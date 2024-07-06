CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet June 2024
July 06, 2024 at 02:43 am EDT
FACTSHEET
JUNE 2024
Corporate Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two in Frankfurt, Germany and three in Sydney, Australia, with a total portfolio property value of S$24.5 billion(1).
Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth
S$13.3 billion/ US$9.8 billion
Market capitalisation as at 28 June 2024
S$24.5 billion(1)
Portfolio property value
6,734.6
million(2)
Total units in issue
S$2.07(3)
NAV per Unit
26
No of properties
11.9 million sq ft(4)
Net lettable area
97.0%(5)
Portfolio Occupancy
Predominantly Singapore-focused
Balanced portfolio, offering greater
Australia
stability through cycles
Germany 3.6%
Integrated
2.7%
developments
Office
30.4%
39.4%
Portfolio
Portfolio
property
property
value(1) by
value(1) by
geography
asset class
Singapore
93.7%
Retail
30.2%
Trading performance
12-month trading performance as at 28 June 2024
1.93
1.98
Jul 23
Aug 23
Sep 23
Oct 23
Nov 23
Dec 23
Jan 24
Feb 24
Mar 24
Apr 24
May 24
Jun 24
CICT's closing price per unit (S$)
Notes:
Based on valuation of CICT portfolio as at 31 December 2023, including proportionate interests
As at 28 June 2024
As at 31 December 2023
Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2023
As at 31 March 2024
CICT Portfolio
CICT's portfolio comprises 26 properties with a total property value of S$24.5 billion(1), comprising 21 properties in Singapore, 2 properties in Frankfurt, Germany and 3 properties in Sydney, Australia.
Retail
1. Bedok Mall
2. Bugis Junction
3. CQ @ Clarke Quay
4. IMM Building
5. Junction 8
6. Lot One Shoppers' Mall
7. Tampines Mall
8. Westgate
9. Bugis+
10. Bukit Panjang Plaza
Integrated Developments
1.
CapitaSpring (45.0%)
2.
Funan
3.
Plaza Singapura
4.
The Atrium@Orchard
5.
Raffles City Singapore
Office
1.
Asia Square Tower 2
2.
CapitaGreen
3.
Capital Tower
4.
CapitaSky (70.0%)
5.
Six Battery Road
6.
21 Collyer Quay
SINGAPORE
GERMANY
Bedok Mall
Raffles City Singapore
Main Airport Center
Asia Square
(94.9% interest)
AUSTRALIA
Tower 2
Bugis Junction
CQ @ Clarke Quay
Plaza Singapura
66 Goulburn Street
CapitaSpring
100 Arthur Street
Tampines Mall
Six Battery Road
(45.0% interest)
Investor Relations Contact
(Ms) HO Mei Peng
Website:www.cict.com.sg
Investor Relations
DID: (65) 6713 3668
Trading Name: CapLand IntCom T
Email:ask-us@cict.com.sg
Trading Code: C38U
