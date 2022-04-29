CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Information on Medium Term Notes as at 31 March 2022
Debt Maturity Profile 31 Mar 22
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Issuer
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
RCS Trust
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
RCS Trust
RCS Trust
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CCT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
CMT MTN Pte Ltd
Maturity
28-Jun-22
4-Jul-22
9-Feb-23
17-Feb-23
27-Feb-23
13-Mar-23
5-Jun-23
9-Nov-23
5-Mar-24
2-Aug-24
6-Aug-24
4-Sep-24
14-Mar-25
21-Mar-25
12-May-25
21-Aug-25
20-Nov-25
11-Feb-26
25-Feb-26
7-Jul-26
5-Feb-27
10-Nov-27
16-Nov-27
8-Mar-28
4-Apr-29
27-Nov-30
7-Jul-31
18-Feb-31
7-Dec-32
1-Feb-33
Amount (S$ Million)*
190.1
75.0
100.0
100.0
140.0
100.0
300.0
130.0
300.0
150.0
300.0
150.0
275.0
200.0
108.3
150.0
98.8
100.0
100.0
99.0
192.8
100.0
124.7
460.0
407.1
75.2
150.0
155.2
250.0
125.0
Interest Rate (%)
3.45
2.77
2.85125
3.05125
3.32
2.80
2.60
3.2115
3.17
3.75
3.48
3.05
3.20
3.327
3.25
3.20
3.248
3.15
3.50
2.928
3.25
2.88
2.84
2.100
3.223
2.156
3.35
2.715
2.15
2.15
Debt Tenor (Years)
10
6
8
8
10 years and 3 months
6
6
5 year and 6 months
6
12
10
6
7
7
10 years and 6 months
7
7
7
10
10
12
10
7 years and 11 months
7
10
10
15
9
12
12
Total MTN:
265.1
870.0
900
832.1
299
417.5
460
407.1
75.2
305.2
250
125
* For notes denominated in foreign currency, the amount shown here represents the SGD swapped amount.
Disclaimer
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 10:01:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
