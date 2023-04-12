CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet March 2023
FACTSHEET
MARCH 2023
Corporate Profile
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.
CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two in Frankfurt, Germany and three in Sydney, Australia, with a total portfolio property value of S$24.2 billion(1).
Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth
S$13.2 billion
Market capitalisation as at
31 March 2023
S$24.2 billion(1)
Portfolio property value
6,648.6 million(2)
Total units in issue
S$2.06(3)
NAV per Unit
26
No of properties
11.9 million sq ft(4)
Net lettable area
95.8%(3)
Portfolio Occupancy
Predominantly Singapore-focused
Balanced portfolio, offering greater
Australia
stability through cycles
Germany 4%
Integrated
3%
developments
Office
30%
40%
Portfolio
Portfolio
property
property
value(1) by
value(1) by
geography
asset class
Singapore
93%
Retail
30%
Trading performance
12-month trading performance as at 31 March 2023
2.25
1.98
CICT's closing price per unit (S$)
Notes:
Based on valuation of CICT portfolio as at 31 December 2022, including proportionate interests.
As at 31 March 2023.
As at 31 December 2022.
Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2022.
CICT Portfolio
CICT's portfolio comprises 26 properties with a total property value of S$24.2 billion(1), comprising 21 properties in Singapore, 2 properties in Frankfurt, Germany and 3 properties in Sydney, Australia.
