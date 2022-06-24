CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Entry Into Interested Person Transactions

2. DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS

Under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "Listing Manual"), where an entity at risk (as defined in the Listing Manual) proposes to enter into a transaction with an interested person (as defined in the Listing Manual) and the value of the transaction (either in itself or when aggregated with the value of other transactions, each of a value equal to or greater than S$100,000, with the same interested person during the same financial year) is equal to or exceeds three per cent (3%), but is less than five per cent (5%), of the latest audited consolidated net tangible assets ("NTA") of the issuer and its subsidiaries (the "Issuer Group"), an immediate announcement of the transaction must be made and if the value is equal to or exceeds five per cent (5%) of the Issuer Group's latest audited consolidated NTA, approval of the unitholders of the issuer must be obtained.

Based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of this Announcement, Temasek, through its subsidiaries and associated companies, has an aggregate interest in 1,597,871,962 units in CICT ("Units"), representing approximately 24.10%1 of the total number of Units in issue, and is therefore regarded as a "controlling unitholder" of CICT under both the Listing Manual and Appendix 6 of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Property Funds Appendix"). In addition, as the Manager is a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited ("CLI") and CLI is a subsidiary of Temasek, Temasek is therefore regarded as a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager under both the Listing Manual and the Property Funds Appendix.

For the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual and Paragraph 5 of Appendix 6 of the Property Funds Appendix:

EYS, being an associate of Temasek; VM, being a subsidiary of Temasek, and CLD, being a subsidiary of Temasek,

are each considered an "associate" of (i) a "controlling unitholder" of CICT and (ii) a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager, and therefore an "interested person" (for the purposes of the Listing Manual) and "interested party" (for the purposes of the Property Funds Appendix) of CICT. Each of CICT, RCS Trust and CCT is regarded as an "entity at risk" for these purposes.

Therefore, the entry into each of the Interested Person Transactions constitutes an "interested person transaction" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual as well as an "interested party transaction" under the Property Funds Appendix. The Interested Person Transactions, when aggregated with the existing interested person transactions with Temasek and its subsidiaries and associates (excluding CLI and its subsidiaries and associates) (the "Temasek Group") would exceed 3.0% of the latest audited NTA of CICT, and accordingly under Rule 905 of the Listing Manual, the Manager must make an announcement of such interested person transactions.

3. CERTAIN PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

3.1 Key Terms of the EYS Tenancy

Pursuant to the EYS Tenancy, an estimated aggregate sum of S$0.66 million is payable by EYS as gross rent for the EYS Premises, during the EYS Lease Period (the "EYS Rent").