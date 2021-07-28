Log in
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Information on Medium Term Notes as at 30 June 2021

07/28/2021
Debt Maturity Profile 30 Jun 21
2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033
Issuer CCT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd RCS Trust CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd RCS Trust RCS Trust CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd
Maturity 13-Aug-21 31-Oct-21 28-Jun-22 4-Jul-22 9-Feb-23 17-Feb-23 13-Mar-23 5-Jun-23 27-Feb-23 9-Nov-23 5-Mar-24 2-Aug-24 6-Aug-24 4-Sep-24 14-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 21-Aug-25 12-May-25 20-Nov-25 11-Feb-26 25-Feb-26 7-Jul-26 5-Feb-27 10-Nov-27 16-Nov-27 8-Mar-28 4-Apr-29 27-Nov-30 7-Jul-31 7-Dec-32 1-Feb-33
Amount (S$ Million)* 100.0 75.0 190.1 75.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 300.0 140.0 130.0 300.0 150.0 300.0 150.0 275.0 200.0 150.0 108.3 98.8 100.0 100.0 99.0 192.8 100.0 124.7 460.0 407.1 75.2 150.0 250.0 125.0
Interest Rate (%) 2.96 2.95 3.45 2.77 2.85 3.05 2.80 2.60 3.32 3.2115 3.17 3.75 3.48 3.05 3.20 3.327 3.20 3.25 3.248 3.15 3.50 2.928 3.25 2.88 2.84 2.100 3.223 2.156 3.35 2.15 2.15
Debt Tenor (Years) 6 7 10 6 8 8 6 6 10 years and 3 months 5 year and 6 months 6 12 10 6 7 7 7 10 years and 6 months 7 7 10 10 12 10 7 years and 11 months 7 10 10 15 12 12
Total MTN: 175 265.1 870 900 832.09 299 417.47 460 407.1 75.189 150 250 125
* For notes denominated in foreign currency, the amount shown here represents the SGD swapped amount.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 339 M 984 M 984 M
Net income 2021 680 M 500 M 500 M
Net Debt 2021 8 601 M 6 324 M 6 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 5,14%
Capitalization 13 600 M 10 004 M 9 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,10 SGD
Average target price 2,45 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Tan CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Sze Yung Chew Chief Financial Officer
Swee Lian Teo Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Lee Head-Investment & Portfolio Management
Khai Fatt Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 004
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC47.60%41 734
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.80%20 087
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION42.29%10 989
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.04%9 025
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.21.58%8 658