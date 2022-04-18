CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 21 April 2022 - Responses To Substantial And Relevant Questions

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT _________________________________________________________________________

Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 April 2022

Responses to Substantial and Relevant Questions _________________________________________________________________________

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as the manager of

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "CICT Manager") would like to thank all unitholders of CICT ("Unitholders") who have submitted their questions in advance of our Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held virtually via "live audio-visual webcast and live audio-only stream" at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

We have grouped the most asked questions, as well as questions relevant to the AGM agenda and aspects of CICT's business into a few key topics. Questions asked during the pre-AGM sessions, including the session jointly organised with Securities Investors Association (Singapore), have also been included. The key topics are:

A. Growth Strategy

B. Business Performance

C. Financials and Capital Management

Please refer to our responses to these substantial and relevant questions in the following pages.

The CEO of the CICT Manager, Mr Tony Tan will deliver a presentation to Unitholders at the AGM. Please refer to all AGM-related documents at Investor Relations: AGM & EGM(cict.com.sg).

Following the conclusion of the AGM, the voting results of the AGM will be uploaded on

SGXNet and CICT's website. The minutes of the AGM will be uploaded on SGXNet and CICT's website on or before 21 May 2022.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

18 April 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The past performance of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in CICT ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.

The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

Management Limited, as manager of CICT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.