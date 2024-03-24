SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ABOUT THIS REPORT
CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) is pleased to present our eighth annual Sustainability Report. The report communicates CLINT's progress towards its commitment to generating long-term value for its stakeholders through sustainability in the real estate industry. CLINT is managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager") and has the dual responsibility of safeguarding the interest of Unitholders, and managing the business conducted by CLINT. CLINT engages CapitaLand Services (India) Private Limited ("Property Manager") to manage the daily operations and maintenance of its properties.
International Standards and Guidelines
This report is in accordance with the requirements of SGX-ST Listing Manual Rule 711(A) and 711(B), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021. The GRI Standards have been selected as it is an internationally recognised reporting framework covering a comprehensive range of sustainability disclosures relevant to CLINT.
Additionally, the report has incorporated several elements of the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework of the Value Reporting Foundation, and mapped CLINT's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate standard. This report also includes CLINT's enhanced Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as part of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) and its listed funds ("the Group") strategy towards mitigating the impacts of climate change.
This year, CLINT has engaged an external party to review this report against the requirements of SGX- ST Listing Manual Rule 711(A) and 711(B). This SR has also undergone a comprehensive internal review. Additionally, CLI continues to externally assure its Global Sustainability Report (GSR) with reference to the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 and covers the Group's global portfolio and employees, including those of the Trustee-Manager. CLI's GSR 2023 will be published by 31 May 2024 on the CLI website. The scope of the assurance will cover CLINT's portfolio.
Reporting Scope and Period
This report reflects upon CLINT's sustainability performance for the period from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 ("2023"). The scope of this report covers the CLINT's business park portfolio1, comprising the nine IT parks listed below:
City
Portfolio
Bangalore
International Tech Park Bangalore
(ITPB)
Chennai
International Tech Park Chennai
(ITPC)
CyberVale
Hyderabad
International Tech Park Hyderabad
(ITPH)
CyberPearl
aVance Hyderabad
Mumbai
Building Q1, Aurum Q Parc
Pune
International Tech Park Pune
- Hinjawadi (ITPP-H)
aVance Pune
Feedback
CLINT's leadership strives for improvement to its policies and mechanisms to establish high market standards. Towards that end, CLINT continually seeks the valuable feedback of its stakeholders. Please share your suggestions to enquiries@clint.com.sg.
1 The reporting scope has been expanded to include ITPH - Block A and ITPP-H and thus covers all CLINT's business parks as at 31 December 2023. This report excludes (i) the seven operating warehouses at Arshiya Free Trade Warehousing Zone in Panvel and Industrial Facility 1,2 & 3 in Mahindra World City, as CLINT is not involved in the operations of these properties and (ii) lands under development for the data centres.
CAPITALAND INDIA TRUST 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT STRUCTURE
Overview
Leadership
• Effective Building Management Systems
• Green building rating,
benchmarks and
awards
- Board Diversity
- Sustainability Governance
ESG Framework
Financials
Other Information
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
BOARD STATEMENT
At CLINT, sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We are committed to grow in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value, and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of our communities. In 2023, CLI refreshed its 2030 Sustainability Master Plan (SMP) to be aligned with its identified material ESG factors. As part of CLI, we welcome the changes made and have aligned ourselves to CLI's sustainability plans.
We recognise the importance of the SMP as it steers our efforts towards a common course in making meaningful impacts through building portfolio resilience and resource efficiency, enabling thriving and future- adaptive communities, and stewarding responsible business conduct and governance. Ambitious ESG targets have been set which include carbon emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In 2023, CLI revised its SMP targets to elevate its SBTi-approved targets in line with a 1.5°C scenario, incorporate its Net Zero commitment, and enhance its focus on social indicators.
The Trustee-Manager's Board of Directors ("the Board") is responsible for overseeing CLINT's sustainability efforts and takes ESG factors into consideration in determining its strategic direction and priorities. In spurring greater efficiency and accountability of our management in managing ESG topics, we approve the executive compensation framework based on
the principle of linking pay to performance. Key Performance Indicators based on CLINT's business and sustainability performances are set to assess the efficiency of the Management and thus determines its remuneration.
Our ESG performance is recognised in the 2023 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Real Estate Assessment, where CLINT obtained a 4-star rating in its inaugural year of submission. On the Singapore Governance and Transparency Index 2023 (REIT and Business Trust Category), CLINT is ranked 4th out of 43 REITs and Business Trusts, up from 6th place in the previous year.
We continue to identify and adopt meaningful ESG practices and enhance sustainability. In 2023, we further enhanced our solar energy generation with our rooftop solar panels collectively generating 4,840 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity. Additionally, our 21-megawatt (MW) captive solar plant in Tamil Nadu was commissioned in January 2024, which targets to generate over 30,000 MWh of electricity annually for usage in the common areas of CLINT's assets located in the state.
We continually engage our employees, tenants, and business partners across various facets of our sustainability agenda, demonstrating our dedication and resilience towards delivering sustainable economic growth and promoting environmental and social well- being.
STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT AND MATERIALITY
Stakeholder Engagement
The Trustee-Manager actively seeks to build positive and long-lasting relationships with all stakeholders. These include the investment community, employees, tenants, suppliers, contractors, and the local community. CLINT leverages several channels for active communication and timely addressing of the concerns of its stakeholders.
Key Stakeholder
Needs and Expectation of
Key Engagement Channels
Actions and Goals
Groups
Stakeholder Groups
Investment
• Strategic and
• CLINT's website, SGXNet,
We aim to provide timely and
Community
sustainable growth,
email alerts, physical
transparent communications
total returns
meetings and virtual calls are
to keep the investment
• Accurate, timely
conducted throughout the
community apprised of
and comprehensive
year
significant topics relating to
information to make
• Annual General Meeting
corporate developments,
sound judgements
• Annual Report and
portfolio performance, asset
• Regular and clear
Sustainability Report
and capital management,
communications
• Biennial investor perception
sustainability matters, and
and updates
survey
acquisitions and divestments.
• Regular non-deal roadshows
Employees
• Active engagement
• Quarterly communication
We strive to create a cohesive
• Career progression,
sessions with senior
and healthy workplace based
job security and
management team
on trust, mutual respect
stability
• Regular employee surveys
and active communication.
• Competitive
• Induction programmes for all
With that, great emphasis
remuneration and
new hires
is placed on employee
employee benefits
• Communication and
empowerment and equal
• Learning and
feedback channels on
opportunity for all employees.
development
intranet portal
To maintain a committed
opportunities
• Regular performance
and engaged workforce,
• Workplace safety,
feedback and appraisals
employees are encouraged
health and wellness
• Internal and external training
to share their concerns and
and workshops
feedback through various
• Wellness, sports and social
channels, including employee
activities throughout the year
engagement surveys.
Tenants
• Competitive rental
• Regular tenant engagement
We are committed to providing
rates
surveys are conducted
premium quality solutions for
• Quality of facilities
business infrastructure and
• Safety and security
The following are conducted
services, as well as enhancing
practices
throughout the year:
workspace experience to
• Workplace
• Active communication
meet the needs of tenants. In
engagement and
• Networking events
addition, securing properties
environment
• Tenant engagement activities
from threats and ensuring the
health and wellness of tenants
and visitors is of paramount
importance.
Key Stakeholder
Needs and Expectation of
Key Engagement Channels
Actions and Goals
Groups
Stakeholder Groups
Suppliers and
• Fair and reasonable
The following are conducted
We work closely with
Contractors
treatment
throughout the year:
contractors and suppliers to
• Share industry best
• Standard operating
have a shared commitment to
practices
procedures, guidelines, and
high quality EHS standards.
house rules for compliance
• Share CLI's Environmental,
Health and Safety (EHS)
Policy with suppliers.
• Share CLI's Supply Chain
Code of Conduct with
suppliers.
• Collaborate with suppliers to
manage EHS challenges
Local
• Creation of
• Ad-hoc corporate social
Communities
employment
responsibility (CSR) activities
opportunities
through CapitaLand Hope
• Operate in a
Foundation (CHF)
responsible manner
• Formalise three days
• Support social
of Volunteer Service
development and
Leave (VSL) for its staff
community activities
to participate in activities
related to the needy and
underprivileged in Singapore
and overseas, and green
volunteerism related to
resource conservation, waste
minimisation and recycling,
pollution control and nature
conservation
We advocate the spirit of caring and sharing for the communities they operate in. Carefully managing and minimising the societal and environmental impacts of its operations is critical in fulfilling its duties as a responsible corporate citizen.
Materiality
CLINT is guided by CLI's materiality assessment process, which identifies and prioritises the management of material ESG issues that are most relevant and significant to CLINT and its stakeholders. The material topics are reviewed and approved by the CLI's Board of Directors ("CLI Board") at the Group level. A double materiality approach is adopted, considering issues which are material from either the impact perspective or financial perspective2 or both. Potentially material ESG issues arising from activities across CLINT and CLI's value chain (including potential risks and opportunities in the immediate and longer term) are primarily identified via ongoing engagement with CLINT's management, CLI's business units and external stakeholders, and review of resources including investor questionnaires, ESG surveys, sustainability benchmarks and frameworks such as GRESB and SASB.
In addition, CLINT conducts regular review, assessment, and feedback in relation to ESG topics. The key to this is an annual Group-wide Risk and Control Self- Assessment exercise which entails the identification, assessment and documentation of material risks and
Prioritisation of Material ESG Issues
corresponding internal controls. These material risks include fraud and corruption, environmental (e.g., climate change), health and safety, and human capital risks which are important elements in our sustainability agenda.
In elevating our commitment towards global sustainability, we are guided by CLI's 2030 SMP as well as our commitment towards long-term value creation. We have identified and reviewed material issues that are most relevant and significant to CLINT and our stakeholders. These ESG material issues are assessed and prioritised based on the likelihood and potential impact of issues affecting our business continuity. These identified ESG issues are then categorised into six capitals - Environmental, Manufactured, Human, Social and Relationship, Organisational, and Financial, which contribute to our sustainability agenda. In 2023, a review of our material ESG issues was conducted to ensure the relevance of the material topics against the backdrop of a recovering economy. These identified ESG issues have been approved by the Board and are deemed to be material to CLINT.
Critical
• Climate change and carbon
• Occupational health and safety
• Risk managementiii
emissions reduction
• Human capital
• Business ethics
• Energy efficiency
• Stakeholder engagementi
• Water management
• Product and servicesii
• Supply chain management
• Diversity (Board and employees)
Moderate and Emerging
• Waste management
• Human rightsiv
- Biodiversity
- This includes green leases and tenant engagement on ESG matters.
- This includes products and services promoting customer health and safety, and green certified buildings.
- This includes consideration of compliance, economic performance, and cyber-security.
- This refers to CLI's zero tolerance stance towards child/forced labour.
2 To identify ESG issues which are potentially financially material, CLI takes reference from the SASB Standards for Real Estate and Real Estate Services, which identify sustainability factors that are material to short, medium, and long-term enterprise value for the industry.
Portfolio
ESG Framework
Financials
Other Information
SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT
SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY HIGHLIGHTS
With the implementation of CLI's 2030 SMP, we have set down firm commitments towards this masterplan and is progressing beyond ad hoc sustainability initiatives and programmes to integrating sustainability into our business operations. The refreshed 2030 SMP put together CLI's commitments to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce 46% of its Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030. CLI has also committed to increasing its usage of renewable energy from 35% to 45% by 2030 and added a new target to reduce waste intensity in daily operations by 20%. New social targets focused on social impact, human capital development, and employee wellness were added, such as having at least 40% female representation in senior management, with an increased emphasis on governance. CLI's refreshed 2030 SMP provides greater clarity to achieve its sustainability goals. CLINT is fully committed to attaining these goals.
- 2016
Progressively installed Electronically Commutated (EC) fans across all our business parks and signed our first power purchase agreement (PPA) for renewable energy at ITPB.
- 2017
Commenced the installation of onsite rooftop solar panels across our parks.
- 2019
Adopted an automatic waste segregator and implemented an intelligent building platform for our Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems at ITPB. Currently, 31 buildings across CLINT's business park portfolio are connected to the intelligent building platform, with the remaining buildings being implemented progressively.
- 2021
Secured our maiden S$100 million Sustainability- Linked Loan (SLL).
- 2022
Implemented our first Virtual District Cooling System (VDCS) at ITPB.
- 2023
Increased our SLL to $810 million (58% of total loan books).
- 2024
Commissioned our first 21 MW captive solar power plant in Tamil Nadu.
-
2020
Implemented the Environmental Tracking System (ETS) system for sustainability performance tracking and installed our Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) and demand-based ventilation at all parks.
Looking ahead, we are committed to pursuing more sustainability initiatives in our business operations.
CLI's 2030 SMP was reviewed and approved by the CLI Board in 2023 to ensure that the Group's business strategy is aligned with climate science. The SMP drives CLI's sustainability efforts in the ESG pillars, enabling the Group to create a larger positive impact for the environment and society. As a CLI-sponsored Business Trust, we are aligned with CLI's 2030 SMP to elevate the Group's commitment to global sustainability in the built environment.
CLINT'S COMMITMENT TOWARDS CLI'S 2030 SUSTAINABILITY MASTERPLAN (SMP)
Overview
Leadership
BUILD
(Portfolio Resilience and
Resource Efficiency)
Transit to low-carbon business and reduce energy consumption through improved energy efficiency and increase use of renewable energy.
Reduce water consumption, reuse water, and prevent water pollution.
Green the operational portfolio by 2030.
Strengthen climate resilience of CLINT's portfolio by addressing climate related risks and opportunities throughout the real estate lifecycle.
ENABLE
(Thriving and Future-
Adaptive Communities
CLINT believes that regardless of ethnicity, age or gender, employees can make a significant contribution based on their talent, expertise, and experience. CLINT adopts consistent, equitable, and fair labour policies and practices in rewarding as well as developing employees.
CLI is a signatory to the UN Global Compact. As a CLI-sponsored Business Trust, CLINT's practices are aligned with CLI's.
CLINT aims to provide a work environment that is safe and contributes to the general well-being of the employees, tenants, contractors, suppliers, and the communities that use its properties.
CLI's Supply Chain Code of Conduct influences CLINT's supply chain to operate responsibly in the areas
of anti-corruption, human rights, health and safety, as well as environmental management.
CLINT is committed to activities that are aligned with its focus on community investment.
Promote sustainability within the tenant community.
STEWARD
(Responsible Business
Conduct and Governance)
Maintain safe, accessible, vibrant and quality real estate developments to enhance the lives of its tenants and members of the community.
Integrate ESG performance with financial metrics.
Requires third-party service providers and vendors to adhere to anti-bribery and anti- corruption provisions.
Actively embrace innovation to ensure commercial viability without compromising the environment for future generations.
Strategy
Performance
Portfolio
ESG Framework
Financials
Other Information
SUSTAINABILITY
REPORT
As part of CLI's roadmap to Net Zero, CLINT will prioritise the decarbonisation levers below and source globally for new ideas and technologies to achieve higher energy efficiency and intensify its renewable energy integration efforts.
• Natural ventilation to reduce cooling demands
• Use of sun shades and cool paints to reduce heat
AVOID
gain
Low Consumption Design
• Use of daylight/light shelves to reduce need for
artificial lighting
• Use of low embodied carbon material in
construction and fit-outs
High Energy Efficiency
REDUCE
Control, Metering
and Monitoring
- More energy efficient Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) and lighting equipment
- Zoning of air-conditioning systems; zoned lighting systems
- High-efficiencyboilers and heat pumps
- District Cooling Systems in selected properties where feasible
- Intelligent Building Platform (cloud-based; IOT driven) that enables centralised monitoring and data analytics-based insights towards optimising equipment performance
- Sub-meteringand motion sensors for centralised monitoring, control and predictive analysis
- Regular energy audits at properties to improve energy efficiency
On-site
Renewables
REPLACE
Green Power
Procurement
Renewable
Energy
Certificates
- Solar PVs on building rooftops wherever feasible for on-site renewable energy generation
- Explore and pilot new technologies and innovations like micro- wind turbines, waste-to-energy solutions, BIPV etc.
- Power Purchase Agreements with offsite solar and wind farms in geographies where it is technically and regulatory-wise feasible
- Lower priority solution only in cases where no further on-site renewable or offsite green power procurement is feasible
COMPENSATE
Carbon
• Last-mile option to address any residual carbon after all direct carbon-
abatement initiatives have been exhausted; Quality and governance
Offsets
control of projects to be extremely critical
Aside from mitigating the external impact of our business against the environment, CLINT is aware of our stakeholders' concerns about the potential impact of climate change on our industry and business. Thus, we have started our climate-related disclosures that are aligned with TCFD recommendations since 2021 to share our strategy in mitigating and adapting to these impacts as a result of a changing climate. This year, we enhanced our climate related disclosures and reporting in line with TCFD recommendations. For more details, please refer to pages 93 to 103 of this report.
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2023
ESG IS AT THE CORE OF EVERYTHING WE DO
Overview
Leadership
4,840 MWh
Electricity generated
by rooftop solar panels
in 2023
3rd CapitaLand
Hope School
Providing over 500 underserved children with access to quality education in Pune
70 volunteers
across the CapitaLand
Group from
six countries
3-day International Volunteer
Expedition (IVE) in India
Strategy
Zero58%
cases of material non-compliance
of total loan books are SLLs
with laws and regulations
AWARDS AND ACCOLADES
4 Star Rating
Grade A
4th place
GRESB Real Estate
GRESB Public Disclosure 2023
Singapore Governance and
Assessment 2023
Transparency Index 2023 (REIT
(first time submission)
and Business Trust Category),
up from 6th place in 2022
A MSCI
B Score
Rated 12.6
ESG Rating
CDP Climate Change 2023
- Low Risk
upgraded from BBB to A
Sustainalytics ESG Risk
rating in 2023
Rating
Performance
Portfolio
ESG Framework
Best Health and
Well-Being
Programme
Award
at the 6th Annual Health and Safety strategy India Summit & Awards 2023
Economic Times
Real Estate
Awards 2024
ITPH has been recognised as a leading hub for businesses and technology firms at the national level
BEE 5 Star
Rating
Certification
Awarded to ITPP-H from
the Ministry of Power, India,
for our energy efficiency
performance
Financials
Other Information
