CapitaLand Investment Limited is a Singapore-based global real estate investment manager. The principal activities of the Company are those relating to investment holdings and the provision of consultancy services. The Company operates through three segments: Fee Income-related Business, Real Estate Investments Business, and Corporate and Others. The Fee Income-related Business involves investment and asset management of listed and unlisted funds, lodging management and project management. The Real Estate Investments Business involves investments in real estate assets and related financial products. The Company has a diversified portfolio of brands, assets and operating platforms from retail, office, and lodging properties to new economy asset classes, such as business parks, industrial, logistics, data centers and self-storage. It has operations in more than 40 countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States of America.

Sector Real Estate Services