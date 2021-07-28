CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Information on Medium Term Notes as at 30 June 2021
Debt Maturity Profile 30 Jun 21
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Issuer
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
RCS Trust
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
RCS Trust
RCS Trust
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
Maturity
13-Aug-21
31-Oct-21
28-Jun-22
4-Jul-22
9-Feb-23
17-Feb-23
13-Mar-23
5-Jun-23
27-Feb-23
9-Nov-23
5-Mar-24
2-Aug-24
6-Aug-24
4-Sep-24
14-Mar-25
21-Mar-25
21-Aug-25
12-May-25
20-Nov-25
11-Feb-26
25-Feb-26
7-Jul-26
5-Feb-27
10-Nov-27
16-Nov-27
8-Mar-28
4-Apr-29
27-Nov-30
7-Jul-31
7-Dec-32
1-Feb-33
Amount (S$ Million)*
100.0
75.0
190.1
75.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
300.0
140.0
130.0
300.0
150.0
300.0
150.0
275.0
200.0
150.0
108.3
98.8
100.0
100.0
99.0
192.8
100.0
124.7
460.0
407.1
75.2
150.0
250.0
125.0
Interest Rate (%)
2.96
2.95
3.45
2.77
2.85
3.05
2.80
2.60
3.32
3.2115
3.17
3.75
3.48
3.05
3.20
3.327
3.20
3.25
3.248
3.15
3.50
2.928
3.25
2.88
2.84
2.100
3.223
2.156
3.35
2.15
2.15
Debt Tenor (Years)
6
7
10
6
8
8
6
6
10 years and 3 months
5 year and 6 months
6
12
10
6
7
7
7
10 years and 6 months
7
7
10
10
12
10
7 years and 11 months
7
10
10
15
12
12
Total MTN:
175
265.1
870
900
832.09
299
417.47
460
407.1
75.189
150
250
125
* For notes denominated in foreign currency, the amount shown here represents the SGD swapped amount.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.