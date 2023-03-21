CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : AGM Announcement

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST (Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended)) ANNOUNCEMENT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023 Please note that there will be no distributions of vouchers or door gifts at the upcoming AGM. Coffee and tea will be served after the upcoming AGM. Background CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, the manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager") refers to: the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed entities in Singapore to convene, hold or conduct general meetings; the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the " Order ") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia , general meetings of real estate investment trusts; and the Joint Statement by Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Singapore Exchange Regulation of 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020, 22 June 2020, 1 October 2020 and 4 February 2022), read together with the

FAQs on "The Holding of General Meetings" issued by Singapore Exchange Regulation on 23

May 2022, which provides guidance on the conduct of general meetings amid the evolving COVID-19 situation. Date, time and place of AGM

The Manager wishes to announce that , the annual general meeting (" AGM ") of the holders of units in CICT (" Units ", and the holders of Units, the " Unitholders ") will be held in a wholly physical format at Padang & Collyer Ballroom, Level 4, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560 on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 at 2.30 p.m. , pursuant to the Order. There will be no option to participate virtually . 1

Notice of AGM and Proxy Form

Printed copies of the Notice of AGM dated 22 March 2023 (the " Notice of AGM ") and the instrument appointing proxy(ies) (the " Proxy Form ") will be sent to Unitholders. In addition, the Notice of AGM and the Proxy Form will also be made available through electronic means via publication on CICT's website at https://investor.cict.com.sg/agm_egm.html https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements . Arrangements for conduct of the AGM

Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, may participate in the AGM by: attending the AGM in person; submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) through duly appointed proxy(ies) 1 . Arrangements relating to: attendance at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, and (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies); submission of questions to the Chairman of the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, in advance of, or at, the AGM, and addressing of substantial and relevant questions in advance of, or at, the AGM; and voting at the AGM by Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, or (where applicable) duly appointed proxy(ies), are set out in the Notice of AGM. In particular, CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 p.m. on Thursday, 6 April 2023, being seven working days before the date of the AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to vote live at the AGM on their behalf. Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF and SRS investors) Persons who hold Units through relevant intermediaries, other than CPF and SRS investors, and who wish to participate in the AGM by: attending the AGM in person; submitting questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of, or at, the AGM; and/or voting at the AGM (i) themselves; or (ii) by appointing the Chairman of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf, 1 For the avoidance of doubt, CPF and SRS investors will not be able to appoint third party proxy(ies) (i.e., persons other than the Chairman of the AGM) to attend, speak and vote at the AGM on their behalf. 2

should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such Units as soon as practicable in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the AGM. Live screening of the AGM

Unitholders, including CPF and SRS investors, who do not wish to, or are unable to, attend the AGM in person but who wish to watch the AGM proceedings may do so remotely through a live webcast of the AGM if they have registered to do so, details of which are set out in the Notice of AGM. For the avoidance of doubt, registrants will not be able to participate in the AGM via the live webcast of the proceedings, and they will not be treated as attending the AGM. In particular, they will not be able to submit questions or vote remotely. Unitholders can refer to the Notice of AGM which sets out arrangements by which they may submit questions to the Chairman of the AGM in advance of the AGM and/or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM. Key actions to be taken

In summary, the key actions to be taken by Unitholders, based on the manner in which they hold their Units, are set out in the table below: If you hold Units If you hold Units via CDP If you hold Units through a relevant or in scrip through CPF or SRS intermediary Approach your You wish to relevant intermediary attend, speak Register in person at the AGM venue (if your relevant and vote at the by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 intermediary has AGM not already contacted you) Approach your You wish to ask Submit questions in advance via CICT's website, relevant intermediary questions in via email or by post (if your relevant advance of the by 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 April 2023 intermediary has AGM not already contacted you) You do not wish Submit a Proxy Form2 Approach your appointing Chairman of Approach your CPF to attend the relevant the AGM as proxy via the Agent Bank or SRS AGM, but wish intermediary to online process through Operator to submit to vote by submit your votes CICT's website, via email your votes appointing (if your relevant or by post by 5.00 p.m. on Chairman of the intermediary has by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, 6 April 2023 AGM as proxy not already 17 April 2023 contacted you) 2 A Proxy Form which is executed by an attorney under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointor, or by a corporation under its common seal, may only be submitted by post or via email using the Proxy Form, and not via CICT's website. 3

If you hold Units If you hold Units via CDP If you hold Units through a relevant or in scrip through CPF or SRS intermediary Submit a Proxy Form2 appointing third party proxy(ies) via the You do not wish online process through to attend the CICT's website, via email AGM, but wish or by post to appoint third by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, Not applicable Not applicable party proxy(ies) 17 April 2023 to attend, speak and vote at the Your proxy(ies) must AGM register in person at the AGM venue by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, 19 April 2023 You do not wish Approach your relevant to attend the intermediary AGM, but wish Register at CICT's website (if your relevant to watch the by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, 17 April 2023 intermediary has AGM not already proceedings contacted you) remotely 7. Key dates/deadlines The table below sets out the key dates/deadlines for Unitholders to note: Key dates Actions 5.00 p.m. on Deadline for Unitholders who wish to receive printed copies of CICT's 31 March 2023 Annual Report 2022 to submit their requests via the online request form (Friday) which is accessible at CICT's website at https://investor.cict.com.sg/ar.html. 5.00 p.m. on Deadline for CPF and SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman 6 April 2023 of the AGM as proxy to vote on their behalf at the AGM to approach (Thursday) their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes. 2.30 p.m. on Deadline for Unitholders to submit questions in advance of the AGM. 11 April 2023 (Tuesday) 2.30 p.m. on Deadline for Unitholders to submit a Proxy Form for the AGM. 17 April 2023 (Monday) 4