Replace - Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

September 2021 to Present
Managing Director and Head, Group Strategic Investment, CapitaLand Investment Limited
April 2019 to August 2021
Head, Group Strategic Investment, CapitaLand Limited
January 2018 to March 2019
Head, CapitaLand (USA), CapitaLand International Pte. Ltd.
January 2016 to December 2017
Vice President, Business Development & Asset Management (USA), The Ascott Limited
June 2014 to March 2017
Vice President, Corporate Asset Management & Investor Relations, The Ascott Limited
April 2012 to May 2014
Assistant Vice President, Corporate Asset Management, The Ascott Limited
