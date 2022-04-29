Log in
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/29 05:14:50 am EDT
2.330 SGD    0.00%
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Information on Medium Term Notes as at 31 March 2022
PU
04/27CapitaLand Integrated Closes Acquisition of 79 Robinson Road Property
MT
04/27CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST : Entry Into Interested Person Transaction - Purchase Of Car Park System At 79 Robinson Road
PU
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Information on Medium Term Notes as at 31 March 2022

04/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
Debt Maturity Profile 31 Mar 22
2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033
Issuer CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd RCS Trust CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd RCS Trust RCS Trust CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CCT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd CMT MTN Pte Ltd
Maturity 28-Jun-22 4-Jul-22 9-Feb-23 17-Feb-23 27-Feb-23 13-Mar-23 5-Jun-23 9-Nov-23 5-Mar-24 2-Aug-24 6-Aug-24 4-Sep-24 14-Mar-25 21-Mar-25 12-May-25 21-Aug-25 20-Nov-25 11-Feb-26 25-Feb-26 7-Jul-26 5-Feb-27 10-Nov-27 16-Nov-27 8-Mar-28 4-Apr-29 27-Nov-30 7-Jul-31 18-Feb-31 7-Dec-32 1-Feb-33
Amount (S$ Million)* 190.1 75.0 100.0 100.0 140.0 100.0 300.0 130.0 300.0 150.0 300.0 150.0 275.0 200.0 108.3 150.0 98.8 100.0 100.0 99.0 192.8 100.0 124.7 460.0 407.1 75.2 150.0 155.2 250.0 125.0
Interest Rate (%) 3.45 2.77 2.85125 3.05125 3.32 2.80 2.60 3.2115 3.17 3.75 3.48 3.05 3.20 3.327 3.25 3.20 3.248 3.15 3.50 2.928 3.25 2.88 2.84 2.100 3.223 2.156 3.35 2.715 2.15 2.15
Debt Tenor (Years) 10 6 8 8 10 years and 3 months 6 6 5 year and 6 months 6 12 10 6 7 7 10 years and 6 months 7 7 7 10 10 12 10 7 years and 11 months 7 10 10 15 9 12 12
Total MTN: 265.1 870.0 900 832.1 299 417.5 460 407.1 75.2 305.2 250 125
* For notes denominated in foreign currency, the amount shown here represents the SGD swapped amount.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 401 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
Net income 2022 782 M 564 M 564 M
Net Debt 2022 8 698 M 6 271 M 6 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 15 437 M 11 129 M 11 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
EV / Sales 2023 16,5x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 99,8%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,33 SGD
Average target price 2,45 SGD
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngiap Jong Low Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mei Lian Wong Chief Financial Officer
Swee Lian Teo Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Lee Head-Investment & Portfolio Management
Mun Wai Leo Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST14.22%11 129
EQUINIX, INC.-10.57%68 847
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.56%43 473
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-14.34%43 127
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.59%31 083
SEGRO PLC-5.26%20 379