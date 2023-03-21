CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Letter to Unitholders

1.4 Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST")

The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the accuracy of any statements or opinions made, or reports contained, in this Letter.

2 THE PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE UNIT BUY-BACK MANDATE

2.1 Rationale for the Unit Buy-Back Mandate

The approval of the renewal of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate authorising the Manager to repurchase Units for and on behalf of CICT would give the Manager the flexibility to undertake repurchases of Units of up to the 1.0% limit described in paragraph 2.2.1 of this Letter at any time, during the period when the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is in force ("Unit Buy-Back").

The rationale for seeking the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is as follows:

the Unit Buy-Back Mandate would be a flexible and cost-effective capital management tool to enhance return on equity for Unitholders and/or the net asset value (" NAV ") per Unit; and the Unit Buy-Back Mandate, when exercised at appropriate times, would help mitigate short- term market volatility, off-set the effects of short-term speculative trading of the Units and bolster market confidence in the Units.

While the Unit Buy-Back Mandate would authorise Unit Buy-Backs of up to the said 1.0% limit during the period when the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is in force, Unitholders should note that Unit Buy-Backs may not necessarily be carried out to the entire 1.0% limit as authorised by Unitholders.

Repurchases of Units will be made only when the Manager considers it to be in the best interests of CICT and the Unitholders.

Rule 723 of the Listing Manual requires CICT to ensure that at least 10.0% of its Units are at all times held by the public (the "Public Float"). As at 6 March 2023, being the latest practicable date prior to the issuance of this Letter (the "Latest Practicable Date"), the Public Float is approximately 69.0%, and accordingly, the Manager is of the view that the orderly trading and the listing status of the Units on the SGX-ST is not likely to be affected by the Unitholders' approval of the Unit Buy-Back Mandate and the repurchases of Units thereunder.

2.2 Authority and Limits on the Unit Buy-Back Mandate

The authority conferred on the Manager and the limits placed on the repurchases of Units by the Manager under the Unit Buy-Back Mandate are set out below:

2.2.1 Maximum Limit

The total number of Units which may be repurchased pursuant to the Unit Buy-Back Mandate is limited to that number of Units representing not more than 1.0% of the total number of issued Units as at the date of the AGM.1

1 Pursuant to the Listing Manual, a unit buy-back shall not exceed 10.0% of the total number of issued units excluding treasury units and subsidiary holdings in each class as at the date of the resolution passed by unitholders for the unit buy-back. For the avoidance of doubt, CICT does not hold any treasury units and there are no subsidiary holdings as none of the subsidiaries of CICT hold any Units. There is also only one class of units in CICT.