Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet February 2022

03/08/2022 | 06:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FACTSHEET

FEBRUARY 2022

Corporate Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX- ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).

CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.5 billion based on valuations as at 31 December 2021.

Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth

S$13.9 billion

Market capitalisation as at

28 February 2022

S$22.5 billion(2)

Portfolio property value

6,608.6

23

10.6 million

million

No of properties

sq ft(1)

Total units in issue

Net lettable area

S$2.06(3)

93.9%(3)

NAV per Unit

Portfolio Occupancy

Predominantly Singapore-focused

Balanced portfolio, offering greater

stability through cycles

Singapore

Integrated

96%

development,

Portfolio

Office,

Portfolio

30%

property

37%

value(2) by

property

geography

value(2) by

Germany

asset class

4%

Trading performance

Retail,

33%

12-month trading performance as at 28 February 2021

2.10

2.11

CICT's closing price per unit (S$)

Notes:

  1. Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2021.
  2. S$22.5 billion portfolio property value based on valuation, including proportionate interests of joint ventures, as at 31 December 2021. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2021 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.538.
  3. As at 31 December 2021

CICT Portfolio

CICT's portfolio comprises 23 properties with a total property value of S$22.5 billion as at 31 December 2021.

The portfolio includes 21 properties in Singapore and 2 properties strategically located in Germany - Gallileo (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt Banking District and Main Airport Center (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt airport submarket.

Integrated Developments

Office

1.

CapitaSpring (45.0%)

1.

Asia Square Tower 2

2.

Funan

2.

CapitaGreen

3.

Raffles City Singapore

3.

Capital Tower

4.

Plaza Singapura

4.

Six Battery Road

5.

The Atrium@Orchard

5.

21 Collyer Quay

Retail

1. Bedok Mall

2. Bugis+

3. Bugis Junction

4. Bukit Panjang Plaza

5. Clarke Quay

6. IMM Building

7. JCube

8. Junction 8

9. Lot One Shoppers' Mall

10. Tampines Mall

11. Westgate

Bedok Mall

Funan

Bugis Junction

Plaza Singapura

Junction 8

The Atrium@Orchard

Investor Relations Contact

(Ms) HO Mei Peng

Investor Relations

DID: (65) 6713 3668

Email: ask-us@cict.com.sg

Main Airport Center,

Germany

(94.9% interest)

Asia Square Tower 2

Gallileo, Germany

Raffles City Singapore

(94.9% interest)

Website: www.cict.com.sg

Counter Name: CapLand IntCom T

Stock Symbol: C38U

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 11:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
06:33aCAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Investor Factsheet February 2022
PU
03/04CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Entry Into Interested Person Transactions - (I) Ren..
PU
03/03CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Payment Of Management Fee By Way Of Issue Of Units ..
PU
02/26CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
02/20CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Unit Issues $115 Million Bonds
MT
02/18CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Debt - Listing Confirmation - HKD900 Million 2.95% ..
PU
02/09Singapore Skyscraper CapitaSpring Marks Completion
MT
02/08CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/03CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRU : Investor Factsheet January 2022
PU
01/28CapitaLand Integrated Posts Lower DPU in H2 2021
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 300 M 955 M 955 M
Net income 2021 672 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2021 8 297 M 6 093 M 6 093 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 13 971 M 10 260 M 10 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 665
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,11 SGD
Average target price 2,41 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngiap Jong Low Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mei Lian Wong Chief Financial Officer
Swee Lian Teo Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Lee Head-Investment & Portfolio Management
Mun Wai Leo Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST3.43%10 260
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-19.72%42 149
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-11.07%16 359
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-3.73%14 289
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.48%11 274
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-12.59%7 380