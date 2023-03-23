CapitaLand India Trust : Notice of AGM 03/23/2023 | 06:10pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST (Registration Number: 2007004) (a business trust registered under the Business Trusts Act 2004 of Singapore) Please note that no food or snacks will be served and there will be no distribution of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM, as well as at future AGMs of CLINT. NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting of the unitholders of CapitaLand India Trust (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust) ("CLINT" and the unitholders of CLINT, "Unitholders") will be held at Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 onMonday, 17 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m. (Singapore Time) to transact the following business: ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Trustee-Manager's Statement issued by CapitaLand India Trust Ordinary Management Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.) (as Resolution 1 trustee-manager of CLINT) (the "Trustee-Manager") and the Audited Financial Statements of CLINT, for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, together with the Auditor's Report thereon. 2. To re-appoint Deloitte & Touche LLP as Independent Auditor of CLINT, to hold office until Ordinary the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of CLINT, and to authorise the Resolution 2 directors of the Trustee-Manager (the "Directors") to fix their remuneration. SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: 3. That pursuant to Section 36 of the Business Trusts Act 2004 (the "BTA"), Rule 806 of the Ordinary Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"), and Clause Resolution 3 6.1.1 of the Trust Deed dated 7 December 2004 constituting CLINT (as amended, varied or supplemented from time to time) (the "Trust Deed"), the Trustee-Manager be authorised and empowered to: (a) (i) issue units of CLINT ("Units") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/ or (ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require Units to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) securities, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into Units, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Trustee-Manager may in its absolute discretion deem fit; and issue Units in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Trustee-Manager while this Resolution was in force (notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time such Units are issued), 1 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING provided that: the aggregate number of Units to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including Units to be issued pursuant to Instruments made or granted under this Resolution) shall not exceed fifty per cent (50%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) as calculated in accordance with sub- paragraph (2) below, of which the aggregate number of Units to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to Unitholders (including Units to be issued pursuant to Instruments made or granted under this Resolution), shall not exceed twenty per cent (20%) of the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units, if any) as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below; subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of Units that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the percentage of issued Units shall be calculated based on the total number of issued Units (excluding treasury Units) at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for: any new Units arising from the conversion or exercise of any Instruments or Unit options or vesting of Unit awards which were issued and are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of Units; in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Trustee-Manager shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST), the Trust Deed and the BTA; unless revoked or varied by the Unitholders in a general meeting, the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until (i) the conclusion of the next AGM of CLINT or (ii) the date by which the next AGM of CLINT is required by applicable regulations to be held, whichever is earlier; where the terms of the issue of the Instruments provide for adjustment to the number of Instruments or Units into which the Instruments may be converted in the event of rights, bonus or other capitalisation issues or any other events, the Trustee-Manager is authorised to issue additional Instruments or Units notwithstanding that the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force at the time the Instruments or Units are issued; and the Trustee-Manager and any of its Directors be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as the Trustee-Manager or, as the case may be, the Director may consider expedient or necessary or in the interests of CLINT to give effect to the authority conferred by this Resolution. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (Registration Number: 200412730D) as Trustee-Manager of CapitaLand India Trust Hon Wei Seng Company Secretary Singapore 24 March 2023 2 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IMPORTANT NOTICE: 1. Arrangements for conduct of the AGM The AGM will be held in a wholly physical format at Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m. (Singapore Time), pursuant to the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020. There will be no option to participate virtually. Printed copies of this Notice of AGM dated 24 March 2023 (the "Notice of AGM") will not be sent to Unitholders. Instead, this Notice of AGM will be sent to Unitholders by electronic means via publication on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.htmland will also be made available on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. Arrangements relating to: attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies); submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies), are set out in paragraphs 2 to 5 below. Unitholders, including SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings, may do so remotely by accessing a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in paragraph 6 below. They will not be able to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM proceedings, and should refer to paragraphs 3 to 5 below if they wish to submit questions and/or vote. Attend in person at the AGM

Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies) will be able to attend the AGM in person. They will first need to register personally at the registration counter(s) outside the AGM venue on the day of the event, and should bring along their NRIC/passport to enable CLINT's Unit Registrar to verify their identity for entry to, and (where applicable) be provided with a handheld device for electronic voting at, the physical meeting.

Registration will commence at 1.30 p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023 (Singapore Time). Unitholders are advised not to attend the AGM if they are feeling unwell. Question and answer

Unitholders, including SRS investors, can submit questions in advance of, or at, the AGM. Submit questions in advance of the AGM

Unitholders, including SRS investors, can submit to the Chairman of the AGM substantial and relevant questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM in advance of the AGM. Such questions must be received by the Trustee-Manager no later than 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time) and can be submitted in the following manner: by post to the office of CLINT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower, #14-07, Singapore 098632; via email to CLINT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at CLINT2023@ boardroomlimited.com ; or via CLINT's website at https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.html 3 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Unitholders, including SRS investors, who submit questions by post or via email must provide the following information for authentication: the Unitholder's full name; the Unitholder's address; and the manner in which the Unitholder holds Units (e.g., via CDP and/or SRS). Ask questions at the AGM Unitholders, including SRS investors, and, where applicable, their duly appointed proxy(ies) can also ask the Chairman of the AGM substantial and relevant questions related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM itself. Addressing questions The Trustee-Manager will address all substantial and relevant questions (which are related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM) received from Unitholders by the 15 April 2023 submission deadline by publishing the responses to such questions on CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/ agm.htmland the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcementsprior to the AGM. Any subsequent clarifications sought, or substantial and relevant follow-up questions (which are related to the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM) received after the 15 April 2023 submission deadline which have not already been addressed prior to the AGM, as well as those substantial and relevant questions received at the AGM itself, will be addressed during the AGM. Where substantially similar questions are received, the Trustee-Manager will consolidate such questions and consequently, not all questions may be individually addressed. The Trustee-Manager will publish the minutes of the AGM on CLINT's website and on the SGX website, and the minutes will include the responses to the substantial and relevant questions which are addressed during the AGM. 4. Vote in person, or appoint proxy(ies) to vote, at the AGM Unitholders can vote at the AGM themselves or through their duly appointed proxy(ies). Voting at the AGM Upon their registration at the AGM venue, Unitholders, including SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies), will be provided with a handheld device for electronic voting at the physical meeting. Appointment of proxy(ies) A Unitholder who wishes to appoint a proxy(ies) must complete the instrument appointing a proxy(ies), before submitting it in the manner set out below. A proxy need not be a Unitholder. A Unitholder who is not a relevant intermediary (as defined below) is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the AGM. Where such Unitholder's instrument appointing a proxy(ies) appoints more than one proxy, the proportion of the unitholding concerned to be represented by each proxy must be specified in the instrument appointing a proxy(ies). A Unitholder who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the AGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different Unit or Units held by such Unitholder. Where such Unitholder's instrument appointing a proxy(ies) appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of Units held in relation to which each proxy has been appointed must be specified in the instrument appointing a proxy(ies). 4 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) must do so in the following manner: if submitted by post, by completing and signing the Proxy Form, before lodging it with CLINT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower, #14-07, Singapore 098632; or if submitted electronically: via email, by completing and signing the Proxy Form, before attaching and sending a clear scanned PDF copy of it to CLINT's Unit Registrar at CLINT2023@boardroomlimited.com ; or via the AGM website, by completing and authorising the appointment using the online proxy appointment process, through the AGM website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm . html in each case, by 2.30 p.m. on Saturday, 15 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being 48 hours before the time fixed for the AGM. Where an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, such instrument appointing a proxy(ies) may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via the AGM website. The Proxy Form can be downloaded from CLINT's website at the URL https://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.htmlor the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements. Printed copies of the Proxy Form will not be sent to Unitholders. Completion and submission of an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) by a Unitholder will not prevent him/ her from attending, speaking and voting at the AGM if he/she so wishes. The appointment of the proxy(ies) for the AGM shall be deemed to be revoked if the Unitholder attends the AGM in person, and in such event, the Trustee-Manager reserves the right to refuse to admit any person or persons appointed under the relevant instrument appointing a proxy(ies) to the AGM. SRS investors who wish to exercise their voting rights at the AGM can refer to paragraph 5 below, for more information. 5. Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries, other than SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by: attending the AGM in person; submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf, should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM. SRS investors: may attend, speak and vote at the AGM if they are appointed as proxies by their respective SRS Operators, and should contact their respective SRS Operators as soon as practicable if they have any queries regarding their appointment as proxies; or (as an alternative to (A) above) may appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM, in which case they should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time), being seven working days before the date of the AGM. For avoidance of doubt, SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to vote live at the AGM on their behalf. 5

Original Document

CapitaLand India Trust published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

