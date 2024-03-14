CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
FY 2023 Financial Results - Annexes (Property Information)
March 2024
FY 2023 Financial Results - Annexes
Property Details
The following slides contain the Lease Expiry Profile and Trade Mix of each property in CICT's portfolio. Please access Portfolio Information on CICT's Investor Centrefor other property details.
Please note 21 Collyer Quay is excluded as WeWork signed a 7-year lease at the property which commenced in December 2021 (lease expiry in 2028). WeWork is classified as a tenant of the Real Estate & Property Services trade sector.
Bedok Mall
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
2.3%
2.6%
2.7%
income
2.8%
3.0%
rental
30.0%
3.7%
gross
26.5%
5.4%
22.8%
total
19.1%
6.8%
% of
10.8%
1.6%
0.0%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
Trade Mix(1)
1.6%
Food & Beverage
1.1%
Beauty & Health
0.3%
Fashion
Supermarket
Services
IT & Telecommunications
38.1%
Shoes & Bags
Electrical & Electronics
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/
Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
Home Furnishing
18.8%
Jewellery & Watches
Education
Department Store
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music & Video
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
3
Bugis Junction
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
3.1%
Trade Mix(1)
2.5% 0.1% 0.1%
Food & Beverage
Fashion
income
rental
32.0%
grosstotalof
29.1%
25.9%
%
11.5%
1.0%
0.5%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
4.8%
6.0%32.0%
6.0%
7.9%
10.6%
13.8%
13.1%
Department Store
Beauty & Health
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/ Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
IT & Telecommunications
Shoes & Bags
Jewellery & Watches
Supermarket
Services
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music & Video
Home Furnishing
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
4
CQ @ Clarke Quay
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
incomerental
39.0%
gross
26.1%
% of total
19.6%
11.0%
4.3%
0.0%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
Trade Mix(1)
4.2% 0.4%
14.0%
Food & Beverage
Leisure & Entertainment/
Music & Video
Beauty & Health
81.4%
Services
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
5
IMM Building
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
Trade Mix(1)
Food & Beverage
% of total gross rental income
1.9%1.7% 1.4%
2.6%
4.2%
34.8%
5.8%
27.8%
6.6%
19.0%
7.4%
8.4%
10.4%
6.1%
3.9%
10.8%
19.9%
14.8%
12.5%
Warehouse
Home Furnishing
Supermarket
Fashion
Shoes & Bags
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/ Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
Beauty & Health
Electrical & Electronics
Services
Jewellery & Watches
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
Department Store
IT & Telecommunications
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
6
Junction 8
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
income
rentalgross
21.6%
31.8%
total
19.5%
% of
16.5%
10.6%
0.0%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
Trade Mix(1)
1.9%
2.3%
1.9%
2.2%
1.0%
3.5%
4.7%
4.8%36.7%
6.0%
6.0%
7.0%
8.5% 13.5%
Food & Beverage
Beauty & Health
Fashion
Services
Supermarket
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/
Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
Department Store
Electrical & Electronics
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music &
Video
IT & Telecommunications
Shoes & Bags
Jewellery & Watches
Home Furnishing
Education
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
7
Lot One Shoppers' Mall
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
Trade Mix(1)
1.3%
Food & Beverage
1.3%
0.8%
3.2%
2.2%
Beauty & Health
3.7%
Services
income
4.1%
Fashion
rental
34.5%
Supermarket
30.3%
4.2%
29.8%
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music &
gross
4.8%
Video
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/
22.2%
totalof
5.1%
Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
Education
%
9.8%
6.8%
Electrical & Electronics
5.0%
IT & Telecommunications
9.4%
18.6%
2.9%
Jewellery & Watches
Home Furnishing
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Shoes & Bags
Department Store
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
8
Tampines Mall
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
2.2%
2.7%
2.5%
0.5%
income
2.8%
3.8%
rental
30.5%
5.5%
gross
24.4%
24.1%
6.2%
total
16.6%
6.3%
% of
6.4%
2.5%
7.0%
1.9%
10.7%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
Trade Mix(1)
30.3%
13.1%
Food & Beverage
Beauty & Health
Fashion
Jewellery & Watches
IT & Telecommunications
Supermarket
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/
Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
Department Store
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music &
Video
Education
Shoes & Bags
Electrical & Electronics
Services
Home Furnishing
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
9
Westgate
Lease Expiry Profile(1)
Trade Mix(1)
Food & Beverage
rental income
30.5%
gross
24.8%
% of total
21.2%
10.1%
7.9%
5.5%
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029 and
beyond
Note:
(1) As at 31 December 2023, based on committed gross rental income and excludes gross turnover rent.
2.0%
2.8%
3.1%
3.9%
4.6%
4.7%
5.3%
5.9%
7.3%
2.0%
0.5% 0.4%
38.7%
18.8%
Beauty & Health
Services
Fashion
Education
Home Furnishing
Gifts & Souvenirs/ Toys & Hobbies/
Books & Stationery/ Sporting goods
IT & Telecommunications
Leisure & Entertainment/ Music &
Video
Supermarket
Shoes & Bags
Electrical & Electronics
Department Store
Jewellery & Watches
CapitaLand Integrated Com m erc ial Trus t
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 01:17:01 UTC.