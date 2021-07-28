CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : CICT Portfolio Information as at 30 June 2021 / 1H 2021
07/28/2021 | 04:33am EDT
CICT Portfolio Information Mar 2021
Retail
Information on CICT Properties (Retail) (1)
Tampines Mall
Junction 8
IMM Building
Westgate
Bugis Junction
Bugis+
Clarke Quay
Lot One Shoppers' Mall
Bedok Mall
JCube
Bukit Panjang Plaza(3)
Address
4 Tampines Central 5
9 Bishan Place
2 Jurong East Street 21
3 Gateway Drive
200 Victoria Street
201 Victoria Street
3A/B/C/D/E River Valley Road
21 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4
311 New Upper Changi Road
2 Jurong East Central 1
1 Jelebu Road
Land Tenure
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 September 1992
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 September 1991
Leasehold tenure of 30 + 30 years with effect from 23 Jan 1989
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 29 August 2011
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 10 September 1990
Leasehold tenure of 60 years with effect from 30 September 2005
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 13 January 1990
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 December 1993
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 21 November 2011
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 March 1991
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 December 1994
Joint Venture Partners' Interests
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
Number of tenants
164
164
470
246
220
87
59
143
191
117
117
NLA (sq ft)
356,228
254,105
Total: 963,378
409,087
396,419
214,376
293,248
227,664
222,469
210,043
163,652
Retail: 424,408
Warehouse: 538,970
Valuation as at 31 December 2020 (S$ million)
1,074.00
794.00
670.00
1,087.00
1,087.00
353.00
394.00
531.00
779.00
276.00
334.50
Committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021
99.9%
100.0%
99.9%(2)
98.0%
99.1%
96.9%
82.9%
99.7%
98.0%
N.A.(4)
N.A.(4)
Carpark Lots
637
305
1,324
610
648
325
424
321
265
341
326
1H 2021 Gross revenue (S$ million)
38.3
28.4
42.7
31.5
36.9
13.7
6.9
19.3
26.2
N.A.(5)
N.A.(5)
1H 2020 Gross revenue (S$ million)
30.9
23.8
36.1
28.4
31.3
12.6
14.5
16.0
21.8
N.A.(6)
N.A.(6)
1H 2021 Net property income (S$ million)
28.1
20.7
30.7
21.9
27.0
9.6
1.7
13.1
19.7
N.A.(5)
N.A.(5)
1H 2020 Net property income (S$ million)
21.2
16.3
24.3
19.1
21.3
8.3
8.9
10.2
15.1
N.A.(6)
N.A.(6)
Notes:
(1) All information stated on a 100.0% basis, unless otherwise stated. Number of tenants, NLA and valuations are as at 31 December 2020.
(2) Includes retail leases only.
(3) Comprises 90 out of 91 strata lots.
(4) JCube and BPP are classified under Others Assets. The total committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021 was 97.3%.
(5) JCube and BPP are classified under Others Assets. The total gross revenue and net property income for 1H 2021 for Other Assets were S$23.8 million and S$16.1 million respectively.
(6) JCube and BPP are classified under Others Assets. The total gross revenue and net property income for 1H 2020 for Other Assets were S$19.1 million and S$11.2 million respectively.
Office
Information on CICT Properties (Office) (1)
Income contribution of the office properties to CICT effective from 21 October 2020 to 31 December 2020. The 1H 2020 financial information provided below is for reference.
Asia Square Tower 2
CapitaGreen
Capital Tower
Six Battery Road
One George Street
21 Collyer Quay(3)
Gallileo
Main Airport Center
Address
12 Marina View
138 Market Street
168 Robinson Road
6 Battery Road
1 George Street
21 Collyer Quay
Gallusanlage 7/Neckarstrasse 5, 60329 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Unterschweinstiege 2-14, 60549 Frankurt, Germany
Land Tenure
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 3 March 2008 (land lot only)
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 April 1974
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 January 1996
Leasehold tenure of 999 years with effect from 20 April 1826
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 22 January 2003
Leasehold tenure of 999 years with effect from 19 December 1850
Freehold
Freehold
Joint Venture Partners' Interests
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
CICT: 50.0% OGS (II) Limited: 50.0%
N.A.
CICT: 94.9% CapitaLand: 5.1%
CICT: 94.9% CapitaLand: 5.1%
Number of tenants
70
52
29
99
52
1
7
33
NLA (sq ft)
Total: 776,909
700,372
734,739
499,365
445,735
200,469
436,179
649,462
Retail: 25,568
Office: 751,341
Valuation as at 31 December 2020 (S$ million)
2,128.0
1,611.0
1,389.0
1,414.0
1,122.0
468.0
576.0(4)
420.5(4)
Committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021
84.7%(2)
96.0%
96.8%
78.3%
96.9%
100.0%
100.0%
92.5%
Carpark Lots
266
184
415
191
178
53
43
1,513
1H 2021 Gross revenue (S$ million)
50.7
46.9
35.0
27.5
13.0 (50.0% interest)
4.3(3)
14.4
13.2
1H 2020 Gross revenue (S$ million)
51.6
44.7
35.8
26.5
12.8 (50.0% interest)
9.2
13.8
12.3
1H 2021 Net property income (S$ million)
39.1
37.7
26.3
20.8
10.2 (50.0 interest)
2.7
12.0
8.5
1H 2020 Net property income (S$ million)
40.0
35.9
27.3
19.2
10.1 (50.0 interest)
8.5
11.2
8.3
Notes:
(1) All information stated on a 100.0% basis, unless otherwise stated. Number of tenants, NLA and valuation are as at 31 December 2020.
(2) Includes retail and office leases. Lower occupancy due to the lease expiry of an anchor tenant, Allianz in 2Q 2021, backfilling in progress.
(3) Refers to amortised rent upon handover of property to tenant.
(4) Valuation stated is on a 100.0% basis and not proportioned to interest. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2020 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.595.
Integrated Devt
Information on CICT Properties (Integrated developments) (1)
Raffles City Singapore(2)
Funan
Plaza Singapura
The Atrium@Orchard
CapitaSpring
Address
250 & 252 North Bridge Road; 2 Stamford Road; 80 Bras Basah Road
107 and 109 North Bridge Road
68 Orchard Road
60A and 60B Orchard Road
86 & 88 Market Street
Land Tenure
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 16 July 1979
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 12 December 1979
Freehold
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 15 August 2008
Leasehold tenure of 99 years with effect from 1 February 1982
Joint Venture Partners' Interests
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
N.A.
CICT: 45.0%
CapitaLand: 45.0%
Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.: 10.0%
Number of tenants
260
207
230
74
N.A.
NLA (sq ft)
Total: 808,200
Total: 531,558
484,439
Total: 386,892
Total: 647,000
Retail: 426,833
Retail: 317,430
Retail: 134,584
Retail: 12,000
Office: 381,367
Office: 214,128
Office: 252,308
Office: 635,000
Valuation as at 31 December 2020 (S$ million)
3,179.00
742.00
1,300.00
750.00
1,037.0(4)
Committed occupancy as at 30 June 2021
Total: 93.6%(3)
Total: 98.4%(3)
97.9%
Total: 100.0%(3)
61.8%
Retail: 92.3%
Retail: 97.3%
-
Retail: 94.2%
-
Office: 95.1%
Office: 100.0%
-
Office: 100.0%
-
Carpark Lots
1,051
404
695
127
350
1H 2021 Gross revenue (S$ million)
93.1 (100% interest)
30.3
40.2
22.4
Under construction; Completion expected in 4Q 2021
1H 2020 Gross revenue (S$ million)
97.7 (100% interest)
26.5
34.9
22.5
Under construction; Completion expected in 4Q 2021
1H 2021 Net property income (S$ million)
69.7 (100% interest)
20.8
29.4
16.6
Under construction; Completion expected in 4Q 2021
1H 2020 Net property income (S$ million)
75.6 (100% interest)
18.7
25.0
16.8
Under construction; Completion expected in 4Q 2021
Notes:
(1) All information stated on a 100.0% basis, unless otherwise stated. Number of tenants, NLA and valuation are as at 31 December 2020.
(2) Income contribution from Raffles City Singapore on a 100.0% basis from 21 October 2020 onwards. Prior to 21 October 2020, Raffles City Singapore was a joint venture of CICT on a 40.0% interest basis.
(3) Includes retail and office leases.
(4) Valuation stated is on a 100.0% basis and not proportioned to interest.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.