CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Entry Into Interested Person Transactions - (I) Renewal Of Parking Guidance System Maintenance Agreement With ST Engineering Electronics Ltd.; And (II) Renewal Of Tenancy Agreement With StarHub Ltd. At Tampines Mall

units in CICT ("Units"), representing approximately 23.87%1 of the total number of Units in issue, and is therefore regarded as a "controlling unitholder" of CICT under both the Listing Manual and Appendix 6 of the Code on Collective Investment Schemes issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the "Property Funds Appendix"). In addition, as the Manager is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Temasek, Temasek is therefore regarded as a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager under both the Listing Manual and the Property Funds Appendix.

For the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual and Paragraph 5 of Appendix 6 of the Property Funds Appendix:

STE, being a subsidiary of Temasek; and Starhub, being a subsidiary of Temasek,

are each considered an "associate" of a "controlling unitholder" of CICT and a "controlling shareholder" of the Manager, and therefore an "interested person" (for the purposes of the Listing Manual) and "interested party" (for the purposes of the Property Funds Appendix) of CICT, which is regarded as an "entity at risk" for these purposes.

Therefore, each of the STE Renewal and the Starhub Renewal constitutes an "interested person transaction" under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual as well as an "interested party transaction" under the Property Funds Appendix. The STE Renewal and the Starhub Renewal, when aggregated with the existing interested person transactions with Temasek and its subsidiaries and associates (excluding CapitaLand Investment Limited and its subsidiaries and associates) (the "Temasek Group") would exceed 3.0% of the latest audited net tangible assets ("NTA") of CICT, and accordingly under Rule 905 of the Listing Manual, the Manager must make an announcement of such interested person transaction.

3. CERTAIN PRINCIPAL TERMS OF THE INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS

3.1 Key Terms of the STE Renewal

The Service Agreement is comprehensive in nature and covers all faults in parking guidance system components, except for display housing, personal computer, support infrastructures and any damages caused by acts of God, vandalism, and accident.

Pursuant to the Service Agreement, a total sum of S$516,573 is payable by CICT to STE as fees for the Services, during the STE Renewal Period (the "Fees").

The breakdown of the Fees is as shown in the table below.

Existing Renewal Rental Year 1 Year 2 Annual Cost Property Contract Contract Total Annual Annual (S$) Start Date End Date Cost Cost IMM 73,504.00 31/3/2023 75,710.00 - 75,710.00 Lot One 22,763.00 23,219.00 23,916.00 47,135.00 Bukit Panjang Plaza 22,329.00 22,776.00 23,460.00 46,236.00 Tampines Mall 36,014.00 36,735.00 37,838.00 74,573.00 Plaza Singapura 65,777.00 1/4/2022 67,093.00 69,106.00 136,199.00 31/3/2024 Clarke Quay 31,838.00 32,475.00 33,450.00 65,925.00 The 10,698.00 11,019.00 11,350.00 22,369.00 Atrium@Orchard Junction 8 23,160.00 23,855.00 24,571.00 48,426.00 286,083.00 292,882.00 223,691.00 516,573.00

The yearly incremental maintenance cost of between 2% to 3% is in line with market rates. The

1 Based on a total of 6,621,336,417 Units as at 4 March 2022.