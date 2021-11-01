Investor Factsheet October 2021

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX- ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).
CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 22 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.
Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth
S$13.9 billion
Market capitalisation as at
29 October 2021
S$22.3 billion(2)
Portfolio property value
6,478.5
24
10.4 million
million
No of properties
sq ft(1)
Total units in issue
Net lettable area
S$2.00(3)
94.4%(3)
NAV per Unit
Portfolio Occupancy
Predominantly Singapore-focused
Balanced portfolio, offering greater
stability through cycles
Singapore
Integrated
96%
development,
Portfolio
Office,
29%
Portfolio
property
38%
value(2) by
property
geography
value(4) by
Germany
asset class
4%
Trading performance
Retail,
33%
12-month trading performance as at 31 October 2021
28 Oct 2020: An aggregate of 2,780,549,536 new CMT units were issued and paid as Consideration Units in connection with the merger of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement.
2.15 1.930
CICT's closing price per unit (S$)
Notes:
Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre and CapitaSpring as at 31 December 2020.
S$22.3 billion portfolio property value based on valuation, including proportionate interests of joint ventures, as at 31 December 2020. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2020 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.595.
As at 30 September 2021
CICT Portfolio
CICT's portfolio comprises 24 properties with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.
The portfolio includes 22 properties in Singapore and 2 properties strategically located in Germany - Gallileo (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt Banking District and Main Airport Center (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt airport submarket.
