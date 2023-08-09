CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has launched a business park development fund, CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 (CIGF2), with a target fund size of SGD525 million to invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India. CLI has secured SGD 263 million1 (INR 16.3 billion2) from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing. CLI intends to maintain a sponsor stake of 20% in the fund, in line with its asset-light strategy to grow its funds under management (FUM) while keeping strong alignment with its investors and partners.

Including CLI's equity contribution for the 20% stake, total equity commitment for the first closing is SGD 368 million (INR 22.9 billion). This is expected to add approximately SGD700 million to CLI's FUM. CIGF2 has acquired an equity stake of 70% in International Tech Park Chennai, Radial Road (ITPC-Radial Road) from CLI for SGD 95 million3 (INR 5.9 billion) as its seed asset.

CLI will continue to manage the ITPC-Radial Road asset after its divestment. Located in the business hub of Chennai, the 2.6 million-square feet ITPC-Radial Road caters to the IT /IT-Enabled Services sector. It offers two blocks of Grade A office space, infrastructure, and is well-connected with all modes of transport including the upcoming metro line.

ITPC-Radial Road is being developed in two phases, with Phase 1 expected to be completed by Third Quarter 2023. The project is attracting active tenant interest and leasing pre-commitments.