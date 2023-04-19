CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Results of CICT's EGM
04/19/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))
ANNOUNCEMENT
RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the holders of units in CICT ("EGM") held on 19 April 2023, the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM dated 22 March 2023, and put to vote by poll at the EGM, was duly passed.
The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is set out below:
Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM
For
Against
Total number
As a
As a
of units
percentage
percentage
of total
Resolution number
represented
of total
by votes for
Number of
number of
Number of
number of
and details
and against
votes for
votes for
units
units
and
and
the relevant
resolution
against the
against the
resolution
resolution
(%)1
(%)1
Ordinary Resolution
To approve the entry into
2,721,778,687
2,720,422,682
99.95
1,356,005
0.05
the
New
Singapore
Property Management
Agreement.
Please refer to the Notice of EGM for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the Ordinary Resolution, the resolution was duly passed at the EGM.
1 The percentages are rounded up to the nearest 0.01%.
1
Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of Units held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting
Under the Listing Manual of SGX-ST, the interested person of CICT and the associates of the interested person, namely, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and CapitaLand Investment Limited ("CLI") and their respective associates, are required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution. Further, each of them shall decline to accept appointments as proxies in respect of the Ordinary Resolution.
Based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of EGM on 19 April 2023, the following parties were required to abstain from voting and did in fact abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution are as follows:
Unitholder
Number of Units Held
SBR Private Limited
537,585,792
Premier Healthcare Services International Pte Ltd
314,586,674
Albert Complex Pte Ltd
279,300,000
Pyramex Investments Pte Ltd
183,542,567
E-Pavilion Pte. Ltd.
155,426,214
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management
58,960,217
Limited
Carmel Plus Pte. Ltd.
405,980
CapitaLand Group Pte. Ltd.
29,451
For the purposes of good corporate governance, Mr Jonathan Yap Neng Tong, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Listed Funds of CLI and Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng, who is currently the Chief M&A Officer of CLI and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CLI International, both being a Non- Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager, have each abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.
Appointed scrutineer
DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the EGM.
as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Lee Ju Lin, Audrey
Company Secretary
19 April 2023
2
IMPORTANT NOTICE
The past performance of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in CICT ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CICT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.
This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 03:53:00 UTC.