CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 21 properties in Singapore, two in Frankfurt, Germany and three in Sydney, Australia, with a total portfolio property value of S$24.5 billion(1).

Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth

S$13.2 billion/ US$9.8 billion

Market capitalisation as at 31 May 2024

S$24.5 billion(1)

Portfolio property value

6,734.6

million(2)

Total units in issue

S$2.07(3)

NAV per Unit

26

No of properties

11.9 million sq ft(4)

Net lettable area

97.0%(2)

Portfolio Occupancy

Predominantly Singapore-focused

Balanced portfolio, offering greater

Australia

stability through cycles

Germany 3.6%

Integrated

2.7%

developments

Office

30.4%

39.4%

Portfolio

Portfolio

property

property

value(1) by

value(1) by

geography

asset class

Singapore

93.7%

Retail

30.2%

Trading performance

12-month trading performance as at 31 May 2024

2.00

1.96

Jun 23

Jul 23

Aug 23

Sep 23

Oct 23

Nov 23

Dec 23

Jan 24

Feb 24

Mar 24

Apr 24

May 24

CICT's closing price per unit (S$)

Notes:

  1. Based on valuation of CICT portfolio as at 31 December 2023, including proportionate interests
  2. As at 31 May 2024
  3. As at 31 December 2023
  4. Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre as at 31 December 2023

CICT Portfolio

CICT's portfolio comprises 26 properties with a total property value of S$24.5 billion(1), comprising 21 properties in Singapore, 2 properties in Frankfurt, Germany and 3 properties in Sydney, Australia.

Retail

1. Bedok Mall

2. Bugis Junction

3. CQ @ Clarke Quay

4. IMM Building

5. Junction 8

6. Lot One Shoppers' Mall

7. Tampines Mall

8. Westgate

9. Bugis+

10. Bukit Panjang Plaza

Integrated Developments

1.

CapitaSpring (45.0%)

2.

Funan

3.

Plaza Singapura

4.

The Atrium@Orchard

5.

Raffles City Singapore

Office

1.

Asia Square Tower 2

2.

CapitaGreen

3.

Capital Tower

4.

CapitaSky (70.0%)

5.

Six Battery Road

6.

21 Collyer Quay

SINGAPORE

GERMANY

Bedok Mall

Raffles City Singapore

Main Airport Center

Asia Square

(94.9% interest)

AUSTRALIA

Tower 2

Bugis Junction

CQ @ Clarke Quay

Plaza Singapura

66 Goulburn Street

CapitaSpring

100 Arthur Street

Tampines Mall

Six Battery Road

(45.0% interest)

Investor Relations Contact

(Ms) HO Mei Peng

Website:www.cict.com.sg

Investor Relations

DID: (65) 6713 3668

Trading Name: CapLand IntCom T

Email:ask-us@cict.com.sg

Trading Code: C38U

