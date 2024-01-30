($1 = 1.3392 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.97 SGD
|+0.68%
|+1.71%
|-6.01%
|Jan. 30
|CapitaLand, AIA Life Insurance form $333 mln JV for Beijing office building
|RE
|Jan. 30
|Singapore's CapitaLand Investment forms $333 million JV with AIA Life Insurance
|RE
(Reuters) - Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Wednesday it will form a S$447 million ($333.78 million) joint venture with AIA Life Insurance to recapitalise its Capital Square Beijing office building in China.
($1 = 1.3392 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,527 PTS
|-0.10%
|-0.71%
|-
|4.73 AUD
|-1.25%
|+2.16%
|1 149 M $
|2.97 SGD
|+0.68%
|+1.71%
|11 151 M $
|CapitaLand, AIA Life Insurance form $333 mln JV for Beijing office building
|RE
|Singapore's CapitaLand Investment forms $333 million JV with AIA Life Insurance
|RE
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back 5 Million Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back 5 Million Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Repurchases More Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Repurchases More Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment's Ascott Oakwood Portfolio Registers 20% Growth
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Further Buys Back Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Repurchases Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Buys Back Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Repurchases Shares
|MT
|Ascott, CapitaLand Wellness Fund Acquires Lodging Property in Singapore
|MT
|CapitaLand, Other Singaporean Firms to Invest SG$5 Billion in India's Tamil Nadu
|MT
|CapitaLand Wellness Fund managed by CapitaLand Investment Limited and The Ascott Limited acquired lyf Bugis Singapore.
|CI
|CEO of CapitaLand Investment's Private Equity Alternative Assets Business Steps Down
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment Limited Announces Cessation of Patrick Boocock as CEO, Private Equity Alternative Assets
|CI
|CapitaLand Investment Leases Out Additional Space in Capital Tower from CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
|MT
|UOA, CapitaLand ink JV for $247.1 million property project in Vietnam
|RE
|CapitaLand Investment to Report Significantly Lower Profit in 2023
|MT
|Capitaland Investment Limited Announces Changes to Board and Board Committees
|CI
|CapitaLand Investment Repurchases Shares
|MT
|CapitaLand Investment to Manage Kallang Wave Mall for Six Year; Shares Slip 3%
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.01%
|11 151 M $
|-6.88%
|26 131 M $
|-13.26%
|17 728 M $
|-6.07%
|8 463 M $
|+6.50%
|7 597 M $
|-5.16%
|5 693 M $
|-3.63%
|3 210 M $
|-1.11%
|2 418 M $
|-9.22%
|2 372 M $
|-19.07%
|2 048 M $