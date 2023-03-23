CapitaLand India Trust : Proxy Form for EGM

company-announcements. Printed copies of this Proxy Form will
not be sent to unitholders of CLINT ("Unitholders").
PROXY FORM
PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY
By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies), the
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Unitholder accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy
terms set out in the Notice of EGM dated 24 March 2023.
IMPORTANT:
The EGM (as defined below) will be held in a wholly physical format at the venue, date and time stated below, pursuant to theCOVID-19(Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020. There will be no option to participate virtually.
Please refer to the Notice of EGM dated 24 March 2023 (the "Notice of EGM") for details of the arrangements relating to the conduct of the EGM.Printed copies of the Notice of EGM will not be sent to Unitholders. Instead, the Notice of EGM will be sent to Unitholders by electronic means via publication on CLINT's website at the URLhttps://investor.clint.com.sg/agm.htmland the SGX website at the URLhttps://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
This Proxy Form is for use by Unitholders wishing to appoint a proxy(ies) for the EGM.Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia, the appointment of a proxy(ies).
This Proxy Form is not valid for use and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used, or purported to be used, by SRS investors. SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the EGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the EGM should approach their respective SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4 April 2023 (Singapore Time).
I/We,
(Name(s)),
(NRIC/Passport/Company Registration Number) of
(Address)
being a Unitholder/Unitholders of CLINT, hereby appoint:
Name:
NRIC/Passport No.:
Proportion of Unitholdings
No. of Units
%
Address:
and/or (delete as appropriate)
Name:
NRIC/Passport No.:
Proportion of Unitholdings
No. of Units
%
Address:
or failing whom, the Chairman of the EGM, as my/our proxy/proxies to attend, speak and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Extraordinary General Meeting of CLINT (the "EGM") to be held at Canning Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Monday, 17 April 2023 at 4.00 p.m. (Singapore Time) (or as soon thereafter following the conclusion or adjournment of the annual general meeting of CLINT to be held at 2.30 p.m. on the same day and at the same place), and at any adjournment thereof.
I/We direct my/our proxy/proxies to vote for or against, or to abstain from voting on, the resolutions to be proposed at the EGM as indicated hereunder.
No.
Resolutions relating to:
For*
Against*
Abstain*
ORDINARY RESOLUTION
1.
To Approve the Proposed Acquisition of 78.53% Interest in Ascendas IT Park
(Pune) Private Limited as an Interested Person Transaction
2.
To Approve the Proposed Sponsor Subscription (conditional upon Resolution
1 being passed)
Voting will be conducted by poll. If you wish your proxy/proxies to cast all your votes "For" or "Against" a resolution, please indicate with a "√" in the "For" or "Against" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of votes "For" or "Against" in the "For" or "Against" box in respect of that resolution. If you wish your proxy/proxies to abstain from voting on a resolution, please indicate with a "√" in the "Abstain" box provided in respect of that resolution. Alternatively, please indicate the number of units that your proxy/proxies is directed to abstain from voting in the "Abstain" box in respect of that resolution. In any other case, the proxy/proxies may vote or abstain as the proxy/ proxies deems fit on any of the above resolutions if no voting instruction is specified, and on any other matter arising at the EGM.
Dated this
day of
2023
Total number of Units held
Signature(s) of Unitholder(s)/Common Seal of Corporate Unitholder
The Company Secretary
CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd.
(formerly known as Ascendas Property Fund Trustee Pte. Ltd.)
A Unitholder who is not a relevant intermediary (as defined below) is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the EGM. Where such Unitholder's instrument appointing a proxy(ies) appoints more than one proxy, the proportion of the unitholding concerned to be represented by each proxy shall be specified in the instrument appointing a proxy(ies).
A Unitholder who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the EGM, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different unit in CLINT ("Unit") or Units held by such Unitholder. Where such Unitholder's instrument appointing a proxy(ies) appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of Units held in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be specified in the instrument appointing a proxy(ies).
"relevant intermediary" means:
a banking corporation licensed under the Banking Act 1970, or a wholly owned subsidiary of such a banking corporation, whose business includes the provision of nominee services and who holds Units in that capacity;
a person holding a capital markets services licence to provide custodial services for securities under the Securities and Futures Act 2001, and who holds Units in that capacity; or
the Central Provident Fund Board ("CPF Board") established by the Central Provident Fund Act 1953, in respect of Units purchased under the subsidiary legislation made under that Act providing for the making of investments from the contributions and interest standing to the credit of members of the Central Provident Fund, if the CPF Board holds those Units in the capacity of an intermediary pursuant to or in accordance with that subsidiary legislation.
A proxy need not be a Unitholder.
A Unitholder who wishes to submit an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) must do so in the following manner:
(a) if submitted by post, by completing and signing the Proxy Form, before lodging it with CLINT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at 1 Harbourfront Avenue, Keppel Bay Tower, #14-07, Singapore 098632; or
(b) if submitted electronically:
via email, by completing and signing the Proxy Form, before attaching and sending a clear scanned PDF copy of it to CLINT's Unit Registrar atCLINT2023@boardroomlimited.com; or
A Unitholder should insert the total number of Units held in the Proxy Form. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the Depository Register maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited, he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders of CLINT, he/she/it should insert that number of Units. If the Unitholder has Units entered against his/her/its name in the said Depository Register and Units registered in his/her/its name in the Register of Unitholders of CLINT, he/she/it should insert the aggregate number of Units. If no number is inserted, the Proxy Form will be deemed to relate to all the Units held by the Unitholder.
The Proxy Form must be executed under the hand of the appointor or of his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the Proxy Form is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its attorney or a duly authorised officer.
Where the Proxy Form is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed (if applicable) or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Trustee-Manager), if the Proxy Form is submitted by post, be lodged with the Proxy Form, or, if the Proxy Form is submitted via email, be emailed with the Proxy Form, failing which the Proxy Form may be treated as invalid.
Completion and submission of an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) by a Unitholder will not prevent him/her from attending, speaking and voting at the EGM if he/she so wishes. The appointment of the proxy(ies) for the EGM shall be deemed to be revoked if the Unitholder attends the EGM in person, and in such event, the Trustee-Manager reserves the right to refuse to admit any person or persons appointed under the relevant instrument appointing a proxy(ies) to the EGM.
Any alteration made in the Proxy Form should be countersigned by the person who signs it.
Any reference to a time of day is made by reference to Singapore time.
General:
The Trustee-Manager shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing a proxy(ies) if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intention of the appointor is not ascertainable from the instruction of the appointor specified in the instrument appointing a proxy(ies). In the case of Unitholders whose Units are entered against their names in the Depository Register, the Trustee-Manager may reject any instrument appointing (or treated as appointing) a proxy(ies) if such Unitholders are not shown to have the corresponding number of Units entered against their names in the Depository Register as at 48 hours before the time set for holding the EGM or the adjourned meeting, as appropriate.
