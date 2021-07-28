CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : CICT Portfolio Information as at 30 June 2021 / 1H 2021

Information on CICT Properties (Retail) (1)

Tampines Mall Junction 8 IMM Building Westgate Bugis Junction Bugis+ Clarke Quay Lot One Shoppers' Mall Bedok Mall JCube Bukit Panjang Plaza(3)

Address 4 Tampines Central 5 9 Bishan Place 2 Jurong East Street 21 3 Gateway Drive 200 Victoria Street 201 Victoria Street 3A/B/C/D/E River Valley Road 21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 311 New Upper Changi Road 2 Jurong East Central 1 1 Jelebu Road

Land Tenure Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 September 1992 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 September 1991 Leasehold tenure of 30 + 30 years with effect from 23 Jan 1989 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 29 August 2011 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 10 September 1990 Leasehold tenure of 60 years with effect from 30 September 2005 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 13 January 1990 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 December 1993 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 21 November 2011 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 March 1991 Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 December 1994

Joint Venture Partners' Interests N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A.

Number of tenants 164 164 470 246 220 87 59 143 191 117 117

NLA (sq ft) 356,228 254,105 Total: 963,378 409,087 396,419 214,376 293,248 227,664 222,469 210,043 163,652

Retail: 424,408

Warehouse: 538,970

Valuation as at 31 December 2020 (S$ million) 1,074.00 794.00 670.00 1,087.00 1,087.00 353.00 394.00 531.00 779.00 276.00 334.50

Committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021 99.9% 100.0% 99.9%(2) 98.0% 99.1% 96.9% 82.9% 99.7% 98.0% N.A.(4) N.A.(4)

Carpark Lots 637 305 1,324 610 648 325 424 321 265 341 326

1H 2021 Gross revenue (S$ million) 38.3 28.4 42.7 31.5 36.9 13.7 6.9 19.3 26.2 N.A.(5) N.A.(5)

1H 2020 Gross revenue (S$ million) 30.9 23.8 36.1 28.4 31.3 12.6 14.5 16.0 21.8 N.A.(6) N.A.(6)

1H 2021 Net property income (S$ million) 28.1 20.7 30.7 21.9 27.0 9.6 1.7 13.1 19.7 N.A.(5) N.A.(5)

1H 2020 Net property income (S$ million) 21.2 16.3 24.3 19.1 21.3 8.3 8.9 10.2 15.1 N.A.(6) N.A.(6)

Notes:

(1) All information stated on a 100.0% basis, unless otherwise stated. Number of tenants, NLA and valuations are as at 31 December 2020.

(2) Includes retail leases only.

(3) Comprises 90 out of 91 strata lots.

(4) JCube and BPP are classified under Others Assets. The total committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021 was 97.3%.

(5) JCube and BPP are classified under Others Assets. The total gross revenue and net property income for 1H 2021 for Other Assets were S$23.8 million and S$16.1 million respectively.