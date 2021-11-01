Log in
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
Investor Factsheet October 2021

11/01/2021 | 06:39pm EDT
FACTSHEET

NOVEMBER 2021

Corporate Profile

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT or the Trust) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST). It made its debut on SGX- ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust (CMT) in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT).

CICT owns and invests in quality income-producing assets primarily used for commercial (including retail and/or office) purpose, located predominantly in Singapore. As the largest proxy for Singapore commercial real estate, CICT's portfolio comprises 22 properties in Singapore and two in Frankfurt, Germany, with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.

Leading integrated commercial REIT underpinned by resilience and growth

S$13.9 billion

Market capitalisation as at

29 October 2021

S$22.3 billion(2)

Portfolio property value

6,478.5

24

10.4 million

million

No of properties

sq ft(1)

Total units in issue

Net lettable area

S$2.00(3)

94.4%(3)

NAV per Unit

Portfolio Occupancy

Predominantly Singapore-focused

Balanced portfolio, offering greater

stability through cycles

Singapore

Integrated

96%

development,

Portfolio

Office,

29%

Portfolio

property

38%

value(2) by

property

geography

value(4) by

Germany

asset class

4%

Trading performance

Retail,

33%

12-month trading performance as at 31 October 2021

28 Oct 2020: An aggregate of 2,780,549,536 new CMT units were issued and paid as Consideration Units in connection with the merger of CMT and CCT by way of a trust scheme of arrangement.

2.15 1.930

CICT's closing price per unit (S$)

Notes:

  1. Based on the total NLA (100.0% interest) including retail, office and warehouse; and excluding hotels & convention centre and CapitaSpring as at 31 December 2020.
  2. S$22.3 billion portfolio property value based on valuation, including proportionate interests of joint ventures, as at 31 December 2020. The conversion rate used for the 31 December 2020 valuations was EUR1 = S$1.595.
  3. As at 30 September 2021

CICT Portfolio

CICT's portfolio comprises 24 properties with a total property value of S$22.3 billion as at 31 December 2020.

The portfolio includes 22 properties in Singapore and 2 properties strategically located in Germany - Gallileo (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt Banking District and Main Airport Center (94.9% interest) in Frankfurt airport submarket.

Integrated Developments

Office

1.

CapitaSpring

1.

Asia Square Tower 2

2.

Funan

2.

CapitaGreen

3.

Raffles City

3.

Capital Tower

Singapore

4.

One George Street

4.

Plaza Singapura

5.

Six Battery Road

5.

The Atrium@Orchard

6.

21 Collyer Quay

Retail

1. Bedok Mall

2. Bugis+

3. Bugis Junction

4. Bukit Panjang Plaza

5. Clarke Quay

6. IMM Building

7. JCube

8. Junction 8

9. Lot One Shoppers' Mall

10. Tampines Mall

11. Westgate

Bedok Mall

Funan

Bugis Junction

Plaza Singapura

Junction 8

The Atrium@Orchard

Investor Relations Contact

(Ms) HO Mei Peng

Investor Relations

DID: (65) 6713 3668

Email: ask-us@cict.com.sg

Main Airport Center,

Germany

(94.9% interest)

Asia Square Tower 2

Gallileo, Germany

Raffles City Singapore

(94.9% interest)

Website: www.cict.com.sg

Counter Name: CapLand IntCom T

Stock Symbol: C38U

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:38:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
