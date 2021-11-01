Investor Factsheet October 2021

FACTSHEET

NOVEMBER 2021

Corporate Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX- ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).

CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 22 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.

Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth