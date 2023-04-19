CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Results of CICT's EGM

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the holders of units in CICT ("EGM") held on 19 April 2023, the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM dated 22 March 2023, and put to vote by poll at the EGM, was duly passed.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is set out below:

Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM

For Against Total number As a As a of units percentage percentage of total Resolution number represented of total by votes for Number of number of Number of number of and details and against votes for votes for units units and and the relevant resolution against the against the resolution resolution (%)1 (%)1 Ordinary Resolution To approve the entry into 2,721,778,687 2,720,422,682 99.95 1,356,005 0.05 the New Singapore

Property Management

Agreement.

Please refer to the Notice of EGM for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the Ordinary Resolution, the resolution was duly passed at the EGM.

1 The percentages are rounded up to the nearest 0.01%.

1