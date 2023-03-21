Advanced search
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : AGM Announcement
PU
Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Letter to Unitholders
PU
Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Circular dated 22 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : AGM Announcement

03/21/2023 | 06:41pm EDT
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023

Please note that there will be no distributions of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM.

Coffee and tea will be served after the upcoming AGM.

  1. Background

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand

Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager") refers to:

    1. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings;
    2. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of real estate investment trusts; and
    3. the Joint Statement by Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the
      FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23
      May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation.
  2. Date, time and place of AGM
    The Manager wishes to announce that, the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the holders of units in CICT ("Units", and the holders of Units, the "Unitholders") will be held in a wholly physical format at Padang & Collyer Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m., pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.

1

  1. Notice of AGM and Proxy Form
    Printed copies of the Notice of AGM dated 22 March 2023 (the "Notice of AGM") and the instrument appointing proxy(ies) (the "Proxy Form") will be sent to Unitholders. In addition, the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form will also be made available through electronic means via publication on CICT's website at https://investor.cict.com.sg/agm_egm.htmlor the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.
  2. Arrangements for conduct of the AGM
    Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by:
    1. attending the AGM in person;
    2. submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
    3. voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies)1.

Arrangements relating to:

  1. attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies);
  2. submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and
  3. voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),

are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 April 2023, being seven working days before the date of the AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to vote live at the AGM on their behalf.

Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF and SRS investors)

Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries, other than CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:

  1. attending the AGM in person;
  2. submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
  3. voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf,

1 For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM on their behalf.

2

should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.

  1. Live screening of the AGM
    Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings may do so remotely through a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice of AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, registrants will not be able to participate in the AGM via the live webcast of the proceedings, and they will not be treated as attending the AGM. In particular, they will notbe able to submit questions or vote remotely. Unitholders can refer to the Notice of AGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of the AGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
  2. Key actions to be taken
    In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below:

If you hold Units

If you hold Units via CDP

If you hold Units

through a relevant

or in scrip

through CPF or SRS

intermediary

Approach your

You wish to

relevant

intermediary

attend, speak

Register in person at the AGM venue

(if your relevant

and vote at the

by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 April 2023

intermediary has

AGM

not already

contacted you)

Approach your

You wish to ask

Submit questions in advance via CICT's website,

relevant

intermediary

questions in

via email or by post

(if your relevant

advance of the

by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 April 2023

intermediary has

AGM

not already

contacted you)

You do not wish

Submit a Proxy Form2

Approach your

appointing Chairman of

Approach your CPF

to attend the

relevant

the AGM as proxy via the

Agent Bank or SRS

AGM, but wish

intermediary to

online process through

Operator to submit

to vote by

submit your votes

CICT's website, via email

your votes

appointing

(if your relevant

or by post

by 5.00 p.m. on

Chairman of the

intermediary has

by 2.30 p.m. on Monday,

Thursday, 6 April 2023

AGM as proxy

not already

17 April 2023

contacted you)

2 A Proxy Form which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via CICT's website.

3

If you hold Units

If you hold Units via CDP

If you hold Units

through a relevant

or in scrip

through CPF or SRS

intermediary

Submit a Proxy Form2

appointing third party

proxy(ies) via the

You do not wish

online process through

to attend the

CICT's website, via email

AGM, but wish

or by post

to appoint third

by 2.30 p.m. on Monday,

Not applicable

Not applicable

party proxy(ies)

17 April 2023

to attend, speak

and vote at the

Your proxy(ies) must

AGM

register in person at the

AGM venue by 2.30 p.m.

on Wednesday,

19 April 2023

You do not wish

Approach your

relevant

to attend the

intermediary

AGM, but wish

Register at CICT's website

(if your relevant

to watch the

by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023

intermediary has

AGM

not already

proceedings

contacted you)

remotely

7. Key dates/deadlines

The table below sets out the key dates/deadlines for Unitholders to note:

Key dates

Actions

5.00 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders who wish to receive printed copies of CICT's

31 March 2023

Annual Report 2022 to submit their requests via the online request form

(Friday)

which

is

accessible

at

CICT's

website

at

https://investor.cict.com.sg/ar.html.

5.00 p.m. on

Deadline for CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman

6 April 2023

of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM to approach

(Thursday)

their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their

votes.

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders to submit questions in advance of the AGM.

11 April 2023

(Tuesday)

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders to submit a Proxy Form for the AGM.

17 April 2023

(Monday)

4

Key dates

Actions

2.30 p.m. on

Deadline for Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, (who do

17 April 2023

not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish

(Monday)

to watch the AGM proceedings) to register for live screening of the

AGM.

(Note: Authenticated registrants who registered will receive an email

confirming successful registration before 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, 18

April 2023, which will contain unique user credentials as well as

instructions on how to access the live webcast of the AGM

proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). Registrants who have

registered by the 17 April 2023 deadline but have not received the

Confirmation Email by 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 should

immediately contact CICT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate &

Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at (65) 6536 5355 (during office hours) or

via email at CICT@boardroomlimited.com. Registrants will not be able

to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM

proceedings.)

Date and time of AGM

Participate in person: Attend the AGM in person at Padang & Collyer

Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah

2.30 p.m. on

Road, Singapore 189560.

19 April 2023

(Wednesday)

Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable)

duly appointed proxies, will need to register in person at the

registration counter(s) outside the AGM venue, and should bring along

their NRIC/passport to enable CICT's Unit Registrar to verify their

identity for entry to, and (where applicable) be provided with a

handheld device for electronic voting at, the AGM.

Watch the live screening: Click on the link in the Confirmation Email

and follow the instructions to watch the AGM proceedings remotely.

8. Annual Report 2022 and Letter to Unitholders

CICT's Annual Report 2022 and the Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023 (in relation to the proposed renewal of the Unit Buy-Back mandate) have been published on CICT's website at https://investor.cict.com.sg/agm_egm.html, and may be accessed as follows:

  1. CICT's Annual Report 2022 may be accessed by clicking on the "Annual Report 2022"; and
  2. the Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023 (in relation to the proposed renewal of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate) may be accessed by clicking on the hyperlink under "Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023".

The above documents may also be accessed on the SGX website at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.

5

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 22:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
