  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:59:58 2023-04-19 pm EDT
2.010 SGD   -0.50%
04/19Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : EGM Presentation
PU
04/19Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Results of CICT's EGM
PU
04/12Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust : Investor Factsheet March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust : Results of CICT's EGM

04/19/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 29 October 2001 (as amended))

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 19 APRIL 2023

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT", and the manager of CICT, the "Manager"), wishes to announce that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the holders of units in CICT ("EGM") held on 19 April 2023, the resolution set out in the Notice of EGM dated 22 March 2023, and put to vote by poll at the EGM, was duly passed.

The information as required under Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") is set out below:

  1. Breakdown of all valid votes cast at the EGM

For

Against

Total number

As a

As a

of units

percentage

percentage

of total

Resolution number

represented

of total

by votes for

Number of

number of

Number of

number of

and details

and against

votes for

votes for

units

units

and

and

the relevant

resolution

against the

against the

resolution

resolution

(%)1

(%)1

Ordinary Resolution

To approve the entry into

2,721,778,687

2,720,422,682

99.95

1,356,005

0.05

the

New

Singapore

Property Management

Agreement.

Please refer to the Notice of EGM for the full version of the resolution. As more than 50% of votes were cast in favour of the Ordinary Resolution, the resolution was duly passed at the EGM.

1 The percentages are rounded up to the nearest 0.01%.

1

  1. Details of parties who are required to abstain from voting on any resolution(s), including the number of Units held and the individual resolution(s) on which they are required to abstain from voting
    Under the Listing Manual of SGX-ST, the interested person of CICT and the associates of the interested person, namely, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited and CapitaLand Investment Limited ("CLI") and their respective associates, are required to abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution. Further, each of them shall decline to accept appointments as proxies in respect of the Ordinary Resolution.
    Based on the information available to the Manager as at the date of EGM on 19 April 2023, the following parties were required to abstain from voting and did in fact abstain from voting on the Ordinary Resolution are as follows:

Unitholder

Number of Units Held

SBR Private Limited

537,585,792

Premier Healthcare Services International Pte Ltd

314,586,674

Albert Complex Pte Ltd

279,300,000

Pyramex Investments Pte Ltd

183,542,567

E-Pavilion Pte. Ltd.

155,426,214

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management

58,960,217

Limited

Carmel Plus Pte. Ltd.

405,980

CapitaLand Group Pte. Ltd.

29,451

For the purposes of good corporate governance, Mr Jonathan Yap Neng Tong, who is currently the Chief Executive Officer, Listed Funds of CLI and Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng, who is currently the Chief M&A Officer of CLI and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CLI International, both being a Non- Executive Non-Independent Director of the Manager, have each abstained from voting on the Ordinary Resolution.

  1. Appointed scrutineer
    DrewCorp Services Pte Ltd was appointed as scrutineer for the EGM.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited (Registration Number: 200106159R)

as manager of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

19 April 2023

2

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The past performance of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust ("CICT") is not indicative of future performance. The listing of the units in CICT ("Units") on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. The value of the Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited, as manager of CICT (the "Manager") or any of its affiliates. An investment in the Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed on the SGX-ST. It is intended that holders of Units may only deal in their Units through trading on the SGX-ST.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for the Units.

3

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 03:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
