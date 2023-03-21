CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : AGM Announcement

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023
Please note that there will be no distributions of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM.
Coffee and tea will be served after the upcoming AGM.
Background
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand
Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager") refers to:
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings;
the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of real estate investment trusts; and
the Joint Statement by Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the
FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23
May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Date, time and place of AGM The Manager wishes to announce that, the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the holders of units in CICT ("Units", and the holders of Units, the "Unitholders") will be held in a wholly physical format at Padang & Collyer Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m., pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually.
Arrangements for conduct of the AGM
Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by:
attending the AGM in person;
submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies)1.
Arrangements relating to:
attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies);
submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and
voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies),
are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 April 2023, being seven working days before the date of the AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to vote live at the AGM on their behalf.
Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF and SRS investors)
Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries, other than CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by:
attending the AGM in person;
submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or
voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf,
1 For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM on their behalf.
should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM.
Live screening of the AGM
Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings may do so remotely through a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice of AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, registrants will not be able to participate in the AGM via the live webcast of the proceedings, and they will not be treated as attending the AGM. In particular, they will notbe able to submit questions or vote remotely. Unitholders can refer to the Notice of AGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of the AGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM.
Key actions to be taken
In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below:
If you hold Units
If you hold Units via CDP
If you hold Units
through a relevant
or in scrip
through CPF or SRS
intermediary
Approach your
You wish to
relevant
intermediary
attend, speak
Register in person at the AGM venue
(if your relevant
and vote at the
by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 April 2023
intermediary has
AGM
not already
contacted you)
Approach your
You wish to ask
Submit questions in advance via CICT's website,
relevant
intermediary
questions in
via email or by post
(if your relevant
advance of the
by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 April 2023
intermediary has
AGM
not already
contacted you)
You do not wish
Submit a Proxy Form2
Approach your
appointing Chairman of
Approach your CPF
to attend the
relevant
the AGM as proxy via the
Agent Bank or SRS
AGM, but wish
intermediary to
online process through
Operator to submit
to vote by
submit your votes
CICT's website, via email
your votes
appointing
(if your relevant
or by post
by 5.00 p.m. on
Chairman of the
intermediary has
by 2.30 p.m. on Monday,
Thursday, 6 April 2023
AGM as proxy
not already
17 April 2023
contacted you)
2 A Proxy Form which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via CICT's website.
If you hold Units
If you hold Units via CDP
If you hold Units
through a relevant
or in scrip
through CPF or SRS
intermediary
Submit a Proxy Form2
appointing third party
proxy(ies) via the
You do not wish
online process through
to attend the
CICT's website, via email
AGM, but wish
or by post
to appoint third
by 2.30 p.m. on Monday,
Not applicable
Not applicable
party proxy(ies)
17 April 2023
to attend, speak
and vote at the
Your proxy(ies) must
AGM
register in person at the
AGM venue by 2.30 p.m.
on Wednesday,
19 April 2023
You do not wish
Approach your
relevant
to attend the
intermediary
AGM, but wish
Register at CICT's website
(if your relevant
to watch the
by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023
intermediary has
AGM
not already
proceedings
contacted you)
remotely
7.Key dates/deadlines
The table below sets out the key dates/deadlines for Unitholders to note:
Key dates
Actions
5.00 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders who wish to receive printed copies of CICT's
31 March 2023
Annual Report 2022 to submit their requests via the online request form
Deadline for CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman
6 April 2023
of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM to approach
(Thursday)
their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their
votes.
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders to submit questions in advance of the AGM.
11 April 2023
(Tuesday)
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders to submit a Proxy Form for the AGM.
17 April 2023
(Monday)
Key dates
Actions
2.30 p.m. on
Deadline for Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, (who do
17 April 2023
not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish
(Monday)
to watch the AGM proceedings) to register for live screening of the
AGM.
(Note: Authenticated registrants who registered will receive an email
confirming successful registration before 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, 18
April 2023, which will contain unique user credentials as well as
instructions on how to access the live webcast of the AGM
proceedings (the "Confirmation Email"). Registrants who have
registered by the 17 April 2023 deadline but have not received the
Confirmation Email by 11.59 p.m. on Tuesday, 18 April 2023 should
immediately contact CICT's Unit Registrar, Boardroom Corporate &
Advisory Services Pte. Ltd., at (65) 6536 5355 (during office hours) or
via email at CICT@boardroomlimited.com. Registrants will not be able
to submit questions or vote remotely via the live webcast of the AGM
proceedings.)
Date and time of AGM
Participate in person: Attend the AGM in person at Padang & Collyer
Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah
2.30 p.m. on
Road, Singapore 189560.
19 April 2023
(Wednesday)
Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable)
duly appointed proxies, will need to register in person at the
registration counter(s) outside the AGM venue, and should bring along
their NRIC/passport to enable CICT's Unit Registrar to verify their
identity for entry to, and (where applicable) be provided with a
handheld device for electronic voting at, the AGM.
Watch the live screening: Click on the link in the Confirmation Email
and follow the instructions to watch the AGM proceedings remotely.
8.Annual Report 2022 and Letter to Unitholders
CICT's Annual Report 2022 and the Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023 (in relation to the proposed renewal of the Unit Buy-Back mandate) have been published on CICT's website at https://investor.cict.com.sg/agm_egm.html, and may be accessed as follows:
CICT's Annual Report 2022 may be accessed by clicking on the "Annual Report 2022"; and
the Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023 (in relation to the proposed renewal of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate) may be accessed by clicking on the hyperlink under "Letter to Unitholders dated 22 March 2023".
