ABOUT THIS REPORT

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) is pleased to present our eighth annual Sustainability Report. The report communicates CLINT's progress towards its commitment to generating long-term value for its stakeholders through sustainability in the real estate industry. CLINT is managed by CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. ("Trustee-Manager") and has the dual responsibility of safeguarding the interest of Unitholders, and managing the business conducted by CLINT. CLINT engages CapitaLand Services (India) Private Limited ("Property Manager") to manage the daily operations and maintenance of its properties.

International Standards and Guidelines

This report is in accordance with the requirements of SGX-ST Listing Manual Rule 711(A) and 711(B), and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021. The GRI Standards have been selected as it is an internationally recognised reporting framework covering a comprehensive range of sustainability disclosures relevant to CLINT.

Additionally, the report has incorporated several elements of the Integrated Reporting (IR) Framework of the Value Reporting Foundation, and mapped CLINT's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance against the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Real Estate standard. This report also includes CLINT's enhanced Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as part of CapitaLand Investment (CLI) and its listed funds ("the Group") strategy towards mitigating the impacts of climate change.

This year, CLINT has engaged an external party to review this report against the requirements of SGX- ST Listing Manual Rule 711(A) and 711(B). This SR has also undergone a comprehensive internal review. Additionally, CLI continues to externally assure its Global Sustainability Report (GSR) with reference to the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 and covers the Group's global portfolio and employees, including those of the Trustee-Manager. CLI's GSR 2023 will be published by 31 May 2024 on the CLI website. The scope of the assurance will cover CLINT's portfolio.