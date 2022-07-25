Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
  News
  Summary
    C38U   SG1M51904654

CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST

(C38U)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:06 2022-07-25 am EDT
2.100 SGD   +0.48%
05:44aREPLACE - CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
PU
07/24CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
PU
07/22ENTRY INTO INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTION : Lease Agreement With City Energy Pte. Ltd. As Trustee Of City Energy Trust At The Atrium@Orchard
PU
Replace - Change - Announcement Of Appointment :: Appointment Of Ms Janine Gui Siew Kheng As Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

07/25/2022 | 05:44am EDT
September 2021 to Present
Managing Director and Head, Group Strategic Investment, CapitaLand Investment Limited

April 2019 to August 2021
Head, Group Strategic Investment, CapitaLand Limited

January 2018 to March 2019
Head, CapitaLand (USA), CapitaLand International Pte. Ltd.

January 2016 to December 2017
Vice President, Business Development & Asset Management (USA), The Ascott Limited

June 2014 to March 2017
Vice President, Corporate Asset Management & Investor Relations, The Ascott Limited

April 2012 to May 2014
Assistant Vice President, Corporate Asset Management, The Ascott Limited

Disclaimer

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Financials
Sales 2022 1 415 M 1 021 M 1 021 M
Net income 2022 794 M 573 M 573 M
Net Debt 2022 9 199 M 6 635 M 6 635 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 5,41%
Capitalization 13 865 M 10 001 M 10 001 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 646
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Duration : Period :
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 2,09 SGD
Average target price 2,46 SGD
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngiap Jong Low Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mei Lian Wong Chief Financial Officer
Swee Lian Teo Non-Executive Chairman
Jacqueline Lee Head-Investment & Portfolio Management
Mun Wai Leo Independent Non-Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST2.45%10 001
EQUINIX, INC.-22.71%59 508
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.34%42 924
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-27.96%36 273
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-32.62%24 519
W. P. CAREY INC.1.60%16 079