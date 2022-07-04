Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
  News
  Summary
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:09 2022-07-04 am EDT
2.140 SGD   -0.47%
Redemption On Maturity And Cancellation Of S$75 Million 2.77% Fixed Rate Notes Due 2022 (ISIN Code: SG73E8000007) Issued Pursuant To The S$2 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

07/04/2022 | 05:43am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE

UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to sell, acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws and offers to purchase securities will not be accepted from investors thereof in any jurisdiction where such offer or purchase is unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any copy hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States, European Union, European Economic Area, Canada or Japan.

The Notes (as defined below) issued under the MTN Programme (as defined below) have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from an issuer and would contain detailed information about such issuer and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the Notes in the United States.

CCT MTN PTE. LTD.

(Registration Number: 200717660Z)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

ANNOUNCEMENT

REDEMPTION ON MATURITY AND CANCELLATION OF S$75,000,000 2.77% FIXED RATE

NOTES DUE 2022 (ISIN Code: SG73E8000007) ISSUED PURSUANT TO THE S$2,000,000,000

MULTICURRENCY MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

CCT MTN Pte. Ltd. (the "Issuer") refers to the S$75,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 2.77% fixed rate notes due 2022 (ISIN Code:SG73E8000007) ("Notes") that it has issued pursuant to its S$2,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme (the "MTN Programme") established on 20 November 2007 and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited, in its capacity as trustee of CapitaLand Commercial Trust ("CCT"). CCT is a wholly owned sub-trust of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

The Issuer wishes to announce that it has today made payment for the redemption in full of all the outstanding Notes in an aggregate principal amount of S$75,000,000 at 100.0 per cent. of its principal amount.

The Issuer also wishes to announce that following the full redemption of all the outstanding Notes on 4 July 2022, the Notes will be cancelled with effect from 4 July 2022 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes and, following such cancellation, there will be no outstanding Notes.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

CCT MTN Pte. Ltd.

Lee Ju Lin, Audrey

Company Secretary

4 July 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for Notes.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. This notice is for information only and is not an offer for sale of the securities in the United States.

Neither this notice nor any portion hereof may be taken into or distributed in the United States or any jurisdiction where to do so is unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the United States securities law or the securities laws of any such other jurisdiction.

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 09:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
