Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$75 Million 2.77% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2022 (ISIN Code: SG73E8000007) Issued Pursuant To The S$2 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

CCT MTN PTE. LTD.

(Registration Number: 200717660Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

REDEMPTION ON MATURITY AND CANCELLATION OF S$75,000,000 2.77% FIXED RATE

NOTES DUE 2022 (ISIN Code: SG73E8000007) ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE S$2,000,000,000

MULTICURRENCY MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

CCT MTN Pte. Ltd. (the "Issuer") refers to the S$75,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.77% fixed rate notes due 2022 (ISIN Code:SG73E8000007) ("Notes") that it has issued pursuant to its S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme (the "MTN Programme") established on 20 November 2007 and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, in its capacity as trustee of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"). CCT is a wholly owned sub-trust of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

The Issuer wishes to announce that it has today made payment for the redemption in full of all the outstanding Notes in an aggregate principal amount of S$75,000,000 at 100.0 per cent. of its principal amount.