itself, will be addressed during the EGM. Where substantially similar questions are received, the Trustee-Manager will consolidate such questions and consequently, not all questions may be individually addressed.
3.2 Participation at the EGM Arrangements relating to:
attendance at the EGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies);
submission of questions to the Chairman of the EGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the EGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the EGM; and
voting at the EGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),
are set out in paragraph 13 of the Letter to Unitholders of the Circular, the Notice of EGM and paragraphs 3.6 and 3.7 of this announcement below.
A Depositor shall not be regarded as a Unitholder entitled to attend the EGM and to speak and vote thereat unless he is shown to have Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited ("CDP") as at 48 hours before the time set for holding the EGM or the adjourned meeting, as appropriate.
Please refer to paragraph 13 of the Letter to Unitholders of the Circular, the Notice of EGM and paragraphs 3.6 and 3.7 of this announcement for details of key actions to be taken by Unitholders if they wish to participate in the EGM (including in relation to attendance at the EGM, submission of questions and voting).
3.3 Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than SRS investors)
Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (as defined in the Notice of EGM), other than SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the EGM by:
attending the EGM in person;
submitting questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of, or at, the EGM; and/or
voting at the EGM (a) themselves; or (b) by appointing the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to vote on their behalf,
should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the EGM.
SRS investors
SRS investors should note that they:
may attend, speak and vote at the EGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective SRS Operators, and should contact their respective SRS Operators as soon as practicable if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies; or
(as an alternative to paragraph 3.4(i) above) may appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the EGM, in which case they should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votesby 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being seven working days before the date of the EGM. For avoidance of doubt, SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the EGM) to vote live at the EGM on their behalf.
Live webcast of the EGM
Unitholders, including SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the EGM in person but who wish to watch the EGM proceedings may do so remotely by accessing a live webcast of the EGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice
of EGM. They will not be able to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the EGM proceedings. They can refer to the Notice of EGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the EGM in advance of the EGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the EGM.
3.6 Key actions to be taken by Unitholders
In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below:
If you hold Units via
If you hold Units
If you hold Units
through a relevant
CDP
through SRS
intermediary
Approach your
You wish to
Register in person at the EGM venue
relevant
attend, speak
intermediary (if your
by 4.00 p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023
and vote at the
relevant intermediary
(Singapore Time)1
EGM
has not already
contacted you)
Submit questions in advance via the EGM
Approach your
You wish to
website, via email or by post to the office of
relevant
ask questions
CLINT's Unit Registrar
intermediary (if your
in advance of
by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023
relevant intermediary
the EGM
(Singapore Time)
has not already
contacted you)
Submit instrument of
You do not
proxy2 appointing the
Approach your
Chairman of the EGM as
Approach your
wish to attend
relevant
proxy via the online
SRS Operator to
the EGM, but
intermediary to
process through the
submit your votes
wish to vote by
submit your votes (if
EGM website, via email
by 5.00 p.m. on
appointing the
your relevant
or, if by post, by lodging
Tuesday, 4 April
Chairman of
intermediary has not
it with CLINT's Unit
2023 (Singapore
the EGM as
already contacted
Registrar by 4.00 p.m.
Time)
proxy
you)
on Saturday, 15 April
2023 (Singapore Time)
SRS investors should note that they may attend, speak and vote at the EGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective SRS Operators, and should contact their respective SRS Operators as soon as practicable if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies.
An instrument appointing a proxy(ies) which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the EGM website.
If you hold Units via
If you hold Units
If you hold Units
through a relevant
CDP
through SRS
intermediary
Submit instrument of
proxy2 appointing third
party proxy(ies) via the
online process through
You do not
the EGM website, via
email or, if by post, by
wish to attend
lodging it with CLINT's
the EGM, but
Unit Registrar by 4.00
wish to appoint
p.m. on Saturday, 15
third party
Not applicable
Not applicable
April 2023 (Singapore
proxy(ies) to
Time)
attend, speak
and vote at the
Your proxy(ies) must
EGM
register in person at
the EGM venue by 4.00
p.m. on Monday, 17
April 2023 (Singapore
Time)
You do not
Approach your
wish to attend
relevant
the EGM, but
Register at the EGM website by 4.00 p.m. on
intermediary (if your
wish to watch
Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time)
relevant intermediary
the EGM
has not already
proceedings
contacted you)
remotely
3.7 Key dates and deadlines
The table below sets out the key dates and deadlines for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to note:
Key dates
Actions
(Singapore Time)
5.00 p.m. on
Deadline for SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the
4 April 2023
EGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the EGM to approach their
(Tuesday)
respective SRS Operators to submit their votes.
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders, including SRS investors, to submit
