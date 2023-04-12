Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  12:00:00 2023-04-13 am EDT
2.000 SGD   -0.50%
04/12Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet March 2023
PU
03/21Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : AGM Announcement
PU
03/21Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Letter to Unitholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet March 2023

04/12/2023 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FACTSHEET

MARCH 2023

Corporate Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two in Frankfurt, Germany and three in Sydney, Australia, with a total portfolio property value of S$24.2 billion(1).

Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth

S$13.2 billion

Market capitalisation as at

31 March 2023

S$24.2 billion(1)

Portfolio property value

6,648.6 million(2)

Total units in issue

S$2.06(3)

NAV per Unit

26

No of properties

11.9 million sq ft(4)

Net lettable area

95.8%(3)

Portfolio Occupancy

Predominantly Singapore-focused

Balanced portfolio, offering greater

Australia

stability through cycles

Germany 4%

Integrated

3%

developments

Office

30%

40%

Portfolio

Portfolio

property

property

value(1) by

value(1) by

geography

asset class

Singapore

93%

Retail

30%

Trading performance

12-month trading performance as at 31 March 2023

2.25

1.98

CICT's closing price per unit (S$)

Notes:

  1. Based on valuation of CICT portfolio as at 31 December 2022, including proportionate interests.
  2. As at 31 March 2023.
  3. As at 31 December 2022.
  4. Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2022.

CICT Portfolio

CICT's portfolio comprises 26 properties with a total property value of S$24.2 billion(1), comprising 21 properties in Singapore, 2 properties in Frankfurt, Germany and 3 properties in Sydney, Australia.

Retail

1. Bedok Mall

2. Bugis+

3. Bugis Junction

4. Clarke Quay

5. IMM Building

6. Junction 8

7. Lot One Shoppers' Mall

8. Tampines Mall

9. Westgate

10. Bukit Panjang Plaza

Integrated Developments

1. CapitaSpring (45.0%)

2. Funan

3. Raffles City Singapore

4. Plaza Singapura

5. The Atrium@Orchard

6

Office

1. Asia Square Tower 2

2. CapitaGreen

3. Capital Tower

4. Six Battery Road

5. 21 Collyer Quay

6. CapitaSky (70.0%)

SINGAPORE

AUSTRALIA

GERMANY

Bedok Mall

CapitaSpring

Bugis Junction

(45.0% interest)

Plaza Singapura

Raffles City

The Atrium@Orchard

Singapore

Investor Relations Contact

(Ms) HO Mei Peng

Investor Relations

DID: (65) 6713 3668

Email: ask-us@cict.com.sg

66 Goulburn Street

Main Airport Center

Asia Square(94.9% interest) Tower 2

100 Arthur Street

101-103 Miller Street

Gallileo

and Greenwood Plaza

CapitaGreen

(94.9% interest)

(50.0 % interest)

Website: www.cict.com.sg

Counter Name: CapLand IntCom T

Stock Symbol: C38U

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 03:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
04/12Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : Investor Factsheet March 2023
PU
03/21Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : AGM Announcement
PU
03/21Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : Letter to Unitholders
PU
03/21Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : Circular dated 22 March 2023
PU
03/15CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Unit Issues HK$755 Million of Bonds Due 2033
MT
03/15CMT MTN Files for Singapore Listing of HK$755 Million Bonds Due 2033
MT
03/13Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : Investor Factsheet February 2023
PU
03/08CapitaLand Integrated Issues Over 13 Million Units as Payment for Management Fee
MT
02/25Dow said it would recycle our shoes. We found them for sale in Indonesia
RE
02/14Capitaland Integrated Commercial Tru : Investor Factsheet January 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 508 M 1 135 M 1 135 M
Net income 2023 705 M 531 M 531 M
Net Debt 2023 9 353 M 7 040 M 7 040 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,7x
Yield 2023 5,55%
Capitalization 13 364 M 10 059 M 10 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
EV / Sales 2024 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 2,01 SGD
Average target price 2,25 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tony Tan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mei Lian Wong Chief Financial Officer
Swee Lian Teo Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Lee Head-Investment
Mun Wai Leo Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 079
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.10%41 019
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-15.54%21 297
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.71%15 762
SEGRO PLC1.31%11 624
CAPITALAND ASCENDAS REIT4.74%9 055
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer