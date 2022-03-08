CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet February 2022
03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
FACTSHEET
FEBRUARY 2022
Corporate Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX- ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).
CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.5 billion based on valuations as at 31 December 2021.
Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth
S$13.9 billion
Market capitalisation as at
28 February 2022
S$22.5 billion(2)
Portfolio property value
6,608.6
23
10.6 million
million
No of properties
sq ft(1)
Total units in issue
Net lettable area
S$2.06(3)
93.9%(3)
NAV per Unit
Portfolio Occupancy
Predominantly Singapore-focused
Balanced portfolio, offering greater
stability through cycles
Singapore
Integrated
96%
development,
Portfolio
Office,
Portfolio
30%
property
37%
value(2) by
property
geography
value(2) by
Germany
asset class
4%
Trading performance
Retail,
33%
12-month trading performance as at 28 February 2021
2.10
2.11
CICT's closing price per unit (S$)
Notes:
Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2021.
S$22.5 billion portfolio property value based on valuation, including proportionate interests of joint ventures, as at 31 December 2021. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2021 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.538.
As at 31 December 2021
CICT Portfolio
CICT's portfolio comprises 23 properties with a total property value of S$22.5 billion as at 31 December 2021.
The portfolio includes 21 properties in Singapore and 2 properties strategically located in Germany - Gallileo (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt Banking District and Main Airport Center (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt airport submarket.
