CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet August 2021

FACTSHEET
AUGUST 2021
Corporate Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its
debut on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November
2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).
CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 22 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.
Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth
S$13.3 billion
Market capitalisation as at 31 August 2021
S$22.3 billion(2)
Portfolio property value
|
6,478.5
|
|
24
|
|
10.4 million
|
million
|
|
No of properties
|
|
sq ft(1)
|
Total units in issue
|
|
|
|
Net lettable area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S$2.00(3)
|
|
|
|
94.9%(3)
|
NAV per Unit
|
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Predominantly Singapore-focused
|
Balanced portfolio, offering
|
|
greater stability through cycles
|
Singapore
|
|
Integrated
|
96%
|
|
|
development,
|
|
|
Portfolio
|
Office,
|
29%
|
property
|
Portfolio
|
38%
|
value(4) by
|
property
|
geography
|
|
value(4) by
|
Germany
|
|
asset class
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
Trading performance
|
|
Retail,
|
|
33%
12-month trading performance as at 31 August 2021
28 Oct 2020: An aggregate of 2,780,549,536 new CMT units were issued and paid as Consideration Units in connection with the merger of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement.
Notes:
-
Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre and CapitaSpring as at 31 December 2020.
-
S$22.3 billion portfolio property value based on valuation, including proportionate interests of joint ventures, as at 31 December 2020. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2020 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.595.
-
As at 30 June 2021
-
As at 31 December 2020.
CICT Portfolio
CICT's portfolio comprises 24 properties with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.
The portfolio includes 22 properties in Singapore and 2 properties strategically located in Germany - Gallileo (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt Banking District and Main Airport Center (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt airport submarket.
|
Integrated Developments
|
|
Office
|
1.
|
CapitaSpring
|
1.
|
Asia Square Tower 2
|
2.
|
Funan
|
2.
|
CapitaGreen
|
3.
|
Raffles City
|
3.
|
Capital Tower
|
|
Singapore
|
|
4.
|
One George Street
|
4.
|
Plaza Singapura
|
5.
|
Six Battery Road
|
5.
|
The Atrium@Orchard
|
6.
|
21 Collyer Quay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Bedok Mall
|
|
|
2.
|
Bugis+
|
|
|
3.
|
Bugis Junction
|
|
|
4.
|
Bukit Panjang Plaza
|
|
|
5.
|
Clarke Quay
|
|
|
6.
|
IMM Building
|
|
|
7.
|
JCube
|
|
|
8.
|
Junction 8
|
|
|
9.
|
Lot One Shoppers'
|
|
|
|
Mall
|
|
|
10.
|
Tampines Mall
|
|
|
11.
|
Westgate
Main Airport Center,
Germany
(94.9% interest)
|
|
|
Plaza Singapura
|
|
|
Bugis Junction
|
|
|
Asia Square Tower 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gallileo, Germany
|
|
The Atrium@Orchard
|
|
Raffles City Singapore
|
|
(94.9% interest)
|
Junction 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investor Relations Contact
|
(Ms) HO Mei Peng
|
Website: www.cict.com.sg
|
Investor Relations
|
|
DID: (65) 6713 3668
|
Counter Name: CapLand IntCom T
|
Email: ask-us@cict.com.sg
|
Stock Symbol: C38U
|
|
Disclaimer
